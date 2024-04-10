Two Jackson Township homes sell for more than $1 million

File photo

Two residential homes in Jackson Township have sold for more than $1 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

An 8,334-square-foot house on Brycewood Circle NW was sold from a limited liability company to a corporation based in Green for $1.3 million. On Victoria Court NW, a 4,268-square-foot house sold to a limited liability company for $1.1 million.

The transfers cover March 16 to March 22.

Bethlehem Township

Dudek Kim & Tim from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, 2307 Zambesi, $2,800.

Dudek Kim & Tim from Springwood Lake Camp Club Property, 613 Zebra Strip Ave SW, $1,900.

Hunt Matthew S & Morgan & Brownsword from Graneto Adam J, parcel 1101039 Tanganyika Trl, $8,000.

Kabicek Doug & Michelle from Kirkbride James N & Logozzo Jessica, 1108 Safari Trl, $9,000.

Martin Kyle A & Jaclyn T from Wisniewski Zygmunt & Louise J, 534 Park St NW, $230,000.

Roberts Jessica A from Webb John R, 920 Lion Rd, $10,000.

Springwood Lake Camp Club from Dudek Kim & Tim, parcel 1101155 Boa Ave, $3,500.

Canal Fulton

Etheridge Holdings LLC from Mahon Rosemary, 453 Etheridge BLVD S, $379,500.

Mencer David from Montgomery Joseph C Angela E, 327 Milan St N, $159,900.

Mencer David from Montgomery Joseph C Angela R, parcel 9503097 Milan St N, $159,900.

Jackson Township

Balfour Kristina M from Boussaffa Ali, 5578 Everhard Rd NW, $207,500.

Brantley Rachelle Elizabeth & Keith from Balfour Trever D and Kristina M, 6542 Ethel St NW, $410,000.

Campoverde Group LLC from Harris Christopher S Trustee of the Chri, 6944 Victoria Court St NW, $1,100,000.

Curlutu Bradley A from Curlutu Bradley A & Jenkins-Mccallum, 3595 Vineyard Ave NW, $259,500.

Eradal Inc from Cnai Real Estate LLC, 7237 Brycewood Cir NW, $1,300,000.

GFC Realty LLC from Richardson Sharon M & Luke, 5741 Frank Ave NW, $270,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7060 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Marchand Simonsen E from Marchand Raymond & Christopher, 5110 Whippoorwill St NW, $200,000.

Mellouki Khaled & Habbas Ismaa from Wright John R & Pamela L, 8216 Roush St NW, $181,000.

NVR Inc from Hillsdale Farms Development, LLC, 2722 Bramblebush Ave NW, $122,000.

Obendorfer Devan & Graham from Bonvechio Gregory E & Jennifer L TTES/BO, 8700 Candleberry St NW, $440,000.

Pursley Kimberly L & Sweeney Jonathan P from Megby Mia C, 1230 Plymouth St NW, $176,500.

Robinson David Tyler & Messner Hannah from Ziegler John Mark Adam & Miranda H, 4517 Andette Ave NW, $270,000.

Ulysses Asset Sub II LLC from 4450 Belden LLC, 4200 Belden Village Ave NW, $300,000.

Ulysses Asset Sub II LLC from 4450 Belden LLC, 4450 Belden Village St NW, $300,000.

Ulysses Asset Sub II LLC from 4450 Belden LLC, parcel 1608581 Dressler Rd NW, $300,000.

Vannostran Sharee K from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 5941 Freitag St NW, $130,000.

Weisse Steven L Jr & Kannal Erika R from K Hovnanian at Hertiage Park LLC, 6903 Heritage Park Ave NW, $514,076.

Williams Richard D Ttee from K. Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC, 8825 Franklin St NW, $561,500.

Lawrence Township

Froelich Kaylynn Marie & Logan Dane from Buckhorn Properties LLC, 8543 Elmfield Ave NW, $237,000.

Massillon

Albaugh Lynnette D & Michael L from Judd Randy A, 1830 Main Ave W, $223,000.

Coleman Terry L & Jennifer J from Straub Homes Inc, 1553 Championship Cir SE, $519,000.

Colly Caylor A & Mariah N from Colly Anthony W & Tammi R, 2841 Lincoln Way W, $65,000.

Ford Matthew Ted from DBW Properties LLC, 410 Wales Rd NE, $119,900.

Jagunic Kaitlin Jo from Wells Lindsay R, 970 17th St NE, $145,000.

Metzger Jon Sr from Meyers Bethany J, 106 Maple Ave SE, $43,100.

Montgomery Cassandra from K & S Builders LLC, 1324 Johnson St SE, $134,000.

New Day Realty LLC ` from Grimm Adrian, 924 Urban CT SW, $33,000.

NVR Inc from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1837 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA Ry from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1754 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Schroeck Benjamin & Lorenzo Chelsea from Shelton John F & Ann M, 219 Hawthorne Ave NE, $155,000.

Smith Donald W Jr & Beverly A from Etro Investments LLC, 1371 17th St SW, $257,100.

Troyer Wayne & Rhonda from Bush Linda S, 1820 Cyprus Dr SE, $382,000.

Victory First Properties LLC from Fries Nathan D, 215 Maple Ave SE, $70,000.

White Kaleb M from Lafleur Josh N, 2220 Rhode Island Ave SE, $175,000.

Wright Jordyn & Kayla from Wright Brianna M, 847 Woodview Dr NE, $249,900.

Perry Township

Addleman Gerard & Marcia from Gulley Julia R, 314 Lennox Ave NW, $127,000.

Beck Timothy R from Parker Susan C, 212 Harding Ave SW, $105,500.

Brock Wayne A from Smith Theresa, 3454 Hilton NW #9, $3,300.

Capozzi Kyle W from Looman Barbara, 232 Stewart Ave NW, $131,000.

Detter Property Holdings LLC from Burrell Cindy L, 302 Edgewater Ave NW, $234,900.

Detter Property Holdings LLC from Burrell Cindy L, parcel 4303326 Foch St NW, $234,900.

Gibson Perry L from Gibson Anthony, 5788 Longbrook St SW, $192,000.

Huff Jessica Renae & Sarah Ann from Milburn Kristin & Todd, 916 Marion Ave NW, $257,500.

Markey James P & Angela R from Reusser Vernon L & June M, 6949 Westwood Ave SW, $200,000.

Mva Holdings Inc from Capistrano Limited, parcel 10014769 Faircrest St SW, $370,500.

Nickas Violet M from Nickas Violet M, parcel 4301365 Corrib Ave NW, $235,000.

Nutt Steven & Abigail from Overcasher Edward A, 4448 Emma PL NW, $209,900.

Potwora Russell & Karen from Bille Janet & Hoffman Karen, 604 Overdale Ave NW, $85,300.

Rodojev Joseph G & Rosemary from Laskey Christine M, 4980 Beth Ave SW, $100,000.

Rogerson Brendon T & Karlee A from Garofalo Rico S & Sara B, 2411 Libra Cir SW, $296,000.

Valentino Nicholas J & Theresa M Tozzi from Nickas Violet M, 1711 Corrib Ave NW, $235,000.

Yoder Matthew L & Pamela S from Blake Robert T, 3653 Krisher Ave SW, $207,500.

Sugar Creek Township

Helmuth Lavon & Julie from Mary-Walton Glendora, 455 Dartmouth St SE, $129,900.

Ott David Leon III from Lottes James C & Irwin Melissa A, 323 Wabash Ave N, $30,000.

Ott David Leon III from Ott David Leon III, 323 Wabash Ave N, $30,000.

Raber Justin Cordell & Nisley Cindy Ann from Eberly Joseph A, 9846 Manchester Ave SW, $200,000.

Troyer House Movers LLC from Miller Brent Trustee of the Albert E Mab, 108 Milton Ave, $169,000.

Whitt David M Jr from Reeves Pamela & Ocheltree Theresa &, 302 Church Ave S, $186,200.

Tuscarawas Township

Nelson Andrew from Nelson Donald A & Priscilla J Breiding, parcel 7201634 Lincoln St, $8,100.

