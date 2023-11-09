Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023

Strauss Zelnick: Thanks, Nicole. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. We delivered another consecutive quarter of excellent results highlighted by net bookings of $1.44 billion, which was at the high end of our guidance and management results that exceeded our plans. While we expect continued macroeconomic uncertainty, we believe that we're well positioned for the holiday season and are reiterating our fiscal 2024 net bookings guidance of $5.45 billion to $5.55 billion. Looking ahead, I'm exceedingly optimistic about our company's multiyear growth trajectory and our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders. Our development pipeline is robust and diverse and we're getting closer to delivering the groundbreaking titles that our audiences throughout the world have been anticipating eagerly.

Our unwavering commitment to being the most creative, the most innovative, and the most efficient entertainment company gives us great confidence that our offerings will surpass our players' expectations and set new standards of creative excellence in our industry. Now turning to the performance of our titles during the quarter. Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online continue to surpass our expectations, an outstanding achievement for two titles celebrating their tenth anniversaries. To-date, Grand Theft Auto V is sold in approximately 190 million units. Grand Theft Auto Online experienced continued momentum due to the rollout of new gameplay and items from the San Andreas Mercenaries update with new seasonal events, vehicles, modes, clothes and weapons driving sustained engagement and net bookings.

Our GTA+ membership program continued to grow and we're deepening our relationships with our player communities through new offerings, which now include access to a rotating assortment of classic Rockstar Games titles. During the quarter, Rockstar Games announced that CitizenFX, the team behind the FiveM and RedM role-playing communities for Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, officially joined the label. With their immense passion and creativity, CitizenFX has been pivotal in expanding the possibilities of user-generated content around Rockstar's leading titles. We're excited to see them continue to build these creative communities and help them thrive into the future. We're also thrilled by today's announcement from Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser that the eagerly anticipated first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto will be revealed this coming December.

As the label approaches its 25th anniversary next month we congratulate Rockstar Games on their constant innovation in the pursuit of the highest quality interactive entertainment. Red Dead Redemption 2 surpassed our plans and has sold in more than 57 million units to date. Rockstar Games continues to support Red Dead Online with new content including bonuses for the naturalist and bounty hunters, and new free roam missions and events. In addition, Rockstar Games expanded the audience for the franchise with the launch of Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. On September 8th, 2K and Visual Concepts once again redefined the number one NBA simulation experience in our industry with the successful worldwide launch of NBA 2K24.

With exciting new features and next generation enhancements, the title is off to a great start and to date has sold in over 4.5 million units. NBA 2K24 features new season pass options that provide players with the opportunity to earn even more rewards as well as a new seasonal progression that tracks and combines my career and my team into one linear reward system. Engagement has been phenomenal with season pass and virtual currency bookings exceeding our plans and driving double growth in ARPU compared to NBA 2K23. Our franchise extensions continue to perform extremely well including NBA 2K Mobile, NBA 2K Online in China, and the recently launched NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition on Apple Arcade. I'd like to thank 2K and Visual Concepts for continuing to bring innovation and creativity consistently to our beloved franchise.

2K continues to support LEGO 2K Drive with its second drive pass season and the Creators Hub and PGA Tour 2K23 with additional pros and gear. In addition, the label harness the power of our industry leading catalog with the launch of the Borderlands Collection Pandora's Box, which bundles together all six acclaimed Borderlands Games and their previously released add-on content into a single offering at an amazing value. We have great respect for the team at Gearbox, and we value deeply our long-term relationship. Zynga once again delivered solid results during the quarter and we remain pleased with its ongoing performance. We continue to benefit from Zynga's ability to create engaging new games, which is a distinguishing capability of our mobile business.

For example, Rollic successfully launched PowerSlap, based on the world's first regulated and sanctioned slap fighting promotion. The title is highly entertaining and to date has experienced more than 1 billion slaps across training and matches. With the launch of this new mobile game, Rollic has now had 22 titles reach the number one or two spot in the US Apple app store. We'd like to thank the entire team over at TKO including Ari Emanuel and Dana White for their strong partnership as well as our colleagues at Rollic created this title from inception to release in just eight weeks. Zynga also recently launched Top Troops and Match Factory, both of which delivered excellent KPIs and soft launch and appear to have strong long-term potential for our portfolio.

And Star Wars Hunters continues to hit important milestones as we approach its planned release date in calendar 2024. Karl will discuss these titles in greater detail. Other highlights from our mobile business this quarter include our advertising bookings grew year-over-year driven by the addition of Popcore, contributions from strategic partnerships and our efforts to increase adamant inventory in many live games. We continue to make excellent progress in our profitability initiatives, including expanding the number of mobile games to leverage our direct-to-consumer platform. As we convert additional players, we're gaining new insights that we believe will better serve our players' preferences. We remain optimistic that over the next few years, most of our mobile games will leverage this highly accretive owned distribution channel.

In addition, we continue to enhance the profitability and performance of our hypercasual business with multiple new games scaling rapidly and several games generating revenue from in-app purchases in addition to ads. Our live games portfolio also continued to deliver. Social Casino maintained steady performance coming off a great first quarter driven by new bold beat features which drove strong results, particularly in Zynga Poker. Additionally, we implemented new updates and events across many games, including Top Eleven and Dragon City, which drove audience growth as well as increased engagement in core systems, leading to better retention and monetization. We stand at an exciting time in our company's history with numerous growth opportunities ahead of us.

As we deliver on our strategic priorities, we have the potential to create unparalleled entertainment experiences, engage broader audiences throughout the world and ultimately enhance our scale and margin profile. I'd like to thank all of you for your continued support, and we look forward to delivering our next phase of growth. I'll now turn the call over to Karl.

Karl Slatoff: Thanks, Strauss. I'd like to thank our teams for delivering another strong quarter and adding to the ongoing positive momentum of our business. I'll now turn to our recent and upcoming launches for fiscal 2024 and beyond. On October 3rd, Zynga Socialpoint Studio successfully launched Top Troops, a new mobile game that blends strategy, RPG and merge mechanics to create a thrilling medieval fantasy adventure of combat and conquest. This marked the studio's first worldwide launch under Zynga following our combination last year. The game has seen positive player reception with an average rating of 4.38 on Google Play and 4.5 on the Apple App Store. Engagement has also been fantastic with over 2 million hours played in over 70 million battles fought since its worldwide launch date.

2K and Gearbox Software expanded the audience of our beloved Borderland franchise with the October 6th release of Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition for Nintendo Switch. The game now allows players to make the mayhem at home or on-the-go in a thrilling high-stakes adventure filed with genre-defining shooter-looter action. On October 20, 2K and Visual Concepts launched the WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny Edition across all platforms. Global phenomenon Bad Bunny is featured on the cover of the edition, which also includes a new playable version of this in-game character wearing the peril that he wore WWE Backlash 2023 live event. Zynga's Peak Games studio, the makers of Tune Blast and Toy Blast released Match Factory, a new puzzle game for mobile where players connect identical items, sort tiles and clear the board in a mesmerizing 3D environment.

In soft launch, we observed strong engagement and modernization metrics as well as very positive player response as indicated by App Store review scores, which gives us optimism about the long-term potential for this new mobile title. Private Division has several exciting release as planned for this fiscal year. On November 28th, Roll7 will release their critically acclaimed and wildly imagined a third-person shooter skater, Rollerdrome for Xbox Series X and S and PC as well as Xbox Game Pass for both platforms. Also during the fourth quarter, Evening Star, founded by the industry veterans behind Sonic Mania will launch Penny's Big Breakaway, a kinetic Yo-Yo 3D-platformer for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch and PC. 2K and Visual Concepts are hard at work on WWE 2K24, the next installment of our popular Wrestling series, which will launch during the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead, we continue to see great engagement and feedback from audiences enjoying Star Wars Hunters in soft launch across multiple territories. There are several exciting new elements that we are working hard to get into the game causing us to move the title's worldwide launch window to calendar 2024. Private Division is working with Weta Workshop on Tales of the Shire, a game set in the Middle Earth universe and inspired by the books of JRR Tolkien. The team recently released a teaser trailer showing fans a glimpse of the project, which is planned for release in calendar 2024 during our fiscal year 2025. Also, Zynga plans to globally launch Game of Thrones Legends, an all-new RPG puzzle oriented mobile title. In addition to our full game releases, our labels will continue to provide new content and experiences that drive engagement and recurrent consumer spending across many of our key offerings.

Our hyper-casual studio plan to release a steady cadence of mobile titles for games that have the potential for enhanced retention rates and a mix of in-app purchases and advertising to drive higher monetization and profitability. Looking at the balance of this fiscal year and beyond, we are highly optimistic about what we believe to be the strongest and most exciting development pipeline in our company's history. I'll now turn the call over to Lainie.

Lainie Goldstein: Thanks, Karl, and good afternoon, everyone. Today, I'll discuss the key highlights of our second quarter before reviewing our financial outlook for the full year and third quarter of fiscal 2024. Additional details regarding our actual results and outlook are contained in our press release. We delivered another great quarter, which demonstrates the enduring strength of our catalog, our ability to deliver deeply engaging post-launch content and our commitment to disciplined execution. At the same time, our teams continue to make excellent progress advancing our development pipeline, which gives us confidence in our multiyear growth trajectory. I'd like to thank our incredible teams worldwide for their hard work and passion for our business.

Now moving onto our results. We achieved net bookings of $1.44 billion, which was at the high end of our guidance range. Our performance reflects better-than-expected results from Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption. During the quarter, we released NBA 2K24, Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare for Switch and PlayStation 4. Borderlands Collection, Pandora's Box and PowerSlap. Recurrent consumer spending declined 7% for the period, which was in line with our outlook and accounted for 78% of net bookings. GAAP net revenue decreased 7% to $1.3 billion, while cost of revenue increased 24% to $884 million, driven by an impairment charge of $220 million and $190 million amortization of acquired intangibles. Operating expenses increased by 3% to $959 million and included $165 million of loan impairment, representing a partial impairment of one of our reporting units.

On a management basis, operating expenses were flat year-over-year, which is favorable to our guidance. This was driven by lower marketing expenditures, some of which shifted to later this year. Turning to our guidance. I'll begin with our full fiscal year expectations. As Strauss mentioned, we are reiterating our net bookings outlook range of $5.45 billion to $5.55 billion. The largest contributors to net bookings are planned to be NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, our hyper-casual mobile portfolio, Empires & Puzzles, Toon Blast, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Words with Friends, Merge Dragon and Zynga Poker. We expect the net bookings breakdown from our labels to be roughly 49% Zynga, 31% 2K, 18% Rockstar Games and 2% other.

And we forecast our geographic net booking split to be about 65% United States and 35% international. We are projecting the current consumer spending growth of 4% compared to fiscal 2023, which assumes an increase for NBA 2K as well as Zynga since we will own the business for a full 12 months this year. For Grand Theft Auto Online, Virtual Currency and GTA+ membership is expected to be flat. RCS is expected to represent 78% of net bookings. We plan to generate approximately $100 million in non-GAAP adjusted unrestricted operating cash flow and to deploy approximately $150 million for capital expenditures, primarily to support our office build-outs and larger footprint. We continue to forecast GAAP net revenue to range from $5.37 billion to $5.47 billion.

Our total operating expenses are now planned to range from $3.53 billion to $3.55 billion as compared to $3.45 billion last year. On a management basis, we continue to expect operating expense growth of approximately 14% year-over-year due to a full year of Zynga, an increase in personnel and marketing expenses and higher depreciation of office build-outs and capitalized IT expenses, which are being partially offset by the realization of synergies from our combination with Zynga and savings from our cost reduction program. We remain vigilant in our efforts to optimize our cost structure and reduce discretionary costs where possible, while still investing for growth. Now moving on to our guidance for the fiscal third quarter. We project net bookings to range from $1.3 billion to $1.35 billion compared to $1.4 billion in the third quarter last year.

Our release date for the quarter includes two mobile titles Top Troops and Match Factory as well as Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, all of which have been released. The largest contributor to net bookings are expected to be NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, our hyper-casual mobile portfolio, Empires & Puzzles, Toon blast, Red Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Words with Friends, Merge Dragons and Zynga Poker. We project the current consumer spending to decrease by approximately 5%, which assumes a modest decline in our mobile business, which is being partially offset by expected growth in NBA 2K. The Grand Theft Auto Online, virtual currency and GTA+ membership is expected to be up. We project GAAP net revenue to range from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion.

Operating expenses are planned to range from $826 million to $836 million. On a management basis, operating expenses are expected to grow by approximately 7% year-over-year driven by higher personnel and depreciation expenses, which are being partially offset by the Zynga synergies and our cost savings initiatives. In closing, there are many exciting upcoming catalysts that we believe will enable our company to achieve new record levels of financial performance. Powered by our incredible talent, we believe that our projects in development will set new standards for creativity and engagement in our industry while also significantly enhancing our financial profile. We'd like to thank all our stakeholders for being on this journey with us, and we can't wait to share more details with you.

Thank you. I'll now turn the call back to Strauss.

Strauss Zelnick: Thanks, Lainie and Karl. On behalf of our entire management team, I'd like to thank our colleagues for enabling us to achieve our goals and to deliver another strong quarter. To our shareholders, I want to express our appreciation for your continued support. We'll now take your questions. Operator?

