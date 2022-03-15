With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 78% Strategus Ranks No. 55 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Rocky Mountain Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Strategus

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list had an average growth rate of 252% percent

DENVER, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Strategus is No.55 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain region economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.



“We are thrilled to be included on Inc’s prestigious list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Rocky Mountain region. We are fortunate to be laser focused on the incredibly fast growing CTV industry and our leadership and innovation in that space continue to propel us forward,” said Dave Miles, CEO, Strategus. “Most importantly though, this recognition is a testament to the incredible strength of our talent throughout the company. “

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 60 private companies had an average growth rate of 252% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 4,176 jobs and nearly $1 billion to the Rocky Mountain region’s economy. Companies based in the Las Vegas, Nevada, Boise, Idaho, and Vail, Colorado, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Rocky Mountain, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/rocky-mountain starting March 15, 2022.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Strategus is a leader in the Connected TV (CTV) industry. The company provides innovative, data-driven targeting, attribution, optimization and reporting solutions for brands and agencies. The Strategus Platform deploys real-time automated campaigns that instantly deliver custom, audience-targeted messages to CTVs and other internet-connected devices. The company was also the first to pioneer programmatic CTV advertising campaigns.

