U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.75
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,140.00
    +64.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,924.00
    -18.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.60
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.24
    +0.91 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.80
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    -1.12 (-3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2618
    +0.0040 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6550
    -0.5860 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,153.46
    -588.09 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.27
    -32.73 (-4.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.87
    +10.12 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Two Day Virtual REACH and RoHS Compliance Seminar: Gain a Deeper Understanding (June 16-17, 2022)

·3 min read

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Final days to register for the "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Gain a Deeper Understanding" training course that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This 2-day virtual seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies, and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.

REACH and RoHS have been referred to as ".one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2-day seminar to find out why.

Learning Objectives:

After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:

  • Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.

  • Review case studies.

  • Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.

  • RoHS and REACH guidelines

  • REACH Registration of Substances

  • Introduction to REACH

  • Articles and REACH

  • Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

  • Supply chain communication

  • Compliance enforcement

  • Basics of RoHS

  • Background and content of RoHS

  • Responsibility for RoHS

  • International requirements of RoHS

  • WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

  • Material testing methods

Areas Covered:

  • REACH Registration of Substances

  • Introduction to REACH

  • Articles and REACH

  • Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

  • Supply chain communication

  • Compliance enforcement

  • Basics of RoHS

  • Background and content of RoHS

  • Responsibility for RoHS

  • International requirements of RoHS

  • WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

  • Material testing methods.

  • Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed

  • Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

  • Managing suppliers with procurement contracts

  • Effectively using technology for tracking and managing compliance

Key Topics Covered:

Day 01 (7:00 AM to 1:00 PM PDT)

  • REACH Registration of Substances

  • Introduction to REACH

  • Articles and REACH

  • Break

  • Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

  • Supply chain communication

  • Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

  • Managing suppliers with procurement contracts

  • Effective using technology for tracking and managing compliance

  • Day 1 Wrap-up

Day 02 (7:00 AM to 11:00 AM PDT)

  • 7:00 am-7:30 am - Day 1 Revision

  • Basics of RoHS

  • Background and content of RoHS

  • Responsibility for RoHS

  • Break

  • International requirements of RoHS

  • WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

  • Material testing methods

  • Compliance enforcement Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed

  • Course Wrap-up

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ireke

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-day-virtual-reach-and-rohs-compliance-seminar-gain-a-deeper-understanding-june-16-17-2022-301555724.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • VMware Negotiating to Include Go-Shop Provision in Broadcom Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- VMWare Inc. is negotiating a so-called go-shop provision into its potential takeover agreement with Broadcom Inc. that would allow it to solicit competing offers, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and

  • Apple to Make Fewer iPhones Than Anticipated on Outlook for Weaker Consumer: Report

    Apple will keep smartphone production flat this year after manufacturing problems in China, according to a report.

  • Facebook parent Meta and Mark Zuckerberg are under siege

    Facebook parent Meta is taking heat from all sides.

  • Rare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to China

    (Bloomberg) -- A logistically risky and costly transfer of crude between tankers at sea highlights the steps at least one Chinese buyer is willing to take to ensure the smooth flow of oil from eastern Russia to Asia.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and Worst —

  • 3 Dow Stocks With 107% to 147% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components are three that analysts believe could more than double over the next year.

  • 3 Oil Companies That Are Gaining From Rising Prices. They Also Have Attractive Dividends.

    Shares of TotalEnergies, Repsol, and Equinor are up sharply as markets slump. They could be worth holding at current prices because of their dividends.

  • This is the photographic evidence presented in a lawsuit over fast-food burger sizes

    Are there legal consequences when restaurants advertise exaggerated versions of their menu items? The photographic evidence from one lawsuit.

  • Google Takes Yet Another Run at E-Commerce—and Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Google executive Prabhakar Raghavan recently had an issue with his rose bushes. His wife took a photo of the plants on her phone, uploaded the image to Google, identified the culprit and followed a link for a fungicide. Then she bought it.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Market

  • Toyota ramps up EV competition with its first pure battery model

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Toyota rolling out its first battery electric vehicle model.

  • The Trouble With Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk wants to mine it, China is scouring Tibet for it, battery makers are crying out for it. Lithium, the wonder metal at the heart of the global shift to electric cars, is in a full-blown crisis. Demand has outstripped supply, pushing prices up almost 500% in a year and hindering the world’s most successful effort yet to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Te

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Elon Musk and Tesla Set Their Sights on a Popular Industry

    The electric vehicle manufacturer has a very popular industry in its sights despite often low margins.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry.

  • US Shale Is Holding Back While World Clamors for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world crying out for more oil, a dusty stretch of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico is one of the only places that can deliver. But even with crude above $100 a barrel, producers in the Permian and other US shale basins are riding the brakes. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearWhy So Few Big

  • Apple to Keep iPhone Production Flat as Market Grows Tougher

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning to keep iPhone production roughly flat in 2022, a conservative stance as the year turns increasingly challenging for the smartphone industry.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceThe comp

  • Lenovo Profit Beats Estimates Despite Lockdown-Sapped Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenovo Group Ltd.’s profit beat market estimates after the world’s biggest personal computer maker widened its lead over longtime rival HP Inc.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceNet income of the Chinese PC

  • Analysis-Schroeder throws in towel as German industry clings on to Russian gas

    Gerhard Schroeder has backed off from taking a top role at Russian energy giant Gazprom, dealing a setback to Germany's gas lobby as it seeks to keep the energy lifeline from Russia open. The former German chancellor played a critical role in establishing the energy bond between the countries and defending it over two decades. Earlier this month, following a barrage of criticism, Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft said Schroeder was stepping down from its board.

  • Apple Hikes Pay for Workers Amid Talent Crunch

    The iPhone maker said starting pay for hourly workers in the U.S. will rise to $22 an hour, up 45% from 2018’s wages.