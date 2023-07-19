Two men claim $1M Powerball, Mega Millon jackpot prizes

No one won Monday night's Powerball jackpot causing it to climb to an estimated $1 billion, with a cash option of $516.8 million. As anticipation builds over Wednesday's drawing, there are two men who have claimed prizes from late June and early July.

This week, two men were announced winners of $1 million dollar prizes from the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots.

A man from Colorado has claimed his $1 million Powerball jackpot prize. He purchased his winning ticket at the Thunder River Market in Parachute, located 40 miles east of Grand Junction. He matched five numbers in a July 8 drawing to win the prize.

James S (COLORADO LOTTERY)

James S from Parachute was announced winner of a $1 million prize by the Colorado lottery. He has expressed his desire to use the money for renovations at his current location and has no plans of leaving.

Davenport Man Wins $1 Million In Mega Millions

In Iowa, a 70-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran became the only Mega Millions winner in the country on June 23 to take home $1 million.

Michael “Hoogie” Hoogerwerf purchased his easy-pick lottery ticket from Smokin’ Joe’s in Davenport, Iowa. He came within one number of the Mega Millions jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

"I was on a charity motorcycle ride that day when my mobile phone rang," Hoogerwerf said. "It was the manager of the store where I am a regular at telling me I won."

Michael Hoogerwerf (Iowa Lottery)

Hoogerwerf shared the exciting news with his three daughters, but they were skeptical since he describes himself as a prankster.

His daughters told Iowa Lottery, they now fully believe that their father won the $1 million prize after he claimed it on Tuesday.

Hoogerwerf sought advice from an accountant and a lawyer before claiming his prize. He also consulted contractors for home renovations. His plans for the winnings are to invest and improve his house, including adding electricity to his garage.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

More lottery players have been drawn in by the $1B jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

How to play Powerball

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Largest lottery prizes in US history

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts. $730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winners of Powerball and Mega Millions claim their $1 Million prize