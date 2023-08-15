Two Days Left Until City Developments Limited (SGX:C09) Trades Ex-Dividend

City Developments Limited (SGX:C09) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase City Developments' shares before the 18th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 5th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.04 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that City Developments has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of SGD6.79. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for City Developments

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. City Developments paid out a comfortable 33% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (62%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see City Developments's earnings per share have dropped 15% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. City Developments has delivered an average of 4.4% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Has City Developments got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Its earnings per share have been declining meaningfully, although it is paying out less than half its income and more than half its cash flow as dividends. Neither payout ratio appears an immediate concern, but we're concerned about the earnings. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about City Developments from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in City Developments as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with City Developments. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for City Developments (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.