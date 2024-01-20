Two developers get more time to start a building a combined 259 apartments in Fort Collins

Two apartment projects derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising interest rates, labor, supply and construction costs will get another year to make significant progress on their developments or risk having to start over.

In an uncommon move Thursday, the Fort Collins Planning and Zoning Commission gave developers of Brick Stone Apartments on Harmony and The Hub on Elizabeth Street additional time to make that progress on their apartment buildings.

The Planning and Zoning board approved the Brick Stone Apartments project in 2016. Neighbors appealed the decision to City Council, which upheld the decision.

No work has been done on the project, which is located near the southeast corner of Harmony Road and College Avenue, except for a temporary sidewalk built by the city to accommodate several residents with mobility impairments who live in a nearby apartment complex.

A rendering of Brick Stone Apartments on Harmony Road.

Once the project resumes, developers will have to build an 8-foot sidewalk.

Sam Coutts of Ripley Design in Fort Collins, representing Massimino Development, said Brick Stone had more infrastructure requirements than most due to its location on Harmony Road. The 116-unit building requires developers to extend an eastbound right-turn lane into the project, built a concrete pad for a bus stop, ditch culvert extension and a bridge over a ditch culvert.

Complicating matters is a limited construction window between October and April imposed by the ditch company that constrains some financing opportunities, Massimino said.

The project has a greater chance of getting build in 2024, and would provide much needed housing in the community, Coutts said.

The Hub was approved in by the Planning and Zoning board in 2018. Before the most recent extension, city staff granted two extensions to the project.

Core Spaces, developer of The Hub, razed the former C.B. & Potts to make room for its 143-unit apartment buildings with commercial space and a parking garage.

The commission considered whether it complied with all current standards, that the request was not detrimental to the public good and that the applicant had been diligent in constructing required improvements but needed more time.

Core Spaces has spent $500,000 on existing site improvements, including partial installation of sanitary and sewer systems, said Sam Coutts of Ripley Design in Fort Collins, representing Core Spaces.

"There were unforeseen circumstances: the construction cost boom staring in 2018, material and labor shortages, COVID and a high-interest rate environment," the company said.

"It would be an undue hardship to complete the outstanding engineering improvements now without moving the entire project forward at once," Core Spaces managing director of development Jonathan Kubow said in a letter to the commission. "The costs associated with completing the work are incredibly high and completing the remaining public improvements does not provide any increased opportunity to recoup the cost through the project revenue."

That means the project must be completed all at once. "The project team is hopeful that the negative impacts previously noted will subside in 2024 and the project will be able to resume," the letter concluded.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 2 Fort Collins apartment projects get more time to make progress