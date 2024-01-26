Two Days Left Until Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Trades Ex-Dividend

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Carpenter Technology's shares on or after the 29th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.80 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Carpenter Technology has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of US$61.84. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Carpenter Technology paid out just 14% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Carpenter Technology generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 39% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Carpenter Technology's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Carpenter Technology's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 6.0% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Carpenter Technology has delivered an average of 1.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Is Carpenter Technology an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Carpenter Technology today.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Carpenter Technology is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Carpenter Technology you should know about.

