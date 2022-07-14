U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.38
    -11.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,630.17
    -142.62 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,251.19
    +3.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.51
    -18.53 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.37
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.20
    -26.30 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.84 (-4.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    -0.0042 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0560 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1824
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9300
    +1.5180 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,656.16
    +998.15 (+5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.19
    +14.39 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

Two Leading Communications Firms Join Forces to Create Unparalleled Statewide Agency in Washington

·4 min read

Spokane-based DH Acquires Seattle-based Nyhus Communications

SEATTLE and SPOKANE, Wash., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Washington state's most influential communications, advocacy and marketing agencies have joined together to create the only statewide firm serving top business, government and nonprofit clients.

DH - Branding | Advertising | Digital | Public Relations | Social Change
DH - Branding | Advertising | Digital | Public Relations | Social Change

Two of Washington state's most influential communications and marketing agencies have joined together.

Spokane-based DH, a 25-year-old strategic communications, social change and marketing firm, has acquired nearly 30-year-old Nyhus Communications, including its world-class clients and its nine-person team. The combined agency will comprise more than 50 people with offices in Spokane and Seattle.

"Offering clients insights, expertise and relationships from markets across the state is an unmatched opportunity," said Michelle Hege, DH CEO. "Importantly, having partnered previously with Nyhus Communications on advocacy campaigns, we knew our firms' values and teams aligned. We have spent our respective careers seeking to make a positive difference in communities through our strategic communications work."

Roger Nyhus, CEO and founder of Nyhus, said, "DH is the perfect home for Nyhus. Our teams are passionate and dedicated to creating exceptional work for our clients. We have a shared commitment to excellence, integrity, community and equity-based communications as the foundation for all our work. When I decided to sell Nyhus, DH was my first call. I am proud that everything we have built with Nyhus over the past three decades will be honored and carried forward through the next chapter with DH."

DH and Nyhus have been IPREX partner agencies for more than a decade. IPREX is the largest network of independently owned agencies, with 96 offices worldwide. The network has been an important benefit to both DH and Nyhus' clients.

"Since our agencies have long known each other, served in leadership and worked in close collaboration, the transition for our teams and clients will be seamless," said Andrei Mylroie, a DH partner and former global president of IPREX.

Marc Berger, Nyhus president and partner, will become executive vice president and Seattle market leader for DH. Berger currently leads the Nyhus team and oversees the firm's work. His leadership will ensure a smooth transition for Nyhus clients and team members.

"I'm excited to continue serving our outstanding clients and to grow our Seattle presence," Berger said. "Our stellar team will have new opportunities to collaborate with more than 40 new talented colleagues, and we'll be able to offer clients expanded services and capabilities, including creative services and media buying."

With the private transaction closing on June 30, Roger Nyhus retires from the agency to pursue what he describes as his "next exciting chapter of service."

Nyhus has been a highly successful, growing firm, even during the pandemic. The agency specializes in crisis and high-stakes communications as well as health care communications – all services in demand in recent years. The company will be rebranded as DH.

Nyhus has advised many marquee clients over the years, including Alaska Airlines; Swedish; PATH; Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Craig McCaw's technology empire, including Teledesic, Nextel and Eagle River; Russell Investments; Four Seasons Seattle; Seattle University; Seattle Art Museum; Seattle Children's; Boeing; and Seattle Convention Center.

DH has worked with an impressive list of clients over the years, including Group Health Foundation; Washington State Department of Health; MultiCare; Genentech; Association of Washington Business; King County Metro; Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine; Express Scripts; Gonzaga University; Innovia Foundation; Itron; PayneWest; Tree Top; and Washington State University.

DH has long been recognized as a thought leader, regularly speaking at national and international industry conferences such as the Public Relations Society of America International Conference, Society for HealthCare Strategy and Market Development, and the International Social Marketing Association. Additionally, DH has received numerous prestigious industry awards including The Communicators, The Tellys, American Advertising Awards, International Social Marketing Association and PRSA's Best of Silver Anvil.

About DH

DH is a branding, advertising, public relations and social change agency based in Washington state. The firm designs and implements integrated media and community engagement campaigns for private and public sector organizations, often tackling challenges like public health crises, safety, business resiliency and education around complex public issues. DH is an industry leader in social behavior change campaigns and equity-centered communications methodologies, having been recognized for thought leadership by institutions like the International Social Marketing Association, Public Relations Society of America, the American Advertising Federation and more. The firm employs nearly 50 communications strategists and creatives and has operated for more than 25 years.

About Nyhus

Founded by CEO Roger Nyhus in 1994, Nyhus is best known as one of the most connected and strategic communications consultancies in Seattle. The 10-person agency partners with visionary companies and leaders who drive positive change. Nyhus specializes in strategic and high-stakes communications and advocacy for innovative organizations and their leaders. Specifically, the firm helps organizations and executives navigate crises and complex situations.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-leading-communications-firms-join-forces-to-create-unparalleled-statewide-agency-in-washington-301587109.html

SOURCE DH

Recommended Stories

  • Job layoffs circulate throughout tech industry

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley outlines the hiring slowdowns issued by Google, Meta, and other tech companies amid this year's prolonged economic uncertainty.

  • California Truckers Struggle to Comply With New Employment Law

    Trucking companies and truck owner-operators are scrambling to figure out how to operate under a new California law that toughens definitions of nonemployee drivers, upending decadeslong practices that have allowed truckers to work as independent contractors.

  • Gasoline Demand Is the Lowest in a Year. It Isn’t Because of Pump Prices.

    Somewhere between 4% to 6% of gasoline demand has been almost permanently destroyed in the era of hybrid and remote work, RBC estimates.

  • Tesla's high-profile Autopilot executive departs

    Andrej Karpathy, a high-profile Tesla executive who played a key role in developing the electric car maker's artificial intelligence and driver assistant technology, said on Wednesday he is leaving the company. The departure of Karpathy, who provided no reason for leaving, comes at a critical time as Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk races to achieve full self-driving capability this year, after missing earlier targets several times. Shares of Tesla fell 1% in extended trade to $704.

  • Explainer-Can Elon Musk defy a court if ordered to buy Twitter?

    Twitter Inc has sued Elon Musk to force him to go through with the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. What happens if Twitter succeeds and the world's richest man, who regularly taunts securities regulators, refuses to comply with the court order? CAN A COURT ORDER MUSK TO BUY TWITTER?

  • Morgan Stanley Misuse of Personal Devices Costs $200 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley said it expects to pay a $200 million fine related to a broad US investigation into the use of unapproved personal devices.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowMore Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion FearsThat a

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    The Tesla CEO's definition of energy independence for an EV world means you have to have the batteries.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Victoria’s Secret Resets, Lays Off 5 Percent of Home Office

    The streamlining creates one organization for the company’s Victoria’s Secret, Pink and Beauty businesses.

  • Costco will stay hot even as economy slows, Deutsche Bank analyst says

    Costco shares look like a strong buy into an economic slowdown. Here's the case Deutsche Bank is making.

  • Elon Musk Wants Out. 3 Reasons Twitter Could Make Him Stay.

    Twitter's lawyers took apart each of Musk's arguments and said the social-media company faces 'irreparable' harm absent relief.

  • Groundbreaking judge will oversee Twitter's lawsuit against Musk

    The first female chief judge on Delaware's nationally known business court will oversee Twitter Inc's lawsuit that seeks to hold Elon Musk to his agreement to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, according to court records. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor, or chief judge, last year after the retirement of Andre Bouchard on the Court of Chancery, a favored venue for large corporate disputes.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers are using up their retirement savings too quickly –either because they're underestimating how much they need or are living longer than they'd guessed they would. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rite Aid CEO says new Philadelphia HQ part of strategy to shed 'old-fashioned' image

    Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan wants to make it clear that the company’s new Philadelphia headquarters is “not an office.”

  • Gas price drop hits 30 straight days as oil prices continue collapse

    Record-high gas prices might be in the rearview mirror for drivers, as prices at the pump have now fallen 30 days in a row amid a drop in crude oil.

  • Facebook dumps contractor, but union says janitors will keep jobs

    Meta Platforms Inc. has terminated its contract with a vendor that provides hundreds of service workers at its Silicon Valley headquarters, a year after MarketWatch reported about that vendor's handling of janitors' holiday pay.

  • Saving for Retirement? Investment Giant Says Make These 3 Moves By Years End

    With 2021 coming to a close, T. Rowe Price says there are several moves that people saving for retirement should make by the end of the year. The investment management giant says harvesting losses for tax purposes, reassessing your asset allocation … Continue reading → The post Saving for Retirement? Investment Giant Says Make These 3 Moves By Years End appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil price dips below $100 as Shell CEO warns Europe faces 'tough' winter

    International benchmark brent crude slipped to its lowest level since March.

  • JPMorgan Stock Tumbles After Lender Halts Buybacks and Posts Earnings Miss

    The lender's profits and revenue were lower than Wall Street had projected. And share repurchases are on hold for the time being.