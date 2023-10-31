Two Massachusetts residents claim $1 million from different lottery games

Two Massachusetts residents claimed $1 million before taxes this month, one won from Powerball, and the other won from a scratch-off ticket.

David Goncalves of West Springfield correctly guessed five white balls on the Oct. 7 Powerball drawing and won $1 million, while the jackpot was $1.55 billion.

He purchased the lottery at the Stop & Shop grocery store, which is located at 935 Riverdale Rd in Springfield. The store is set to receive a $10,000 bonus for making this sale.

Goncalves collected his $1 million prize (pre-tax) on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Massachusetts State Lottery's Dorchester location and said he planned to use some of it to replace his 2005 car, according to Lottery officials.

David Goncalves of West Springfield

Goncalves is one of two $1 million winners on tickets sold in Massachusetts for the Oct. 7 Powerball drawing, joining Jonathan Bulmer of Chester, New Hampshire, who traveled to the state to play the Powerball.

And on Oct. 16, a woman from Wilmington, Mass., went to the lottery headquarters to claim the big prize she won from a scratch-off

Mary Leary won $1 million in the "$4,000,000 Diamonds" game off the Massachusetts State Lottery's $10 instant ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Sunrise Market, 327 Main St. in Wilmington. As a result of selling this winning ticket, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

Mary Leary of Wilmington

While at the barbershop with her husband, she scratched her winning lottery ticket worth $650,000 (before taxes) and chose to receive a one-time payment. Leary said she intends to spend some of her winnings on a vacation, the Lottery said.

More winners: Woman buys scratch-off ticket for first time, wins top prize from Kentucky lottery

What is $4,000,000 Diamonds?

The “$4,000,000 Diamonds” instant ticket launched on Apr. 18, 2023, and are $10 each. There are two remaining chances to win $4,000,000, and five tickets remain that are worth $1,000,000.

The odds of winning the grand prize of $4,000,000 are 1 in 4,032,000. The odds of winning the second prize of $1,000,000 are 1 in 1,792,000.

Story continues

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $152 million jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second-tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Massachusetts Lottery winners get $1 million on Powerball, scratchers