You can get two free Krispy Kreme doughnuts on Super Tuesday. Here's what to know.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the ramping up of the 2024 election cycle by giving away free doughnuts, the company announced Friday.

Any customer who visits a Krispy Kreme shop throughout the United States on Tuesday, March 5, otherwise known as "Super Tuesday," can receive two free original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary.

The offer is available nationwide, not just in states conducting primary elections, the company said in a news release. The offer is also available both in-shop and via the drive-thru.

“While encouraging everyone to vote, our primary role on Super TWOsday will be to sweeten your day,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in the news release.

Super Tuesday earned its nickname because it’s the date with the most presidential primaries and caucuses − in this case, 15 states and one U.S. territory − will hold elections on March 5, 2024.

Past Krispy Kreme promotions

Krispy Kreme celebrated leap day by offering customers a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen. Customers with a Feb. 29 birthday were also eligible to receive a free dozen original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary.

The company also gave out free glazed doughnuts for anyone who experienced cell phone troubles during the widespread AT&T outage earlier this month.

