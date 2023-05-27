Two Days Left Until Savaria Corporation (TSE:SIS) Trades Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Savaria Corporation (TSE:SIS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Savaria's shares before the 30th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.043 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.52 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Savaria has a trailing yield of approximately 3.1% on its current stock price of CA$16.64. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Savaria's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Savaria can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Savaria

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Savaria paid out 92% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 45% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while Savaria's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Savaria, with earnings per share up 2.9% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Savaria has delivered an average of 19% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Savaria for the upcoming dividend? Savaria has been steadily growing its earnings per share, and it is paying out just 45% of its cash flow but an uncomfortably high 92% of its income. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Savaria's dividend merits.

If you're not too concerned about Savaria's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Savaria and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here