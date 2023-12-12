Here are two local spots to find gifts for the coffee and tea lover in your life

EVANSVILLE – You’re down to the last gifts on your list. Maybe they’re for the person who has everything, or the person who insists they don’t want anything, or a gift exchange for someone you don’t know well.

How about coffee or tea? We have two locally owned stores that specialize in brewed beverages and gifts to go along with them.

Mulberry Jean's is a great place to go for tea. The store stocks 70 varieties of bulk tea, all loose leaf, organic and free trade. You’ll find black, green, white, oolong, flavored and herbal teas. The blends are custom-made for the store.

Customers may put together a tin with a selection of teas with an infuser, and there’s even a 45 Days of Tea Garland with individual decorative bags of tea.

Mulberry Jean’s coffee selection isn’t shoddy either. Eighteen bulk coffees are sold in one-half or one-pound portions, whole bean or freshly ground--or choose a sample pack with five favorite coffees in smaller sizes.

Goodies for snacking including jellies, jams and preserves (how about some cinnamon orange black tea with shortbread cookies and apple cinnamon pecan jam?) as well as savory spreads and dips.

To compliment the coffee or tea itself there are tea pots, cute mugs, single-cup coffee and tea makers, tea bags to fill with high quality loose leaf tea, infusers in many styles, spoons, scoops and stirrers and more, and Mulberry Jeans is packed with other gifts as well from clothing to fairy garden accoutrements.

Mulberry Jean's

Location: 600 State St., Newburgh

Phone: 812-490-5835

Hours: Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; closed on Sunday

Website: mulberryjeans.com

Beans & Baristas, Eastland Mall

Beans and Baristas is an actual coffee shop, so while you’re looking for gifts, you can enjoy an espresso drink, smoothie or drip coffee.

On the shelves, look for a wide variety of bulk and pre-made small packages of tea and coffee which can run from single origins to blends to flavored and packaged teas by Republic of Tea and Harney and Sons.

Look for a gift boxes with selections of a dozen holiday coffees (Christmas caramel, peppermint mocha, Jingle Java) or teas (Christmas spice, white pomegranate, cinnamon orange and others).

Hot this year: Large ceramic mugs in colorful prints sized just right to fit in your vehicle cup holder with a sturdy lid made for sipping.

On the mechanical side, you’ll find tea strainers, espresso paraphernalia, French presses, coffee grinders, stovetop espresso makers, pour-over filter holders and more.

If you have friends that like beverages a little more on the adult side, Beans and Baristas also offers wine glasses with witty sayings and bar accoutrement including a freezeable granite beverage server that both holds a bottle and chills the drink as it is dispensed through the spigot.

There are plenty of edible goodies here, too, including chocolate-coated coffee beans and nuts and flavored honey sticks for tea.

Beans & Baristas

Location: 800 N. Green River Road inside Eastland Mall

Phone: 812-475-8566

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Website: beansandbaristas.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Where can I find coffee gifts in Evansville?