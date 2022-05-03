Two Day Virtual GMPs for the Life Sciences Course (June 9-10, 2022)

Company Logo

Understanding GMP requirements, refreshed on a yearly basis is critical to maintain high-GMP standards in your company. Knowledge and skill surrounding the application and practice of GMPs is fundamental to avoiding regulatory issues.

It's simple - you have to do it and you and your team must comply. You cannot assume that once taught, the content associated with GMPs will be retained from year to year. As human beings, we tend to forget over time and as we forget, we also get careless. In the health sciences there is no margin for error or tolerance for carelessness. This training will provide foundation to your GMP training.



Course Background



CGMPs or Current Good Manufacturing Practices is a general encompassing term for the regulations that the control of all facets of life sciences manufacturing processes and facilities particularly pharmaceutical products.



It is crucial, for any entity to be compliant, that every individual within the organization fully understand and adhere to these regulations in the course of Adherence to those regulations assures the identity, strength, quality, and purity of drug products by requiring that manufacturers of medications adequately control manufacturing operations.

This includes establishing strong quality management systems, obtaining appropriate quality raw materials, establishing robust operating procedures, detecting and investigating product quality deviations, and maintaining reliable testing laboratories. This formal system of controls if adequately put into practice, helps to prevent instances of contamination, mix-ups, deviations, failures, and errors. This assures that drug and medical device products meet their quality standards.



The CGMP requirements were established to be flexible in order to allow each manufacturer to decide individually how to best implement the necessary controls by using scientifically sound design, processing methods, and testing procedures. The flexibility in these regulations allows companies to use modern technologies and innovative approaches to achieve higher quality through continual improvement.

Accordingly, the "C" in CGMP stands for "current," requiring companies to use technologies and systems that are up-to-date in order to comply with the regulations. Systems and equipment that may have been "top-of-the-line" to prevent contamination, mix-ups, and errors 10 or 20 years ago are less than adequate by today's standards.



It is important to note that CGMPs are minimum requirements. Many manufacturers are already implementing comprehensive, modern quality systems and risk management approaches that exceed these minimum standards.



Key Topics Covered:



Each Day Session start time 12:00 PM EDT



GMPs - Government Regulations

What are the regulations governing Good Manufacturing Practices?

Your responsibilities

Pertinent GMP topics as per the code of Federal Regulations Quality Management Personnel Premises and equipment Documentation Production Quality Assurance Materials management Production and in-process controls Packaging and labeling Storage and distribution Laboratory controls Validation Change control Rejection and re-use of material Complaints and recalls Supplier controls



GMP Inspections

Preparing for a GMP Inspection

The consequences of not being ready

The specific areas that are inspected during a GMP inspection

FDA Inspection Tips and Recommendations

The FDA Inspection - how is it structured and conducted

Responding and organizing for the FDA Inspection

Importance of truthfulness

knowledgeability and confidence

FDA Tricks to elicit information

Arguing and challenging

Behavior during the inspection

Importance and role of documentation

Effective communication skills

Being deceptive

Opinion versus fact

Phrases never to say

Handling adverse findings during the inspection

Summarise

Questions & Answers with Faculty

New GMP Topics

Many Case Studies

Certificate Awarded to all the attendees

Each Day Session End Time 04:00 PM EDT



