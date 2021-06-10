U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

'Two Point Campus' is a silly, fantastical, college life simulator

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor
·1 min read

Forget Elden Ring and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, my most-hyped title of E3 2021 (so far) is Two Point Campus, a sim game set on a college campus. Though leaked on the Microsoft Store late last month, today’s Summer Game Fest stream was our first real look at the higher education-based title from Two Point. You probably know the company best from its Hospital title, one which my brother and I still obsess over three years after its release.

While Two Point Hospital was a spiritual successor to 1997’s Theme Hospital, Two Point Campus’s closest analog is probably The Sims franchise, complete with zany characters and even zanier uni situations that you must build and organize your way out of. You’ll build classrooms, residence halls and nice big open areas for your young adults to engage in picnics and hacky sack. There are also knights, robots and magic, because it’s not a Two Point game without some fantasy thrown into the mix. You want a hall that looks like a castle? You can have a hall that looks like a castle.

The game will be published by Sega in 2022 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

