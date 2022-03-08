U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Two Day Virtual Negotiating and Drafting IT (Information Technology) Contracts Training Course, April 27th-28th, 2022

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negotiating and Drafting IT (Information Technology) Contracts Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical and intensive two-day programme will boost your knowledge in these six key areas to ensure you get the deal done with the best terms for your organisation.

Understand IT contracts and their complexities to ensure you draft watertight agreements and manage the risks effectively

All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry 'norms'. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients.

This course has been specifically designed to engage both IT supplier and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts:

  • What they are

  • How and why they work

  • What should be included

  • How to put them in place

  • How to overcome the key challenges

  • What the IT (separate from the contract) actually means

Key Topics Covered:

Background to an IT contract (pre-contract preparations)

  • Part 1: Prevention is better than cure

    • Differences in perspectives of IT suppliers and IT customers

    • IT contracts words to avoid and encourage

  • Part 2: Preparing to negotiate

    • IT tendering and procurement

    • Managing IT negotiations

    • Pre-contract documents

    • Interim agreements and pre-contract contracts

    • Structure of IT agreements

    • Responsibility for technical schedules

Understanding enough IT to work with IT contracts

  • Lawyers vs IT consultants

  • Computer architecture

  • Storage devices

  • Software - what is it?

    • Source code vs object code

    • Databases

  • Classical networks - what are they?

  • The Internet

    • IP Addressing and DNS

    • ASP to Software as a Service (SaaS) to the Cloud

  • Virtualisation

  • Content and data

    • Analogue v digital

  • Communications

  • Encryption

  • AI and machine learning

  • Future trends

Software Licences

  • Software

  • Software licences:

    • Background

    • Commercial questions

    • Goods or Services?

    • Express terms:

      • Usual restrictions in software licences

      • Safeguards against those restrictions

      • The effect of the Software Directive

      • Warranties to a standard

      • Date and currency warranties

      • Communicating the licence terms

      • Shrink and web-wrapped software

  • Maintenance and support adjuncts

  • Escrow:

    • Source code escrow

    • SaaS step-in escrow

Etymology of an IT project: group exercise: Part I

  • Waterfall commercials - how to negotiate

Etymology of an IT project: group exercise: Part II

  • Waterfall software development

  • Waterfall development contracts

Software development

  • Agile v Waterfall methodologies

  • Crowdsourcing and open source development

  • Agile contracts

Software as a Service

  • Advantages and disadvantages

  • LHA v SaaS agreements

  • Customer sensible due diligence

  • SaaS agreement:

    • Description of services

    • Right to use

    • Scope of use

    • Price

    • Other clauses

Copyright and database rights - basic principles (Part 1)

  • What is copyright? - and important copyright issues

  • Use of the symbol

  • What are database rights?

  • Sources of most disputes

  • Copyright enforcement bodies

  • FAST and the BSA

  • Audit clauses

Copyright and database rights - implications for software activities (Part 2)

  • Porting software

  • Non-textually copying software

  • Software patents

  • Moral rights in software and typefaces

Outsourcing and IT services contracts

  • Overriding principles

  • Structures of IT services agreements

  • Defining services

  • Defining Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

  • Change control and project/system scope creep

  • How are IT suppliers managed?

  • Supplier warranties vs customer pushbacks

IT Reseller Agreements

  • Software distribution: what does the industry do?

  • Sales agents

  • Sales representatives

  • Resellers

  • Contracts

Problems with IT contracts

  • Typical disputes in IT projects

  • Methods of IT dispute resolution and corresponding clauses

    • Litigation

    • ADR, mediation and arbitration

    • Expert determination

    • Neutral evaluation

    • Ping-pong determination

  • Disclosure issues

  • Software ownership issues: who owns it?

Open source software

  • Open source software

  • The rise of OSS

  • Historical concepts

  • The open source definition

  • The trajectory of OSS today

  • OSS as an industry

  • OSS licences

IT warranties and clauses

  • Implied terms:

    • Anglo v Winter Brown

    • Quality

  • Material, substantial or reasonable?

  • Anti-virus clauses

  • Date issues and clauses

  • Comm issues and clauses

  • Currency issues and clauses

  • Sizing warranties and scalability issues

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wf9fqv


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


