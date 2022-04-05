U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 2509 Percent, GoSaaS, Inc. Ranks No. 96 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that GoSaaS, Inc. is No. 96 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

GoSaaS top management team.

"We are so pleased to once again be a part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. It's incredible to see how we've continued to progress as a company over the last few years. This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering commitment of the entire GoSaaS team and the trust of our partners and clients. We take this recognition as a welcome challenge to keep delivering on our mission and to continue this upward trajectory in 2022 and beyond.'' said Hassan Ramay, Managing Partner at GoSaaS.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2018 and 2020, these 150 private companies had an average growth rate of 195% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,252 jobs and $5.1 billion to the Pacific region's economy. Companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting March 15, 2022.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About GoSaaS

GoSaaS helps product manufacturers modernize business applications used to design, engineer, manufacture and support products. GoSaaS has helped companies in high-tech manufacturing, life sciences and CPG industries, including many fortune 100 companies, in improving their product value chain. As a leading Oracle partner for Industry 4.0, GoSaaS specializes in on-premise to cloud migration.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-a-two-year-revenue-growth-of-2509-percent-gosaas-inc-ranks-no-96-on-inc-magazines-list-of-the-pacific-regions-fastest-growing-private-companies-301517668.html

SOURCE GoSaaS

