U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.55
    -78.56 (-2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,946.99
    -491.31 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,181.54
    -343.06 (-2.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.84
    -32.90 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.90
    +0.14 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1120
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,296.08
    -522.27 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.05
    -9.01 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.17 (+0.66%)
     

Two Days Left to Vote: Nikola CEO Mark Russell Delivers Message Urging Stockholders to VOTE for Proposal 2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NKLA
    Watchlist

  • Vote by phone at (855) 935-2562, if in North America, or 1-(207) 607-7123, if international

  • Vote online at www.proxyvote.com

  • Deadline to VOTE: 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on June 29, 2022

  • Proposal 2 will help ensure that Nikola continues moving forward toward its vision

PHOENIX, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today released a video message from CEO Mark Russell urging all Nikola stockholders to vote now FOR Proposal 2 before the Annual Meeting on June 30. The video can be accessed here and is available on all Nikola social media channels.

Nikola Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nikola Corporation)
Nikola Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nikola Corporation)

There are two days left to vote and every vote matters. Stockholders must actively vote before the deadline at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 29, 2022 so their vote counts.

Approving Proposal 2 is critical. Nikola has 600 million common shares authorized. As of June 8, 2022, the combination of fully diluted shares, including shares outstanding and options, restricted stock units and warrants, and reserved/unissued shares from Nikola's equity line of credit and convertible notes equates to 567 million shares. Therefore, Nikola has approximately 33 million shares available for other purposes. That is why it is so important for stockholders to vote NOW FOR Proposal 2, which would allow Nikola to increase the authorized number of shares of the Company's common stock to 800 million, providing more flexibility to support the growth of the business.

Voting is Quick and Simple:

  • By Phone: Please call Alliance Advisors, Nikola's proxy solicitor, toll-free, at (855) 935-2562. International voters can call 1-(207) 607-7123. You can also contact Alliance Advisors if you have any questions about voting.

  • By Internet: Vote at www.proxyvote.com using your control number by following the instructions shared by your broker, bank or other nominee.

Stockholders as of the close of business on April 4, 2022, should vote their shares even if they no longer own them. The shareholder meeting will be held virtually on June 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NKLA2022 via live audio webcast.

About Nikola Corporation
Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-days-left-to-vote-nikola-ceo-mark-russell-delivers-message-urging-stockholders-to-vote-for-proposal-2-301577395.html

SOURCE Nikola Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Uber ex-security chief accused of hacking coverup must face fraud charges, judge rules

    A federal judge on Tuesday said a former Uber Technologies Inc security chief must face wire fraud charges over his alleged role in trying to cover up a 2016 hacking that exposed personal information of 57 million passengers and drivers. The U.S. Department of Justice had in December added the three charges against Joseph Sullivan to an earlier indictment, saying he arranged to pay money to two hackers in exchange for their silence, while trying to conceal the hacking from passengers, drivers and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco rejected Sullivan's claim that prosecutors did not adequately allege he concealed the hacking to ensure that Uber drivers would not flee and would continue paying service fees.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Dow Jones Dives As Inflation Fears Rise; This Stock Pops As Warren Buffett Raises Stake; Nike Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell as inflation fears rose. A Warren Buffett stock rose after Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake. Nike and Apple stock fell.

  • Markets: ‘You’re getting closer to a bottom,’ strategist says

    Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company CIO Brent Schutte joins Yahoo Finance Live to track the performances of tech and energy stocks alongside market movements, volatility amid inflation and the Fed's interest rate hike, and comparisons to past economic environments.

  • Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 10 Stocks to Dump Now

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to dump now according to hedge funds as they brace for impact. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 5 Stocks to Dump Now. Elite hedge funds in the United States are exceedingly cautious with their […]

  • New to Dividend Stocks? Start by Buying These 3 Ultra-Safe Picks

    Investors might be skeptical to put their money in the stock market now given the current market scenario. Excellent growth stocks are trading at a bargain now. Investors new to dividend stocks can consider these three that belong to an exclusive group of Dividend Kings.

  • While shareholders of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are in the red over the last year, underlying earnings have actually grown

    You can invest in an index fund if you want to make sure your returns approximately match the overall market. In...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou

  • ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Spars With Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Over Margin Call

    (Bloomberg) -- A public dispute between a longtime crypto investor and a digital-asset exchange is the latest in a series of mini-crises that have rocked crypto markets in recent weeks. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto

  • Cathie Wood: I Erred On Inflation, But Recession is Here

    Hotshot investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly in recent weeks that we're headed for disinflation soon. Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. "We were wrong on one thing and that was inflation being as sustained as it has been," Wood told CNBC.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 11%

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) - they aren't optimistic, having...

  • The Fed ‘is not finished with its interest rate hikes’ amid high inflation: Strategist

    Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi and Clearnomics Founder and CEO James Liu join Yahoo Finance Live to analyze inflation fears, the pressure of rising gas prices, and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • Qualcomm Spikes on Report It Will Remain iPhone 5G Modem Chip Supplier in 2023

    Taiwan-based hardware analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Qualcomm will hold on to 100% of the Apple modem supply for the 2023 iPhones. Qualcomm shares soared Tuesday on a report that Apple’s push to develop modem chips for the iPhone “may have failed,” and that Qualcomm will remain the exclusive supplier of 5G chips for phones to be launched in the 2023 second half. Writing on Twitter, the Taiwan-based hardware analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Qualcomm (ticker: QCOM) will hold on to 100% of the Apple (AAPL) modem supply for the 2023 iPhones vs the company’s own previous estimate of 20%.

  • Lowe's Companies' (NYSE:LOW) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:LOW ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of August to...

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were falling Tuesday after Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner cut his price target for the stock. Rosner thinks Tesla's second-quarter vehicle delivery numbers -- which will be reported at the beginning of July -- will be lower than previously expected. Investors apparently didn't like what Rosner had to say, and drove the EV stock down by 4.6% as of 2:18 p.m. ET.

  • Jupiter CEO Quits $68 Billion Firm to Sit at the Beach and ‘Do Nothing’

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrew Formica, the chief executive officer of Jupiter Fund Management Plc, suddenly announced he’s leaving the £55.3 billion ($67.9 billion) asset manager he joined in 2019.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattl

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • 3 Reasons Tesla Could Soar After Its Stock Split

    Despite tough odds, plenty of doubters, and regular criticism over its actions, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has developed into the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles globally. The automaker has grown rapidly, and so has its share price. Like all stock splits, the increase in the number of shares and the resulting share price drop doesn't actually change the intrinsic value of each share or of the company overall.

  • DraftKings Lands New Bull as Profitability Nears. This Analyst Also Likes Penn.

    DraftKings and Penn National Gaming stocks will outperform the market by selling additional products to their existing customers, according to a new research note. JMP analyst Jordan Bender on Tuesday initiated coverage on the gaming companies with a Market Outperform rating. DraftKings’ stock was down 2.9% to $13.20 on Tuesday whereas Penn National was up 0.8% to $32.58.