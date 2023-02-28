With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 441% Ironside Human Resources Ranks No. 38 on Inc. Magazine's Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. magazine revealed that Ironside Human Resources is No. 38 on its 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest- growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Ironside HR CEO, Douglas Carter provided the following statement. "It is an honor to not only be listed on this year's Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list for our 2nd consecutive year, but to have also jumped up significantly from our previous year's ranking as No. 71 to No. 38 this year. It is hard to imagine that a little over a decade ago, Ironside HR was just a dream, and now, it is a reality thanks to those that believed in the impact we could make as an ally in addressing healthcare staffing shortages nationwide. Congratulations to all winners, each of your teams has worked hard to prove themselves to be more than just dreamers, but innovators with the passion and dedication to transform what were once mere ideas into reality."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 166 private companies had an average growth rate of 557 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 16,116 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the Southwest region's economy.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Ironside HR was established in Dallas, TX in 2011 with the mission to provide cost-effective recruitment services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The firm is known to be a "one-stop shop" as they provide both perm and contract staffing solutions to a diverse portfolio of clients, from remote tribal health organizations to large health systems in metroplex areas.

Story continues

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest can be found at inc.com/southwest.

Contact:

***@ironsidehr.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12953260

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-a-two-year-revenue-growth-of-441-ironside-human-resources-ranks-no-38-on-inc-magazines-southwest-regions-fastest-growing-private-companies-301758295.html

SOURCE Ironside Human Resources