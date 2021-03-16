With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 117 Percent, MB2 Dental Ranks No. 114 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Texas

DALLAS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that MB2 Dental is No. 114 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

MB2 Dental is a Dental Partnership Organization dedicated to affiliating with like-minded dentists ready to grow their practices and invest in their fellow dentists. The dental profession is becoming increasingly more difficult to navigate, which makes it hard for dentists to excel as clinicians, business owners, and entrepreneurs and leaves them feeling isolated in their private practice. MB2 Dental has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community, and build exceptional wealth.

"We are excited to make the Inc. 5000 Texas Regionals list for the second time," said Founder and CEO, Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, "Last year brought on many challenges, but our business model's proven track record allowed us to continue to support our doctor partners, adding 81 new practices and 70 new doctor owners in 2020. Additionally, we expanded our territory into 11 new states. Our main goal is to continue supporting dentists who are looking for a better way to practice dentistry. I've always said that our model is not about buying dental practices, it's about backing doctors who share the same values and vision, and that's what we aim to continue doing."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About MB2 Dental

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur, CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists in 25 states.

