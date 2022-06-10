Get two Father's Day gifts in one with the Beats Fit Pro and free $25 Amazon gift card deal

The Beats Fit Pro are one of the best sets of headphones on the market and they're on sale at Amazon today.

If you've been scouring Amazon for a great Father's Day gift, you won't want to miss one of the best bundle deals available right now. Not only can you gift your dad the Beats Fit Pro, one of the best headphones we've ever tested, but you can also give pops a gift card that he can use on his next online shopping spree.

Amazon is offering these quality headphones for $204.95 in all four of its stylish colors: black, white, Sage Grey and Stone Purple. While not exactly the best price on the web on its own, purchases of the Fit Pro buds at the online shopping giant include a bonus $25 Amazon gift card. Not only are these Beats one of our favorite workout headphones, but also one of the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested.

When we tested the Beats Fit Pro, we were impressed by the clear and balanced sound the buds provided. Our tester said the Beats were able to offer good audio quality while playing a wide range of music styles (sometimes all in one Rush album) whether you're connected to an iPhone or Android phone. In fact, our tester said the Beats Fit Pro play music better than the Apple AirPods Pro. They're also good for making phone calls through Bluetooth, with our tester noting zero distortion on either end of his calls.

You don't have to worry about how these buds slide into your ear as the Beats Fit Pro come with three ear tip options to find just the right fit for you. The buds also feature stabilizing wings at their top, which our tester said help keep them secure while on a run or during a light workout. Said ear tips provide a good seal as well, letting the built-in active noise canceling technology do a decent job keeping out ambient sound.

The Beats Fit Pro's charging case gives you more than a whole day's worth of charge for these pocket-sized earbuds.

Speaking of technology, the Beats Fit Pro has a solid set of features included. These range from instantaneous pairing with devices, a hands-free Siri assistant and dynamic head tracking for Spatial Audio. You can access specific controls through the Beats mobile app (note that it's slightly more functional on iPhones than on Android phones), which lets you customize the button functionality on the buds and even give your buds their own name. All of that with up to seven hours of battery life and up to 30 hours of extra power in the included charging case.

For our part, it's hard to argue against a bonus Amazon gift card—it's ostensibly free money. If you're looking to upgrade your earbuds with the Beats Fit Pro, act fast since this sale won't last.

