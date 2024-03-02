Two men charged for drug manufacturing/delivery, third man still sought

Mar. 1—Law enforcement officials on Wednesday arrested two men and are seeking a third on drug-related charges.

Investigators with the Hunt County special crimes unit during February began an investigation into allegations that methamphetamine was being sold in the Commerce area.

The investigation ultimately led officers to an address in the 400 block of McWhiter Drive in Commerce and it was determined that the occupants of the residence were brothers Randy Davenport and Michael Davenport.

Investigators identified the brothers as mid-level methamphetamine suppliers and ascertained that methamphetamine was being sold out of a game room located at 2206A Live Oak Street in Commerce.

Investigators also determined that the methamphetamine being sold from the game room was being supplied by Randy and Michael Davenport.

A search warrant was executed on Wednesday at the game room on Live Oak Street and approximately 52 grams of methamphetamine, packaging material, a digital scale and a firearm were seized as evidence and while that warrant was being executed, began surveilling the Davenport's residence on McWhirter Drive.

Investigators said traffic consistent with narcotic activity was observed coming and going from the residence. As a result of this observation, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle leaving the residence. D

uring the stop, Zachary Baker of Denton was found to be in possession of approximately 135 grams of methamphetamine. At the same time the traffic stop was taking place, Randy Davenport left his residence and drove to the game room.

Upon his arrival, he was contacted by law enforcement and found to be in possession of drug packaging material and a digital scale and was arrested and transported to the Hunt County jail.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office executed a second search warrant at the residence on McWhiter Drive and located approximately 575 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a drug ledger, digital scales, packaging material and United States currency. A total 762 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and one firearm were seized as evidence.

Story continues

Randy Davenport was arrested for manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than 400 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia with more charges pending further investigation, police officials said. Zachary Baker was arrested for manufacturing or distributing controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.

Michael Davenport is wanted for manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.

HCSO is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Davenport to contact investigators t (903) 453-6838 or to remain anonymous, contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at (03)457-2929, online at www.huntcountycrimestoppers.net or by mobile app at P3TIPS.com.

Baker is being held at the Hunt County jail on a $200,000 bond and Randy Davenport was denied bond.

The penalty for a conviction on Randy Davenport's charges range from five years to life in state prison and up to a fine of $250,000 for the enhanced first-degree felony. Baker's charge carries a sentence of five to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.