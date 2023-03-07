U.S. markets closed

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 610 Percent, Omega Accounting Solutions Ranks No. 35 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Omega Accounting Solutions
·4 min read
Omega Accounting Solutions
Omega Accounting Solutions

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 559 percent

IRVINE, Calif., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Omega Accounting Solutions is No. 35 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

“We are grateful to be honored by Inc. for our fast-paced growth and rapid expansion,” said Jay Woods, founder & president of Omega Accounting Solutions. “I am so proud of the team we have built -- and continue to build. This recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of every single employee to serving the needs of our customers.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these 185 private companies had an average growth rate of 559 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region’s economy. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting February 28, 2023.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Omega’s growth is largely a result of the organization’s strategic integration of government tax credit services for small and medium-sized companies, particularly the Employee Retention Credit (ERC). Knowing how many small businesses struggled under the mandates and closures associated with the coronavirus, Omega committed extensive resources and staffed up the ERC processing division, helping businesses calculate, claim and file this refundable tax credit. The company has also introduced an all-new funding arm, Omega Funding Solutions, serving small business owners. Combined, these momentous achievements help Omega fulfill its mission of empowering small business owners to make better-informed decisions. For more information, visit omega-accounting.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology  
The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.  
 
ABOUT INC. MEDIA
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.  
 
ABOUT OMEGA ACCOUNTING SOLUTIONS
Omega Accounting Solutions is an accounting and data firm that empowers small businesses to make informed decisions through powerful accounting, advanced analytics and tax credit expertise. The Irvine, Calif., firm founded by Jay Woods in 2007 works with CFOs, controllers, accountants and software developers to collect, integrate, analyze and present essential data that allow for healthy corporate operation and growth. Omega’s tax credit division has specially trained teams to help businesses claim the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and Research & Development tax credit. In 2022, Omega introduced a new funding division, Omega Funding Solutions (OFS), a third-party lender offering short-term bridge loans to those organizations anticipating ERC refunds. For further information, visit omega-accounting.com.

Media Contact: Sabrina Suarez (714) 573-0899 ext. 227
sabrina@echomediateam.com


