Two Day Virtual Effective Communication Skills for Managers Training Course, April 28th-29th, 2022
This interactive 2 day workshop will examine the key principles of communication and help you to identify your own communication style and develop techniques to improve your communication with others.
In the evolving workplace, effective management communication has never been more important, to not only help maintain productivity, but also to enhance team dynamics and improve staff retention.
The course will cover key elements of communications in management including, motivation, goal setting, delegating and giving feedback. We will also discuss one of the most under-rated communication skills: Listening
Benefits of Attending
Understand how to listen more effectively
Learn how to communicate with brevity and impact
Explore how to use excellent communication to become a more effective manager
Understand the position and needs of other people, particularly those you work closely with, including staff and external stakeholders
Recognise how vocal tone and body language affect the quality of your communication and how they can either build trust or detract from it
Who Should Attend:
This course will be relevant for leaders / managers who want to enhance their communication skills to a higher level and achieve greater success. It is suitable to existing leaders / managers as well as those new or aspiring to a management role.
Key Topics Covered:
Module 1: Principles of Effective Communication
Introductions and expectations
Best practice communication
Key elements of communication
Pitfalls in communication
Trust and believability - the effect you have on others
Module 2: Communication in Action
Communication styles
Aspects and dimensions of personality
How people process information and how to recognize them
Mirroring techniques
Gender and communication
Listening skills and questioning techniques
Module 3: Motivating Others and Working in Teams
Eight Motivational Needs
What Motivates People
Empowering Others
Building Self-Esteem
Leading Teams
Qualities of a Good Team Leader
Module 4: Effective Management
Management and Leadership
Delegating
Coaching and Mentoring
Setting Goals
Dimensions of Personal Success
Work-Life Balance
Module 5: Communication Tools
Target Messaging Technique
Bridging
Emotional Intelligence and Empathy
Giving and Receiving Feedback
Role-Playing
Formal Evaluation
Recognise your Own Communication Style
Identify the Style of Others
Use Communication to be a More Effective Manager
Understand how to Create an Effective Team
Be able to Motivate Others and Empower their Immediate work Environment
