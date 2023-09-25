Two of Herbert V. Kohler Jr.'s children inherit family properties in Sheboygan, Kohler

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY – Two properties formerly owned by the late Herbert V. Kohler Jr. passed to two of his children following his death last year.

Herbert, grandson of Kohler Co. founder John Michael Kohler, passed away last September when he was 83. He preceded his second wife, Natalie Black Kohler, and his three children, Laura, Rachel and David.

His home at 441 Green Tree Road in Kohler recently passed from a trust to Laura, according to property deed records. The property is valued at $1.025 million. Two parcels on either side of the property, at a combined value of approximately $14,500, are still in the trust name and his name, as of last week.

The properties were previously owned by Herbert V. Kohler Sr., who died in 1968, according to the property deeds.

Another property in Sheboygan — 120 Vollrath Blvd. — passed to Herbert’s other daughter, Rachel. The property is valued at $914,000.

Giving waste a second chance: Kohler WasteLab is turning manufacturing waste into new sustainable products. Here's how.

In his 61 years at Kohler Co., Herbert held various roles, like research and development technician, company director, vice president of operations and later CEO, which he served for 43 years.

Herbert V. Kohler Sr. served as the company’s board chairman and CEO for 28 years until his death.

Herbert led Kohler Co. to become a multibillion-dollar company through elevating bathroom and kitchen fixtures from a utility to an opportunity for artistry and acquisitions of brands like Ann Sacks and Kallista.

He established world-renowned golf courses, Blackwolf Run in 1988 and Whistling Straits in 1998, and brought the Ryder Cup to the area in 2021. He landed The American Club on the map as a luxury spa and resort and helped build the Arts/Industry residency program with his sister Ruth, who passed in 2020, and the John Michael Kohler Arts Center.

Nearly 500 residents have participated in the Arts/Industry residency program since 1974, according to the company. Ruth served as JMKAC director for 44 years and led the establishment of the Arts Preserve.

Story continues

The Flag of the United States is at half mast in front of the American Club Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Kohler, Wis. Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr. passed away, Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Herbert also led long-term community development plans for the village of Kohler, creating space for properties like Shops at Woodlake and Woodlake Market.

“His zest for life, adventure and impact inspires all of us," the Kohler family said in a 2022 statement. "We traveled together, celebrated together, and worked together. He was all in, all the time, leaving an indelible mark on how we live our lives today and carry on his legacy."

More: This Sheboygan preschool program is building the 'creative thinkers' of tomorrow through art-based learning.

All three of Herbert and late ex-wife Linda's children have served the company in some way. David is CEO and president, Laura is the sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion officer and senior vice president of human resources, and Rachel is a member of the Board of Directors. She previously served as Kohler Interiors’ president.

Herbert continued as executive chairman of the company until his death, after passing the role of CEO to David in 2015. David was appointed as company board chairman last year.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Herbert V. Kohler Jr. children inherit Sheboygan, Kohler properties