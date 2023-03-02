U.S. markets closed

Two LPL Financial Attorneys Secure Fellowships at Leadership Council on Legal Diversity

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.
·4 min read
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.

Mona Nadim and Rochelle Mayfield selected for year-long development program focused on leadership and relationship building

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that attorneys Mona Nadim and Rochelle Mayfield have been selected as 2023 Fellows for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). This is the eighth year that LPL has participated in the program. Selected Fellows take part in learning opportunities about the essential role individuals with different backgrounds play in contributing to corporate success.

“I’m honored to represent LPL on the LCLD, as both organizations recognize that strengthening relationships with and learning from other professionals committed to excellence in diversity is a positive step for all,” said LPL Vice President and Assistant General Counsel of Privacy Mona Nadim, who graduated from Fordham University and Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School.

“I’ve long admired the LCLD’s work to build a more open and diverse legal profession, and I’m proud to be selected as a Fellow,” added LPL Assistant Vice President and Associate Counsel of Litigation and Arbitration Rochelle Mayfield. “The LCLD’s efforts align well with LPL’s focus on fostering a culture based on diverse ideas, backgrounds and perspectives to drive innovation.” Mayfield attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina Central University School of Law.

The Fellows program provides several immersive experiences to learn from experts in the legal profession as well as leaders in learning and development. Participants engage in regular class meetings, regional sessions, leadership lunches, individualized coaching, networking opportunities and more.

“LPL actively promotes diversity, equity and inclusion across all facets of our organization, and we’ve been fortunate to have continued involvement with the LCLD to further our collective efforts in the legal profession,” said LPL Managing Director and Chief Legal Officer Michelle Oroschakoff. “Rochelle and Mona will be outstanding ambassadors for LPL as they explore additional ways to promote excellence among their peers and foster a thriving legal profession that is well equipped to support the needs of the advisors and institutions we serve.”

Diversity at LPL

In addition to its participation in the LCLD, LPL champions diversity throughout all areas of the firm. LPL cultivates communities in which a diverse range of financial professionals can develop and grow by connecting with a wide array of investor groups. The LPL Advisor Inclusion Council partners with select members of the LPL leadership team to drive outcomes that help advance a more diverse and inclusive financial services industry. LPL’s award-winning** diversity and inclusion video series, Around the Table, also conveys important insights from financial professionals through authentic conversations and idea sharing.

Currently more than 30% of LPL employees are actively engaged in the firm’s Employee Resource Groups, designed to strengthen its culture of inclusivity and belonging. Regularly scheduled podcasts, meet-and-greets, charitable activities and speaker events encourage the sharing of new ideas and perspectives to foster inclusion and support professional development.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve***, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*LPL Financial attorneys have participated in the Fellowship program since 2015.

**Around the Table won a “Wealthies” industry award from Wealth Management in 2022 for its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts.

***Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report). No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022). Among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 in Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

LPL Financial and the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity are separate entities.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Media Contact:
Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com
(805) 640-5391


