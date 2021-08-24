Two Day Virtual Liabilities, Damages and other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements Training Course (September 13-14, 2021)

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liabilities, Damages and other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Reduce your exposure to risk and liability in your contracts in two essential days

Now is not the time for weaknesses in your commercial contracts when risk and liability have to be kept to a minimum. During the negotiation of international commercial agreements, the exact exposure in relation to damages is often not properly identified, anticipated or understood. Frequently, the parties are:

Unaware of the true nature of the law of damages in the chosen governing law of the contract

Unaware of the fundamental differences of approach in the common law and civil law systems

Unaware that their attempts at limiting or excluding their liability may be ineffective

This specialist two-day seminar has been specifically developed to focus exclusively on this subject. The seminar offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of the law of damages under English law with comparisons to civil law jurisdictions. Presented by an international specialist in the field, the seminar shall enable participants to effectively draft and negotiate contracts with knowledge and confidence.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key differences in civil and common law

Identifying potential legal risks

Fundamental distinctions

Emerging trends

Drafting approaches

Introduction to comparative exercises

Pre-contract agreements - background and drafting

NDAs, MoUs, letters of intent

Pre-contractual liability

Good faith

Confidentiality agreements - binding?

Templates of pre-contract documents

Redrafting template documents

Warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities

Differences

Which to use and when

Remedies for breach

Relationship with entire agreement

Indemnities - examples

The court approach and contra proferentem

Types of guarantees - performance and on-demand

Exclusions and limitations of liability

Liability for personal injury or death

Liability for late delivery, performance or similar

How to limit the maximum aggregate damages

Fundamental breach vs breach of fundamental obligation

Specific examples of limitation of liability clauses from different jurisdictions

Exclusions, limitations and

maximum liability

Force majeure, frustration and economic hardship

The concepts of force majeure and economic hardship

Doctrine of frustration

Changing circumstances and unforeseen events

Hardship clauses

Defining the events

Typical claims

The termination period

Re-execution/renegotiating

The legal effect

Comparative workshop session

A practical workshop where using a case study as a basis, clauses will be examined that are interpreted differently in different jurisdictions, including:

Force majeure

Exclusion clauses

Approaches to interpretation

Limitation of liability

Liquidated damages and penalties

Drafting techniques

Direct, indirect damages and consequential loss

Types of damages

Damages for breach of contract

Back-to-back contracts

Physical damages

Costs and expenses

Waste

Loss of profit

Consequential losses and expenses

Loss of opportunity, expectation and amenity

Examples of clauses from common and civil law

Direct, indirect damages and consequential loss

Q&A Interactive Session: Identifying types of damages

Liquidated damages and penalties defined - comparative analysis

Recoverability of liquidated damages and penalties

Rules of interpretation and evidence requirement

Types of contract to which the rules do or do not apply

Types of clause to which the rules do or do not apply

Templates with comparative clauses

New Supreme Court rule on liquidated and ascertained damages and penalties -

Cavendish v Makdessi

Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration Part 1 - choice of law and jurisdiction

Legal basis

Applicable law in the absence of choice

Limits of choice of law

Natural place of jurisdiction

Choice of forum clauses

Limits of choice of forum clauses

Brussels and Rome Regulations - post-Brexit

Direct applicability and the chosen law rule

Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration Part 2 - arbitration and dispute resolution

Choice of arbitration, drafting of an arbitration clause, avoiding pathological clauses

Alternative dispute resolution - conciliation, mediation and ADR

Enforcement: The New York Convention and beyond

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/666m28





