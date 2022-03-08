Two Day Virtual Effective Communication Skills for Managers Training Course, April 28th-29th, 2022

Company Logo

This interactive 2 day workshop will examine the key principles of communication and help you to identify your own communication style and develop techniques to improve your communication with others.

In the evolving workplace, effective management communication has never been more important, to not only help maintain productivity, but also to enhance team dynamics and improve staff retention.

The course will cover key elements of communications in management including, motivation, goal setting, delegating and giving feedback. We will also discuss one of the most under-rated communication skills: Listening

Benefits of Attending

Understand how to listen more effectively

Learn how to communicate with brevity and impact

Explore how to use excellent communication to become a more effective manager

Understand the position and needs of other people, particularly those you work closely with, including staff and external stakeholders

Recognise how vocal tone and body language affect the quality of your communication and how they can either build trust or detract from it

Who Should Attend:

This course will be relevant for leaders / managers who want to enhance their communication skills to a higher level and achieve greater success. It is suitable to existing leaders / managers as well as those new or aspiring to a management role.

Key Topics Covered:



Module 1: Principles of Effective Communication

Introductions and expectations

Best practice communication

Key elements of communication

Pitfalls in communication

Trust and believability - the effect you have on others

Module 2: Communication in Action

Communication styles

Aspects and dimensions of personality

How people process information and how to recognize them

Mirroring techniques

Gender and communication

Listening skills and questioning techniques

Module 3: Motivating Others and Working in Teams

Eight Motivational Needs

What Motivates People

Empowering Others

Building Self-Esteem

Leading Teams

Qualities of a Good Team Leader

Module 4: Effective Management

Management and Leadership

Delegating

Coaching and Mentoring

Setting Goals

Dimensions of Personal Success

Work-Life Balance

Module 5: Communication Tools

Target Messaging Technique

Bridging

Emotional Intelligence and Empathy

Giving and Receiving Feedback

Role-Playing

Formal Evaluation

Recognise your Own Communication Style

Identify the Style of Others

Use Communication to be a More Effective Manager

Understand how to Create an Effective Team

Be able to Motivate Others and Empower their Immediate work Environment

