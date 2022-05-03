U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,965.00
    -15.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,064.50
    -8.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.14
    -1.03 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.20
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0501
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.18
    -1.22 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2533
    +0.0044 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1360
    -0.0450 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,526.84
    -389.39 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.89
    -2.76 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.37
    -24.18 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Two Day Virtual GMPs for the Life Sciences Course (June 9-10, 2022)

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GMPs for the Life Sciences Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Understanding GMP requirements, refreshed on a yearly basis is critical to maintain high-GMP standards in your company. Knowledge and skill surrounding the application and practice of GMPs is fundamental to avoiding regulatory issues.

It's simple - you have to do it and you and your team must comply. You cannot assume that once taught, the content associated with GMPs will be retained from year to year. As human beings, we tend to forget over time and as we forget, we also get careless. In the health sciences there is no margin for error or tolerance for carelessness. This training will provide foundation to your GMP training.

Course Background

CGMPs or Current Good Manufacturing Practices is a general encompassing term for the regulations that the control of all facets of life sciences manufacturing processes and facilities particularly pharmaceutical products.

It is crucial, for any entity to be compliant, that every individual within the organization fully understand and adhere to these regulations in the course of Adherence to those regulations assures the identity, strength, quality, and purity of drug products by requiring that manufacturers of medications adequately control manufacturing operations.

This includes establishing strong quality management systems, obtaining appropriate quality raw materials, establishing robust operating procedures, detecting and investigating product quality deviations, and maintaining reliable testing laboratories. This formal system of controls if adequately put into practice, helps to prevent instances of contamination, mix-ups, deviations, failures, and errors. This assures that drug and medical device products meet their quality standards.

The CGMP requirements were established to be flexible in order to allow each manufacturer to decide individually how to best implement the necessary controls by using scientifically sound design, processing methods, and testing procedures. The flexibility in these regulations allows companies to use modern technologies and innovative approaches to achieve higher quality through continual improvement.

Accordingly, the "C" in CGMP stands for "current," requiring companies to use technologies and systems that are up-to-date in order to comply with the regulations. Systems and equipment that may have been "top-of-the-line" to prevent contamination, mix-ups, and errors 10 or 20 years ago are less than adequate by today's standards.

It is important to note that CGMPs are minimum requirements. Many manufacturers are already implementing comprehensive, modern quality systems and risk management approaches that exceed these minimum standards.

Key Topics Covered:

Each Day Session start time 12:00 PM EDT

GMPs - Government Regulations

  • What are the regulations governing Good Manufacturing Practices?

  • Your responsibilities

  • Pertinent GMP topics as per the code of Federal Regulations

    • Quality Management

    • Personnel

    • Premises and equipment

    • Documentation

    • Production

    • Quality Assurance

    • Materials management

    • Production and in-process controls

    • Packaging and labeling

    • Storage and distribution

    • Laboratory controls

    • Validation

    • Change control

    • Rejection and re-use of material

    • Complaints and recalls

    • Supplier controls

GMP Inspections

  • Preparing for a GMP Inspection

  • The consequences of not being ready

  • The specific areas that are inspected during a GMP inspection

FDA Inspection Tips and Recommendations

  • The FDA Inspection - how is it structured and conducted

  • Responding and organizing for the FDA Inspection

  • Importance of truthfulness

  • knowledgeability and confidence

  • FDA Tricks to elicit information

  • Arguing and challenging

  • Behavior during the inspection

  • Importance and role of documentation

  • Effective communication skills

  • Being deceptive

  • Opinion versus fact

  • Phrases never to say

  • Handling adverse findings during the inspection

Summarise

  • Questions & Answers with Faculty

  • New GMP Topics

  • Many Case Studies

  • Certificate Awarded to all the attendees

Each Day Session End Time 04:00 PM EDT

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fufmv


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Euro Continues to Consolidate

    The Euro has gone back and forth during the trading session on Monday as we continue to look at the 1.05 level as support. Expect a lot of choppy volatility in this area.

  • Oil slips on China demand worries, while EU weighs Russia oil ban

    Oil slipped on Tuesday, pressured by COVID-19 lockdowns in China which could weigh on demand, but finding support from a possible European oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 50 cents, or 0.5%, to $104.67. Oil has hit multi-year highs this year, with Brent reaching $139 in March, the highest since 2008, after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns that were already fuelling a rally.

  • Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business

    Alphabet Inc's Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday. The offer marks a big expansion of Google's Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace. Over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 globally have earned at least one certificate, and 75% receive a benefit such as a new job or higher pay within six months, according to Google.

  • Biden administration announces $3.1 billion for America’s battery shortage

    On Monday, the White House announced $3.1 billion is on the way to help with the battery shortage in America.

  • EU Plans to Court Africa to Help Replace Russian Gas Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will seek to step up cooperation with African countries to help replace imports of Russian natural gas and reduce dependence on Moscow by almost two-thirds this year.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’

  • Pfizer COVID-19 pill fails as preventive therapy in trial

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Pfizer saying its COVID-19 treatment pill has failed as a preventive therapy in a clinical trial.

  • EYP bankruptcy filing part of planned sale to bitcoin mining company subsidiary

    It's quite a turn of events for a firm that was founded in staid downtown Albany in 1972 as Einhorn Yaffee Prescott.

  • Is another stimulus check coming soon? Here's how Americans could get relief from rising gas prices

    Gas prices are increasing and are set to go even higher in the summer. But lawmakers are considering sending stimulus checks

  • Are Amazon’s lousy earnings a buying opportunity or a sign of a bear market?

    Morgan Stanley analysts point to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's comments as evidence that earnings growth may disappoint in coming quarters.

  • U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in more than 1-1/2 years as workers quit

    U.S. factory activity grew at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years in April amid a rise in workers quitting their jobs, and manufacturers are becoming more anxious about supply over the summer because of China's zero tolerance COVID-19 policy. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee Chair Timothy Fiore said on Monday that coronavirus outbreaks overseas were "creating a near-term headwind for the U.S. manufacturing community," noting that some manufacturers worried "about their Asian partners' ability to deliver reliably in the summer months." The ISM's index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 55.4 last month, the lowest since a matching reading in September 2020, from 57.1 in March.

  • Expedia Says Half of Recent Vrbo Customers Were New

    If Expedia Group’s Vrbo secretly wanted to be another brand, Airbnb would be it. Vrbo has been playing second fiddle to its short-term rental rival, the word-of-mouth sensation. But Vrbo racked up some marketing accomplishments in the first quarter worth crowing about — and that might catch the eyes of rivals Airbnb and Booking.com. “We’re […]

  • Can Brazil Help Fill The Supply Gap Left By The U.S. Ban On Russian Oil?

    Washington’s ban on Russian oil imports has left a huge hole in the market, and Brazil is looking to ramp up its output in order to help ease the squeeze

  • What Warren Buffett gets right and wrong about bitcoin

    The Oracle of Omaha was asked about bitcoin at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting and claimed he wouldn't buy the cryptocurrency at any price.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Developer behind St. Pete Tesla project pays $13 million for site

    Truett Realty Group has purchased the site of the future Tesla Motors in St. Petersburg for $13 million. St. Petersburg Motors LLC, which is linked to Delray Beach-based Truett, purchased the property on April 26, according to a deed filed with Pinellas County. Truett recently received unanimous approval from Pinellas County to redevelop the 4.2-acre site of Kane's Furniture liquidation center at 4601 34th St. N. This will be the first Tesla sales, service and delivery center in Pinellas County.

  • Cummins Announces Patent Record as It Celebrates World IP Day

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. received a record 564 global patents in 2021, as the company’s engineers, technologists and global Intellectual property (IP) team worked together to nearly double ...

  • Apple employees refuse office return because it will make company ‘whiter, more male-dominated’

    Employees of the tech giant Apple are revolting against a plan to get staff back into the office for three days a week, claiming it will make the company “younger, whiter and more male-dominated”.

  • U.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises

    U.S. natural gas production growth is waning at the same time many countries are looking for new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The United States is already the world's largest producer of natural gas. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, U.S. gas prices have soared about 50% as European countries look to the United States, the world's second biggest exporter, to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to wean Europe off Russian fuel.

  • 4 Takeaways From the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting

    CEO Warren Buffett was joined by the company’s three vice chairmen to present to shareholders and answer questions over the course of some five hours on Saturday.