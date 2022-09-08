U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.93
    -10.94 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,479.61
    -101.67 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,751.64
    -40.26 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.21
    -6.79 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    +1.34 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.40
    -9.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    +0.07 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9946
    -0.0065 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2620
    -0.0030 (-0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1484
    -0.0053 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9890
    +0.2510 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,172.30
    +314.16 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.32
    -1.49 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.22
    -21.61 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Two Government departments reprimanded by UK data watchdog

Shiona McCallum - Technology reporter
·2 min read
Hands with a phone
Hands with a phone

Two Government departments have been reprimanded by a watchdog for not responding to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests on time.

It is the first time in seven years the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has issued an FOI enforcement notice.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) had the worst response rate across all government departments.

Action was also taken against the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The ICO is an independent watchdog. Its central aim is to promote openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.

It has issued this latest action against the DIT and BEIS for what it calls "persistent failures" to respond.

It said the action comes as it renews its approach to regulating the Freedom of Information Act 2000, which commits to taking action against public authorities with consistently poor performance.

John Edwards, the Information Commissioner, said: "Accountability and transparency in the work of public authorities is fundamental to democracy and it is the ICO's role to ensure that people's right to access information is protected.

"I advise public authorities to take note and learn lessons from the action we have taken today, as we will be making greater use of our powers under the Act to drive good practice and compliance."

Department for International Trade

The ICO said DIT was late answering more than half of requests from January to March.

The department's response times declined in 2021 despite no significant increase in requests or known resource issues at the department.

The ICO said the delays were "simply due to internal process failings, rather than more significant problems".

The department has been told it must respond to any outstanding requests older than 20 working days within 35 calendar days of the enforcement notice.

It should also publish an action plan formalising measures to mitigate any future delays.

Failure to comply with the notice could lead to the department being found in contempt of court, it has been warned.

A DIT spokesperson said: "We are fully committed to our transparency obligations and responded to over 500 FOI requests received last year.

"We continue to evaluate and improve our internal processes and will respond to the ICO in due course."

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

BEIS was told to improve its performance, after it "consistently failed to respond to a significant number of the information access requests received within the statutory time limit".

BEIS has had a 55% increase in requests since 2020, but the ICO found the department's internal procedures were the cause of many responses being delayed, as well as the volume increases.

The ICO said that because of mitigations by BEIS and its positive engagement with the watchdog, it was only issued with a practice recommendation rather than an enforcement notice.

But the regulator said an enforcement notice could be issued if performance does not improve.

Recommended Stories

  • Controversial ALS Drug From Amylyx Gets Rare Second FDA Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares climbed after its controversial treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis won the support of a panel of US regulatory advisers, putting the product on track for likely clearance.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Runn

  • Putin threatens to ‘freeze’ Europe with total energy cut-off

    Vladimir Putin has threatened to “freeze” Europe with a total shutdown of energy supplies if Brussels presses ahead with a price cap on Russian gas.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Ukrainian troops capture Russian army lieutenant colonel on Kharkiv front – video

    Ukrainian forces during their counter-offensive on the Kharkiv axis have captured several Russian invaders, including a Russian army lieutenant colonel, Ukrainian army officer Anatoliy Shtefan tweeted on Sept. 7.

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • New Gas Terminals Arrive to Ease Putin’s Grip on Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Two floating liquefied natural gas terminals are setting up in a Dutch port, the first in a wave of the specialist tankers that Europe is banking on to ease the worst energy crunch in decades.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to D

  • Is The Russian Oil Price Cap Worth It?

    The decision by the G7 to implement a price cap on Russian oil comes with plenty of risks, and European nations are already dealing with the fallout

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to three-month low

    Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Sept. 3, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 225 basis points since March in a bid to tame high inflation by dampening demand in the economy. The strength of the labor market has put to bed fears the economy is in recession after gross domestic product contracted in the first half of the year.

  • Seniors Can Make This Much Retirement Money Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • German Anger Spills Over as Countries Balk at Gas-Sharing Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Hope is dimming in Germany that it will be able clinch more gas solidarity agreements with European Union partners beyond the ones already in place with Denmark and Austria, a potential further hindrance to Berlin’s ability to mitigate the effects of the energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Wa

  • FTSE falls and pound rises as Liz Truss reveals energy relief package

    The ECB could reveal the biggest interest rate hike in its history as it tackles runaway inflation in the eurozone.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Vows Fresh Military Aid; Blinken Visits Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden will hold a video call Thursday with allies including leaders of the Group of Seven nations, the NATO military alliance, and the European Union. The talks, which focus on the next steps to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, come after Washington announced more than $2.8 billion in additional aid for Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite

  • Elon Musk allowed to amend Twitter countersuit but not delay trial

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss the outcome from Tuesday's hearing on the Musk-Twitter case.

  • Crypto Engineers, Investors Sue US Treasury Over Tornado Cash Sanctions

    The Treasury’s sanctions watchdog, OFAC, exceeded its authority in blacklisting smart contract wallets, plaintiffs allege in a new suit.

  • Russian propagandist confirms encirclement of Russian elite units in Kharkiv Oblast

    The Samara and Bashkir Special Rapid Response Units (SOBR), which were in Balakliya in Kharkiv Oblast, have been surrounded by Ukrainian forces, Kremlin propagandist Yury Kotenok confirmed on Telegram on Sept. 7.

  • U.S. stocks open lower as ECB hikes rates, Powell stands firm on inflation fight

    U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors heard from two of the world's most prominent central bankers.

  • Stocks Open Lower Amid New Fed Comments

    U.S. stocks slipped as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made a public appearance and the European Central Bank took forceful action of its own to tamp down inflation.

  • Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022

    Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find: What Is...

  • Crypto Doesn't Need More Guidance, SEC Chair Gensler Says

    “Not liking the message isn’t the same thing as not receiving it,” Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said in a new speech pushing back against calls for new rules for crypto.

  • Over 40% of Russian mercenaries in Kharkiv Oblast seriously wounded or killed, says General Staff

    Mercenaries in Russian private military companies deployed to Ukraine have suffered significant losses in the Oleksandrivka district of Kharkiv Oblast, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Sept. 7.