Two Florida residents claim $1 million prizes from state's cash-for-life scratch-off game

Two Florida residents are (pre-tax) millionaires after winning the state's $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular second prize, according to the Flordia Lottery. The winners both won in January and claimed their prizes two days apart.

Barbara Arnesen, 67, of Lake Placid, claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on Jan. 17.

She bought her winning ticket at Sunshine Food Mart, in Lake Placid. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Barbara Arnesen won $1 million prizes from $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular.

On Jan. 19, Yorjhans Rodriguez Damas, 45, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery's headquarters, the Lottery said.

Damas bought her winning scratch-off ticket from Silver 7 Food Mart in Tampa. Silver 7 will receive a bonus of $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Yorjhans Rodriguez Damas won $1 million prizes from $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular.

Arnesen and Damas received their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000 instead of acquiring an annuity payment of $40,000 for 25 years.

What is $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular?

$1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular is a Florida scratch-off game launched in February. It features two top prizes of $1 million-a-year for life, and 234 prizes of $1 million.

Arnesen and Damas did not win the top prize of $1 million a year for the rest of their lives. Instead, they won the second prize of $1 million.

What are the odds of winning $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular?

The chances of winning the game are 1 in 4.50.

