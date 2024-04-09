Two Rochester charter schools to formally merge following yearslong legal dispute over expansion loan

Apr. 9—ROCHESTER — After

filing for bankruptcy late last year,

two charter schools will merge this summer and continue operating together under one banner.

Both Rochester STEM Academy and Rochester Math and Science Academy operate out of the same building on 16th Street Southwest. In December, the schools filed for bankruptcy as a result of a loan that was associated with the facility.

According to Rochester Math and Science Academy Board Chairman Ahmed Elmi, that bankruptcy filing is what allowed the schools to move forward undeterred after a dispute with their creditor, UMB Bank.

"The bankruptcy saved the schools," Elmi said, explaining it forced both sides to come to the negotiating table. "There's a deal between the bondholder and the schools."

In 2018, the schools had received a loan of $15 million for upgrades to the facility, including a 25,000-square-foot expansion. Even though both schools shared the building, they technically operated independently of one another.

According to the Star Tribune, the schools failed to meet some of the financial benchmarks outlined in the terms of the agreement, which caused them to go into default with their bondholder in 2020, even though the schools were continuing to make payments. Elmi described it as a financial ratio that changed but ultimately didn't affect its ability to make its payments.

"The school never delayed payments," Elmi said.

That led to a series of subsequent back-and-forth actions between the schools and the bondholder, which included the withdrawal of $5 million from the schools accounts. Elmi said that money has been returned to the schools as a result of the negotiating process between the schools and the bondholder, UMB Bank, which is based in Kansas City.

The legal representative for UMB Bank could not be reached for comment.

Judge Eric Tostrud dismissed the case between the schools and the bank in February, allowing the schools to move forward under the new agreement.

Rochester Math and Science Academy opened in 2005 and has a student population of 116. Rochester STEM Academy opened in 2011 and has a student population of 414 students, according to the Minnesota Association of Charter Schools.

The schools will now merge by July 1. From that point, the two schools will operate under one board of directors and one name.

In spite of legal maneuverings happening out of sight of the students, Elmi said the series of events has not affected the school climate.

"Nobody even feels it," Elmi said. "Everything is just very normal right now."