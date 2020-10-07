U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,369.75
    +16.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    27,853.00
    +153.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,324.25
    +50.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,585.30
    +11.10 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    39.83
    -0.84 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.90
    -16.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.7420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.51
    +1.55 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2887
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.0690
    +0.4460 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    10,590.42
    -8.63 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    215.56
    -15.44 (-6.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,947.87
    -2.07 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,422.82
    -10.91 (-0.05%)
     

Two Kuwait ruling family members voice support for Sheikh Meshal as crown prince - Twitter

KUWAIT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Two members of Kuwait's ruling Al Sabah family on Wednesday pledged support for Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah for the position of crown prince ahead of an expected announcement by the country's new emir on his choice for the role.

Sheikh Meshal, the deputy chief of the National Guard, is seen by diplomats and Kuwait experts as the top contender for the position. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme and Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Michael Georgy)

Latest Stories

  • GE’s stock falls off a cliff after ‘Wells notice’ disclosure

    Shares of General Electric Co. took a sudden dive Tuesday afternoon, after the industrial conglomerate disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission is considering civil action against the company for possible securities law violations.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    The stock markets are all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like these, those signs are more necessary than ever. One signal that has been correlated with a stock’s future performance is insider activity. This makes sense. Insiders, the corporate officers charged with running a company and producing profitable results for shareholders, are privy to far more information than the average stock investor – and they will use it to trade. Following an insider’s trading activity – buy or sell – is a viable strategy for investors.How can you find the hottest insider trading stocks right now? There is a simple answer: TipRanks’ Insider Hot Stocks tool. This collates all the recent insider transactions to reveal stocks with the most bullish insider sentiment. Plus all the insiders are ranked so you can make sure you follow only the insiders that are actually making money. With this in mind, here is the scoop on three beaten-down stocks that have seen recent multi-million purchase activity. Liberty Global PLC (LILA)First on our list is a major telecom company in the Western Hemisphere, Liberty Latin America. The company has its hands in broadband internet, mobile services, telephone services, and broadcast video, along with other entertainment services, and its main presence reflects its name: it is most active in Chile, Colombia, Central America, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Liberty Latin America is also active in Florida, where there is a large minority population drawn from these regions.The COVID crisis has had a heavy impact on LILA’s performance. The company’s financials hit bottom in April, at the beginning of Q2, when positive first quarter performance turned south. Q2 ended with a sequential revenue loss of 8.9%, and deep net loss in EPS. Share prices started falling at the end of February and beginning of March, and have failed to regain traction since. The stock is down 52% year-to-date.But management is confident that business is returning to normal. And that confidence attracted some strong insider buys during the Latin American recent stock sale. Three of those informative transactions were for million-dollar-plus buys.The largest came from Eric Zinterhofer, of the Board of Directors, who bought up over 2.96 million shares for a $21,149,572. Fellow Board member John Malone made the second largest purchase, of 2.74 million shares for $19,559,030. And finally, President and CEO Michael Fries, of the original parent company Liberty Global, bought 172,196 shares for $1.229,479. These purchases, along with several smaller, pushed the insider sentiment on LILA shares strongly positive.This was noted by Benchmark’s 5-star analyst Matthew Harrigan, who wrote, “…we believe LILA executed well against its business plan despite operating performance that has been hampered by COVID-19 dislocations, especially in Chile. LILA also focuses on a Latin Emerging Markets region that is now decidedly out of favor with investors. This is as [the CEO and CFO] have made recent open market share purchases even beyond the rights offering.”Harrigan’s $17 price target suggests an impressive 93% upside for the stock, and supports his Buy rating. (To watch Harrigan’s track record, click here)Overall, Liberty Global has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on a 1:1 split between Buy and Hold reviews. The stock is selling for $8.81, and the average price target of $14.39 suggests a 63% upside in the coming year. (See LILA stock analysis on TipRanks)Continental Resources (CLR)Next on our list is a player in the North American oil and gas industry. Continental produced 340K barrel of oil equivalent per day last year, producing over $4.63 billion in total revenue. The company operates in Oklahoma, but its major presence is in the Bakken formation of North Dakota and Montana.Falling prices and falling demand during 1H20 hurt the company, as the COVID pandemic put massive downward pressure on the economy. Revenues slipped to just $175 million in Q2, generating a net EPS loss of 71 cents. But there is a rebound as the economy restarts, and the outlook for Q3 is better – a projected EPS loss of 27 cents. The company is in the midst of streamlining operations, shutting down unproductive wells to cut costs and focus efforts on the most profitable activities. Sliding 63% year-to-date, one board member sees better days ahead. Harold Hamm spent over $9.74 million buying up 769,235 shares in the company. His move made the net insider sentiment positive on CLR stock.MKM analysts John Gerdes believes the stock is undervalued at current levels, noting, "CLR has depreciated over 30% (vs. XOP -~25%) since early June and reflects over 40% intrinsic value upside... Our 3Q20 production expectation is ~295 Mboepd is in the upper half of guidance, and our YE20 production outlook of ~323 Mmboepd is 1% above the midpoint of guidance..."Gerdes sets his price target at $20, implying a 58% upside for the coming year, which fully backs his Buy recommendation. (To watch Gerdes’ track record, click here)The overall view on CLR stock is cautious; Wall Street’s analyst consensus rating is a Hold, based on 12 reviews breaking down to 3 Buy, 7 Holds, and 2 Sells. However, the average price target is $16.54, suggesting a 30% one-year upside from the current share price of $12.69. (See CLR stock analysis on TipRanks)Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)South Africa-based Net 1 is a is tech company, with a non-exclusive worldwide license for the Universal Electronic Payment System. The company is a leader in providing financial tech, payment solutions, and transaction processing in multiple emerging economies and across multiple industries. The company offers services through an alliance network with banks, card issuers, and retailers.Like the other companies on this list, Net 1 saw revenues and earnings fall when corona shut down the economy. The general slowdown in economic activity, especially in retail, was a hard blow. Q2 number reflected that, with the top line at just $25 million and EPS deep in negative territory with a 69-cent net loss. Share price has been volatile, and has not yet recovered from losses sustained early in the crisis. UEPS is down 20% from its peak in early February.There are some bright spots. The outlook for Q3 is better, with the EPS loss projected at just 9 cents. And the company ended the second quarter with no debt and unrestricted cash on hand of $218 million. This puts UEPS in a strong position to rebound as the economy starts revving again.Turning to the insider trades, Anthony Ball of the Board of Directors has the most recent informative buy. Last week, he purchased over 350,024 shares, laying out $1.2 million for the stock.Rajiv Sharma, of B. Riley FBR, has written the only recent review of UEPS on file, and he is upbeat on the stock. “We believe UEPS’ long-term investment portfolio holds solid promise, especially its MobiKwik investment in India and despite their illiquid status. Despite ST COVIDrelated setbacks to UEPS’ operating business in South Africa, we believe it holds promise as a valuable business given its hold on micro lending and a sizable potential subscriber market in South Africa. There is a good chance that UEPS could grow its customer base substantially from here and continue to add ancillary services to their core businesses.”Sharma rates UEPS share a Buy, and his $5 price target suggests room for 45% growth from the current share price of $3.44. (To watch Sharma’s track record, click here)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Warren Buffett says this is how you get through COVID-19 financially

    The billionaire investing guru has shared these money tips for the coronavirus era.

  • Nokia (NOK): 100 5G Deals Fail to Cover up One Big Miss

    With the ramping up of global 5G networks, Nokia (NOK) is staking a claim to be one of the field’s main players. The Finnish company was once one of the world’s leading mobile phone makers, but that was long ago and over recent years has reinvented itself as a telecom equipment provider. The move appears to be paying off as it has just notched its 100th 5G deal.While Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold considers hitting the milestone as “great progress,” the analyst has reservations about Nokia becoming one of the leaders in an industry expected to boom as the new decade progresses.“We continue to regard 5G as an investment theme, but with the recent loss at Verizon, Nokia's Mobility unit continues to face challenges,” the 4-star analyst said. “We will monitor progress with its expanding chip portfolio (Reef Shark) and look forward to hearing from the new CEO regarding his vision for the company.”Last month, Nokia lost out to Samsung to be Verizon’s supplier of choice for 5G equipment. Samsung has stated its goal is to reach 20% of market share by next year. While Leopold considers this “as a stretch goal,” he nevertheless believes “Nokia likely loses several points of market share.”Despite signing off on 17 new 5G deals in Q3, Nokia is actually losing market share in the mobility market. According to Dell'Oro, over the TTM (twelve trailing months), Nokia had a grip on 20% of the market, down from 21% in 2019 and 24% in 2017. In fact, Leopold points out “the shift toward 5G has degraded Nokia's position.”While the company held 18% of 5G market share in 2019, that figure has dropped to 15% over the TTM.“The trend stimulates questions regarding a sufficient scale to remain competitive,” Leopold summed up.As a result, the analyst sticks to a Market Perform (i.e. Hold) rating for now. Leopold currently has no fixed price target in mind. (To watch Leopold’s track record, click here)Overall, NOK has drawn optimism mixed with caution when it comes to consensus opinion among sell-side analysts. Out of 7 analysts tracked in the last 3 months, 3 are bullish on NOK stock, while 4 remain sidelined. With a potential upside of 32%, the stock's consensus target price stands at $5.16. (See Nokia stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?

    The world’s last major onshore oil discovery could be made in a country where no oil has ever been produced, and the upside potential for the company that exploits it should be remarkable

  • My husband of 20 years is having an affair. He told friends he wants a divorce and does NOT want to pay alimony. What should I do?

    ‘There is a huge pay gap between us, as my husband has more education and has an uninterrupted work history as he has continued to climb the corporate ladder.’

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Sells Off On Trump Stimulus Tweet; Apple's New iPhone Set For Reveal

    Dow Jones futures were in focus after the new stock market rally sold off on President Trump's stimulus tweets. The new Apple iPhone is set for reveal.

  • Tesla's quarterly report could land Musk another $3 billion

    The electric car maker on Tuesday saw the six-month average of its stock market value hit $250 billion, a milestone toward triggering the fourth of 12 tranches of options to buy Tesla stock at a discount, granted to the billionaire in his 2018 pay package. Musk's compensation is exclusively made up of a series of potential stock options rewards based on market capitalization and operational goals. To secure Musk's fourth tranche, Tesla still must hit a goal related to revenue or profitability, and that could happen in the company's third-quarter report, the date of which has yet to be announced.

  • The Unemployed Trader Who Became a $700 Million Exile

    (Bloomberg) -- When Sanjay Shah lost his job during the financial crisis more than a decade ago, he was one of thousands of mid-level traders suddenly out of work.Shah didn’t take long to get back into the game, setting up his own fund targeting gaps in dividend-tax laws. Within a few years, he charted a spectacular rise from trading-floor obscurity to amassing as much as $700 million and a property portfolio that stretched from Regent’s Park in his native London to Dubai. He commanded a 62-foot yacht and booked Drake, Elton John and Jennifer Lopez to play for an autism charity he’d founded.Fueling his ascent were what he maintains were legal, if ultimately controversial, Cum-Ex trades. Transactions like these exploited legal loopholes across Europe, allowing traders to repeatedly reap dividend tax refunds on a single holding of stock. The deals proved hugely lucrative for those involved -- except, of course, for the governments that paid up billions. German lawmakers have called it the greatest tax heist in history.Denmark, which is trying to recoup some 12.7 billion krone ($2 billion), or close to 1% of its gross domestic product, says the entire enterprise was a charade. Its lawyers are seeking to gain access to bank records that they maintain will prove that point. Authorities have now frozen much of Shah’s fortune and he’s fighting lawsuits and criminal probes in several countries. His lawyers have told him he’ll be arrested if he leaves the Gulf city for Europe, though he’s yet to be charged.But in a series of recent interviews from his $4.5 million home in Dubai, Shah was unrepentant.“Bankers don’t have morals,” the 50-year-old said on a video call. “Hedge-fund managers, and so on, they don’t have morals. I made the money legally.”‘Allowed It’Shah and the firm he set up -- Solo Capital Partners LLP -- are central figures in the Danish Cum-Ex scandal, in which he said his company helped investors to rapidly sell shares and claim multiple refunds on dividend taxes.Read more: How the ‘Cum-Ex’ Tax Dodge Works: QuickTakeAuthorities have been probing hundreds of bankers, traders and lawyers in several countries as they try to account for the billions of euros in taxpayer funds that they say were reaped. But Shah says he’s being made a “scapegoat” for figuring out how to legally profit from obscure tax-code loopholes that allowed Cum-Ex trades, named for the Latin term for “With-Without.”“Prove that any law was broken,” Shah said. “Prove that there was fraud. The legal system allowed it.”The Danish tax agency, Skat, says it’s frozen as much as 3.5 billion Danish kroner of Shah’s assets, including a $20-million London mansion, as part of a sprawling lawsuit against the former banker and his alleged associates.The agency hasn’t seen “evidence that supports that real shares were involved in the trades relating to the dividend refunds reclaimed in the Shah universe,” it said in a statement. “It looks like paper transactions with no connection to any real holding of shares.”Shah still reaps about 200,000 pounds ($250,000) a year from renting out his properties, he said, less than half of what he got before the arrival of Covid-19.The former trader faces additional heat in Germany, where prosecutors are probing him as part of a nationwide dragnet that’s targeted hundreds of suspects throughout the finance industry.Feeling RobbedIn Denmark, the case against Shah has triggered public anger. The country, which is in the middle of an economic recession wrought by the coronavirus, claims it has been robbed.“In a country like Denmark, and mainly in the times of Covid-19, it is of substantial importance,” said Alexandra Andhov, a law professor at the University of Copenhagen. The nation’s tax authorities have dealt with alleged fraud cases before but “not in the amount of $2 billion,” she said.Shah appeared at ease and upbeat while outlining how he’d be arrested if he tried to fly home to London. Married with three children and based in Dubai since 2009, Shah has spent the past five years engrossed in legal papers and talking to his lawyers, he said. To the authorities trying to extract him from his exile, he has a piece of advice: know your tax code.“It’s very nice to put somebody’s face on a front page of a newspaper and say ‘Look at this guy living in Dubai, sitting on the beach every day sipping a Pina Colada while you’re broke and you don’t have a job’,” he said. “I would say look at your legal system.”First StridesShah is hardly the only person ensnared in the European Cum-Ex scandal. German prosecutors have been more aggressive than their Danish counterparts and have already charged more than 20 people. At a landmark trial earlier this year, two ex-UniCredit SpA traders were convicted of aggravated tax evasion.One of them, Martin Shields, told the Bonn court that while he had made millions from Cum-Ex, he now regretted his actions.“Knowing what I now know, I would not have involved myself in the Cum-Ex industry,” said Shields, who avoided jail time because he cooperated with the investigation.A decade ago, Cum-Ex deals were wildly popular throughout the financial industry. Shah says he picked up the idea during his years as a trader in London for some of the world’s biggest banks.The son of a surgeon, Shah dropped out of medical school in the 1990s and moved into finance. He first observed traders exploiting dividend taxes while at Credit Suisse Group AG in the early 2000s, a strategy known as dividend arbitrage. Will Bowen, a spokesman for the Swiss bank in London, said “the lawsuits referred to relate to a period after Sanjay Shah worked at Credit Suisse.”Shah didn’t fully embrace Cum-Ex until he was hired by Amsterdam-based Rabobank Group several years later as the financial crisis was beginning to rip through the industry. Rishi Sethi, a spokesman for Rabobank, declined to comment on former employees.Big AmbitionsAfter being laid off, Shah says he received offers from several brokerage firms that included profit-sharing. But that wasn’t enough for him, so he set up his own firm.“I don’t want to make a share,” he said. “I want to make the whole lot.”That ambition was memorialized in the name that Shah picked for his company: Solo Capital Partners.Shah said he had about half a million pounds when he started Solo. Within half a decade, his net worth would soar to many multiples of that. According to his recollection, JPMorgan Chase & Co. also played a pivotal role in helping him get started because they were the firm’s first custodian bank. Patrick Burton, a spokesman for the New York-based bank, declined to comment.The scheme that Shah allegedly orchestrated was audacious. A small group of agents in the U.K. wrote to Skat between 2012 and 2015, claiming to represent hundreds of overseas entities -- including small U.S. pension funds along with firms in Malaysia and Luxembourg -- that had received dividends from Danish stocks and were entitled to tax refunds. Satisfied with the proof they received, the Danes say they handed over some $2 billion.Luxury HomesBut most of the money, authorities say, flowed instead directly into Shah’s pockets. The agents and the hundreds of overseas entities had merely been part of an elaborate web he’d created along with a series of dizzying “sham transactions” set up to generate illicit refund requests, according to the country’s claim in U.K. courts.Starting in January 2014, more than $700 million allegedly landed in Shah’s accounts. He funneled his wealth into property across London, Hong Kong, Dubai and Tokyo, Shah said, amassing a portfolio that he put at about 70 million pounds. He bought a 36-foot yacht for $500,000 in 2014 and called it Solo before upgrading to a $2 million, 62-ft model, the Solo II.Shah’s lawyers said in his latest filing in the London lawsuit last month that Solo -- which went into administration in 2016 -- provided “clearing services for clients to engage in lawful and legitimate trading strategies that were conducted at all times in accordance with Danish law.”They said that dividend arbitrage trading is a widely known and “wholly legitimate trading strategy.” Shah’s lawyers are also contesting whether Denmark has jurisdiction to pursue its claim in the English courts.It’s been five years since Shah learned he was facing a criminal probe, when the U.K. National Crime Agency raided Solo’s offices following a tip to British tax authorities from the company’s compliance officer.Slightly BoredHis lawyer at the time, Geoffrey Cox, told him in 2015 that he had nothing to fear and that it would all be over soon, Shah said. Cox, who would go on to become U.K. Attorney General and play a pivotal role during various Brexit crises last year, declined to comment.But instead Shah’s legal problems are just beginning. A mammoth three-part civil trial covering Skat’s allegations against Shah will start in London next year. The accusations are also at the heart of a massive U.S. civil case targeting other participants in the alleged scam.Criminal probes in Germany and Denmark are still rumbling on. While Shah said he hasn’t been contacted by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, the watchdog said in February that it’s investigating “substantial and suspected abusive share trading in London’s markets” tied to Cum-Ex schemes. A Dubai court threw out Denmark’s lawsuit against Shah in August, though it is appealing the decision.Back in Dubai, Shah said the ongoing saga is starting to wear him down.”It’s been quite nice spending time with the kids and family but now where I am, I’m just getting bored and fed up,” Shah said. “It’s been five years. I don’t know how long it will take for matters to conclude.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Supplier For Electric-Car Boom Soars 300% So Far This Month

    Westwater Resources soared afresh as the rare earths miner lauded President Trump's support for building domestic supplies of critical battery materials.

  • Tesla Option Trader Bets $3M On 29% Upside From Here

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped 3% on Tuesday and has made virtually no progress in the past month despite recently reporting better-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers.But while some traders are speculating Tesla's insane 800% one-year rally has finally run out of steam, one deep-pocketed option trader made a big bet on Tuesday that Tesla will be making new highs by January.Related Links: 10 Takeaways From BofA's Future Car ConferenceThe Tesla Trades: On Tuesday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received 10 alerts related to unusually large Tesla option trades. Here are the largest: * At 9:46 a.m. ET, a trader bought 316 Tesla call options with a $400 strike price expiring on Friday. The contracts were purchased near the ask price at $25.168 and represented a $795,308 bullish bet. * At 10:10 a.m. ET, a trader sold 556 Tesla put options with a $310 strike price expiring on March 19, 2021. The contracts were sold at the bid price of $31.49 and represented a $1.75 million bullish bet. * At 10:26 a.m. ET, a trader bought 775 Tesla call options with a $500 strike price expiring on Jan. 15, 2021. The contracts were purchased near the ask price at $43.369 and represented a $3.36 million bullish bet. * At 10:47 a.m. ET, a trader bought 2,000 Tesla put options with a $200 strike price expiring on Jan. 15, 2021. The contracts were purchased at the ask price of $3.30 and represented a $660,000 bearish bet.Of the 10 total large Tesla option trades on Tuesday morning, six represented calls purchased near the ask or puts sold at or near the bid, trades typically seen as bullish. Three trades were calls sold at the near the bid or puts purchases at or near the ask, trades typically seen as bearish. One trade was executed near the midpoint of the bid-ask spread, which is typically considered neutral.Why It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader. Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively large size of the largest Tesla option trades, there's certainly a possibility they could be an institutional hedge on a large position in Tesla stock.Tesla Rally Recharging? Tuesday's big option trades comes after Tesla reported a record 139,300 vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, up 53.6% compared to the second quarter. That number exceeded analyst estimates of 137,000 vehicles.Through the first three quarters of 2020, Tesla has delivered 318,350 vehicles, up 24.7% compared to the first three quarters of 2019. Tesla bulls highlight the fact that growth of any kind is impressive given the difficult 2020 environment, while bears pint out that Tesla's 800% increase in market cap isn't exactly in-line with its 24% increase in deliveries.Tesla has previously said it will "comfortably exceed" 500,000 vehicle deliveries in 2020, which means the company will need to increase deliveries by another 30.4% in the fourth quarter to 181,650 vehicles.Tesla investors are hoping the company's recently announced Model 3 price cut in China will help stimulate demand without eating into margins. TSLA Chart by TradingView new TradingView.widget( { "width": 680, "height": 423, "symbol": "NASDAQ:TSLA", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "container_id": "tradingview_3d5f8" } ); Benzinga's Take: The majority of the large option trades on Tuesday morning were bullish, including the largest trade of the day. The $3.3 million call purchase has a break-even price of $543.37, suggesting about 29% upside for the stock in the next three-plus months.See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * 10 Takeaways From BofA's Future Car Conference * Citron's Latest Long Idea Is A Magic Mushroom: 'It's One Of Those Big Concept Stocks'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Top Electric Car Stocks for Q4 2020

    These are the electric car stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2020.

  • Chevron vs. Exxon: Which Is a Better Buy?

    Oil behemoths Chevron Corp. (ticker: CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM) have struggled in 2020 as the beaten-down sector faced many challenges as demand shrunk rapidly this spring, tanking crude oil prices. Oil prices dipped again recently and are hovering around $40 a barrel. Both oil companies are good buys for their traditional base of investors who seek yield and dividends, says Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business.

  • Nvidia Climbs the Mountain Yet Again

    I own it. I will continue to hold it. I would not sell it. For the uninvested who are interested, I would think small ball.

  • I’m a software engineer at Uber and I’m voting against Prop 22

    Before joining Uber, I worked a range of low-wage jobs from customer service at Disneyland to delivering pizza with no benefits. At work, management tells us that passing Prop 22 is for the best because it is critical for the company’s bottom line. Uber claims Prop 22 would be good for drivers, but that depends on Uber the company treating drivers better.

  • 'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Nvidia Price Target Hikes

    Stephanie Link and Josh Brown spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about two price target hikes for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). Oppenheimer raised its price target for the stock to $600 and BMO raised it to $650.Link said the analyst day on Monday was positive and management did a good job highlighting the opportunities in hardware and software. The differentiator at Nvidia is its software platform and platform's scale, thinks Link. She added that both of these things give it a competitive advantage and the Arm acquisition is only going to help strengthen it.See Also: COVID-19 Vaccine Makers AstraZeneca, GSK To Get First Access To Nvidia's 'Cambridge-1' SupercomputerLink owns the stock and she likes the story, but she is a little uneasy with the 62 times forward estimate. She sees the stock as a secular growing business that she wants to own.Josh Brown believes Nvidia is taking the market share and he sees it as an AI computing platform. Brown thinks the recent acquisitions are transforming for the company. Everything related to GPUs is flying because of the video game supercycle and all the new games are requiring better graphical processing, said Brown.He owns the stock and he is planning to stay long. He doesn't think the stock is expensive. He has recently trimmed his position because it grew too big for the overall portfolio.See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Todd Gordon's AMD Options Trade * Cramer Advises Viewers On Applied Materials, Blackstone And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Advance as Investors Weigh Stimulus Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. index futures rose and pointed toward a rebound from Tuesday’s selloff as investors assessed the progress of a stimulus plan and a House panel proposal for far-reaching antitrust reforms to curb the power of American technology giants.Fresh comments from U.S. President Donald Trump calling for support for airlines and the Paycheck Protection Program helped reverse earlier losses. December contracts on the S&P 500 Index added 0.7% as of 8:25 a.m. in London, rebounding from a 0.6% loss. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index also advanced 0.7%, erasing a drop of as much as 0.6%.“So there is still some stimulus perhaps coming before the election,” said Ben Emons, head of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors. “That is removing the angst from the Trump tweet earlier that no further negotiations about the stimulus package would take place.”In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 advanced as much as 0.3%, with food and beverage stocks climbing the most among sectors, while banks led declines.Losses that began with Trump’s suspension of stimulus talks had worsened in technology stocks after the House panel proposed reforms targeting megacap companies like Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 1.9% in Tuesday’s cash session, the second big interruption in three days to a recent rally.A 449-page report from the House antitrust subcommittee recommended Congress consider legislation that would either prevent tech companies from owning different lines of businesses, which could lead to breakups, or impose certain organizational structures. Scrutiny of the companies has intensified this year as their market values ballooned, including Apple crossing the $2 trillion threshold in August.“They had been looking richly valued, but now with increasing regulatory scrutiny on them, they’re going to be -- if nothing else -- not 100% focused on their business,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer of Bokeh Capital Partners. “This is showing intent, it’s not just idle chatter.”In after-hours trading, Apple slipped as much as 0.7% after dropping 2.9% as of the 4 p.m. New York close. Amazon fell as much as 0.6%, following a decline of 3.1%. Facebook Inc. slid as much as 1.2% in the late session after falling 2.3% in the regular session.Internet and software stocks are vulnerable to event risk because they’ve rallied so hard. A run in which the Nasdaq 100 came close to doubling in about 20 months pushed its price-earnings ratio above 40 at the start of September, a valuation whose only recent precedent is the dot-com bubble.Even with the gauge’s 9% tumble since then, the multiple sits at about 36.5, higher than any time in the last decade and a half.The House report landed about an hour after the broader market buckled on Trump’s curtailment of stimulus talks until after the November election. Megacap tech shares bore the brunt of that shock as well, with gauges of computer, software, communications and consumer nonessential shares falling between 1.5% and 2.1% in the regular session.Trump made the move hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appealed for greater spending to avoid damaging the economic recovery. Democrats had most recently pushed a $2.2 trillion package that failed to garner Republican support in the House, while the White House had endorsed $1.6 trillion.“Stimulus talks were crucial for stocks this week, but today’s shocker completely changed the short-term picture on the Street,” said Ken Berman, a strategist with Gorilla Trades. “We have to wait and see to decide if today’s plunge was only a ‘one-day wonder’ or the start of a more durable shift.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Teva Gets a Head Start Over Rivals With Launch of HIV Generics; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) is not a company immune to controversy, but one long standing overhang might have just been removed.Last week, the global generics pharma company announced the launch of the first FDA-approved generic versions of Gilead Sciences' HIV treatments Truvada and Atripla.The launch brings to an end a patent case which stretches back to September 2018, one which Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur calls “one of the lengthier PIV battles in recent memory.”In addition to being able to tap into a lucrative market - Truvada generated global sales of $753 million in the first half of 2020, while Atripla snagged a more modest $176 million – Teva has an opportunity to establish its new offerings ahead of anticipated competition.“While we expect other generic filers are not far behind in entering this market (there are at least 9 other filers on Truvada),” Wilbur noted, “Teva’s earlier settlement at least gives the company a head start relative to the competition in launching the generic versions of these drugs. The approval will help Teva finish the year strong, after generic versions of other potential 2020 launches including Restasis, Nuvaring and Forteo have seemingly been lost in FDA generic approval morass.”While Wilbur assumes that Gilead could enter the market with a self-marketed or authorized generic, the analyst estimates Teva’s jump on the competition could provide it with 30 to 40% of this generics market.Despite other patent cases also reaching settlement, it remains unclear when the next generic wave of generic offerings will hit the market, although Wilbur assumes “further generic competition is not far behind, resulting in pricing assumptions that largely reflect the eventuality of a more commoditized generics market.”Wilbur estimates the branded market has annual sales of roughly $1.9 billion, putting generics “at roughly $500-$600M per year out of the gate.”Based on this, Wilbur expects Teva to generate around $80 to 100 million in 4Q20 “channel stocking sales,” resulting in “incremental EPS of $0.04-$0.05 in 4Q20.”To this end, Wilbur keeps an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on TEVA shares alongside a $15 price target. This figure implies a 63% upside from current levels. (To watch Wilbur’s track record, click here)Granted, not everyone is as enthusiastic about Teva as Wilbur. Out of 10 analysts tracked in the last 3 months, 2 are bullish on Teva stock, 7 remain sidelined, while 1 is bearish. Worthy of note, the 12-month average price target stands at $12.33, which implies a 34% upside. (See Teva stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 10 Momentum Stocks Millennials Are Buying in Q4

    Young traders have high hopes for these momentum stocks. Robinhood recently restricted public access to its user data, but competing trading app Webull shares a similar user base of young traders. Webull added 450,000 accounts in the second quarter alone, and its millennial and Gen Z traders have been extremely active so far this year.

  • If COVID-19 Antibody ‘Cocktails’ Become Popular, Sorrento Stock Could Double, Says Analyst

    Once a specialist in oncology drugs and pain management, Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) has pivoted to attack COVID-19 head-on in 2020, offering up a smorgasbord of tests to detect the novel coronavirus, vaccines to prevent it, and therapies to combat it. As the President's illness illustrates, the coronavirus contagion is still very much a threat -- and no one is safe.With this in mind, Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert released a note focusing in on the President's doctors' use of polyclonal "cocktails" of antibodies to fight the virus, and what that might mean for Sorrento Therapeutics -- whose treatments haven't been administered to the President (that we know of), but might soon become available to other patients in need.Sorrento is gearing up to hold an "R&D Day" event on October 13, reports Kolbert, at which the company will discuss its "comprehensive multi-modal approach to COVID-19" and the progress it has made on its various Covid-fighting endeavors. Two of Sorrento's projects in particular interest Kolbert, the STI-1499 (which Sorrento has branded "COVI-GUARD") and STI-2020 antibodies.As the analyst explains, "both STI-1499 and STI-2020 demonstrated protective activities against SARS-CoV-2 infection in Syrian golden hamsters."That's a curious statement to make, of course, and if it suggests to you that Sorrento isn't particularly far along in development of this therapy -- you're right. In fact, Kolbert admits that STI-1499 -- which the analyst considers Sorrento's "lead candidate" as a coronavirus therapy -- is only in Phase 1 clinical trials at this point. (No mention of how far along STI-2020 might be).That being said, the analyst notes that a 2,000 micrograms dose of STI-1499 "reduced virus load below the detection limit in 60% of animals tested" -- and cut the viral load by at least 10x in the remaining 40%. STI-2020, meanwhile, showed efficacy at just 500 micrograms, reducing evidence of the virus to undetectable levels "in 100% of animals tested."Kolbert muses that, should the two antibodies be mixed into a "cocktail," the likes of the Regeneron cocktail that was administered to President Trump, "the product could remain effective even if virus mutations occur," wiping out a patient's infection before it has a chance to mutate and survive.Indeed, says Kolbert, Sorrento is already working on such a cocktail that it dubs "COVI-SHIELD," and the analyst assumes that the company will be successful in developing this. Still, as a valuation exercise, he assigns the cocktail only a 50% chance of success (success meaning, in this case both that the cocktail works, and survives the phased process of FDA approval and is ultimately approved). Kolbert believes that this could happen "rapidly," and argues that over and above Sorrento's core activities in oncology and pain management, COVID treatments therefore offer a "significant ... valuation potential" for the stock.How much "potential" are we talking here? Working the numbers, Kolbert arrives at the conclusion that Sorrento stock could be worth as much as $21 a share, or roughly twice what the shares cost today. Accordingly, he rates Sorrento stock a "buy." (To watch Kolbert's track record, click here)It has been relatively quiet when it comes to other analyst activity. In the last three months, only 2 analysts have issued ratings. However, as they were both Buys, the word on the Street is that SRNE is a Moderate Buy. Based on the $25.50 average price target, shares could climb 137% higher in the next twelve months. (See SRNE stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.