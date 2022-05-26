Two Day Virtual REACH and RoHS Compliance Seminar: Gain a Deeper Understanding (June 16-17, 2022)

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Final days to register for the "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Gain a Deeper Understanding" training course that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day virtual seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies, and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.



REACH and RoHS have been referred to as ".one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2-day seminar to find out why.



Learning Objectives:



After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:

Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.

Review case studies.

Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.

RoHS and REACH guidelines

REACH Registration of Substances

Introduction to REACH

Articles and REACH

Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

Supply chain communication

Compliance enforcement

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

International requirements of RoHS

WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

Material testing methods

Key Topics Covered:



Day 01 (7:00 AM to 1:00 PM PDT)

REACH Registration of Substances

Introduction to REACH

Articles and REACH

Break

Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

Supply chain communication

Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

Managing suppliers with procurement contracts

Effective using technology for tracking and managing compliance

Day 1 Wrap-up

Day 02 (7:00 AM to 11:00 AM PDT)

7:00 am-7:30 am - Day 1 Revision

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

Break

International requirements of RoHS

WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

Material testing methods

Compliance enforcement Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed

Course Wrap-up

