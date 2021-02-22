U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

Two Roots™ Brewing brings Medal Winning Non-Alcoholic Beer to Massachusetts

·2 min read

Statewide Launch Begins this Month

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-alcoholic craft beer brewing pioneer Two Roots Brewing Co.™ announced today its continued expansion across the United States with product now sold in Massachusetts. The company has signed an agreement with local wholesalers Craft Beer Guild, L. Knife & Sons, and Seaboard Products, to cover the entire State. Retailers are currently placing orders and will have product on shelf before the end of the month.

Two Roots is the only non-alcoholic craft brewer to win back-to-back medals at the Great American Beer Festival®. In 2019, their Enough Said Lager won the Gold Medal and in 2020 Straight Drank IPA won bronze in the Session Beer or Non-Alcoholic Beer category.

The launch includes three non-alcoholic craft beers. Enough Said, a crisp lager brewed in the German Helles style, New West is an East meets West style IPA that is well-balanced with fruit forward hop flavor, and Straight Drank, a hoppy, dank, West Coast-style IPA. All three styles will be available packaged in six-packs of 12 oz. cans.

"Entering the Massachusetts market with the combined drive of our organizations will result in a successful partnership – and marks a key step in our strategic expansion plan," said Ron Goodson, President and CEO of Two Roots Brewing Co. "As the popularity of non-alcoholic beer continues to accelerate, we are strongly positioned to meet consumer demand that will exceed our customer's expectations."

"The non-alcoholic craft beer category is quickly emerging as consumers continue to seek alternative adult beverage options," said Michael Bernfeld, General Manager, Craft Brewers Guild. "Craft Brewers Guild of MA and The Sheehan Family Companies are excited to partner with Two Roots, bringing their non-alcoholic beer line to thirsty consumers across the great State of Massachusetts."

Retailers looking to add Two Roots can contact Mark DeFrank, Sales Director at: mark.defrank@tworootsbrewingco.com.

About Two Roots Brewing Co.:

Two Roots Brewing Co. is unwavering in its dedication to quality, using only the finest hops and malts, unique brewing process, and dealcoholization technology, resulting in an award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer. The company operates breweries in San Diego, CA, and Auburn Hills, MI. For more information, please visit www.tworootsbrewingco.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-roots-brewing-brings-medal-winning-non-alcoholic-beer-to-massachusetts-301232610.html

SOURCE Two Roots Brewing

  • If Inflation Is Coming, These Stocks Will Benefit the Most

    Inflation expectations have risen robustly in the past several months. With inflation expectations up, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen to 1.37% from 0.67% since Sept. 23, the beginning of a rally in riskier assets that benefit from a strengthening economy. The higher inflation forecast is causing some anxiety for stock investors, though.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. With the firm managing about $140 billion in global investments and Dalio’s own net worth coming at $17 billion, he has earned legendary status on Wall Street. Summing up his success, Dalio has three pieces of advice for investors. First, diversify. Keeping a wide range of stocks in the portfolio, from multiple sectors, is the surest way to invest well. Second, don’t think that rising markets will rise forever. This is Dalio’s variation on an old saw that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Dalio will tell you that all strong past returns really guarantee are current high prices. And finally, Dalio tells investors, “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Or put another way, don’t follow the herd, as such thinking frequently leads to suboptimal results. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Linde PLC (LIN) The first new position is in Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas production company, whether counting by revenues or market share. Linde produces a range of gasses for industrial use, and is the dominant supplier of argon, nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen, along with niche gasses like carbon dioxide for the soft drink industry. The company also produces gas storage and transfer equipment, welding equipment, and refrigerants. In short, Linde embodies Dalio’s ‘diversify’ dictum. Linde’s industry leadership and essential products helped the company bounce back from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues slipped in 1H20, but grew in the second half, reaching pre-corona levels in Q3 and exceeding those levels in Q4. In a sign of confidence, the company held its dividend steady through the ‘corona year,’ at 96 cents per common share – and in its recent Q1 declaration, Linde raised the payment to $1.06 per share. This annualizes to $4.24 and gives a yield of 1.7%. The key point here is not the modest yield, but the company’s confidence in the security of its positions, allowing it to keep a steady dividend at a time when many peers are cutting profit sharing. It’s no wonder, then, that an investor like Dalio would take an interest in a company like Linde. The billionaire’s fund snapped up 20,149 shares during the fourth quarter, worth $5.05 million at current prices. Assessing Linde for BMO, analyst John McNulty expresses his confidence in Linde’s current performance. "LIN continues to execute on its growth strategy to drive solid double-digit earnings growth, notably without requiring a further macro improvement. In our view, management's 11-13% guide for 2021 remains conservative driven by its on coming projects, continued pricing, efficiency gains, and solid buybacks with its strong balance sheet and cash flows. Further, the solid FCF position provides them plenty of dry powder for M&A, de-caps, etc. We believe LIN is poised to continue to surprise investors and outperform the broader group even in a cyclical market. the largest global industrial gas company," McNulty opined. In line with his bullish comments, McNulty rates LIN as a Buy, and his $320 price target implies an upside of ~28% for the coming year. (To watch McNulty's track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in broad agreement on the quality of Linde’s stock, as shown by the 15 Buy reviews overbalancing the 3 Holds. This gives the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $250.88, and their $295.73 average price target suggests they have ~18% growth ahead. (See LIN stock analysis on TipRanks) BlackRock (BLK) Next up is the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock has over $8.67 trillion in assets under management. The company is one of the dominant index funds in the US financial scene, and saw $16.2 billion revenue last year, with a net income of $4.9 billion. BlackRock’s recent Q4 report shows its strength, as far as numbers can. EPS came in at $10.02 per share, a 12% sequential gain and a 20% year-over-year gain. Quarterly revenues of $4.8 billion were up 17% yoy. The full-year top line was up 11% from 2019. BlackRock achieved all of this even as the corona crisis flattened the economy in 1H20. In the first quarter of this year, BlackRock declared its regular quarterly dividend, and raised the payment by 13% to $4.13 per common share. At an annualized payment of $16.52, this gives a yield of 2.3%. The company has kept the dividend reliable for the past 12 years. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, Dalio's fund pulled the trigger on 19,917 shares, giving it a new position in BLK. The value of this new addition? More than $14 million. Covering BLK for Deutsche Bank, analyst Brian Bedell writes, “We view 4Q results as very good with strong long-term net inflows across its products which we expect to continue despite a one-time, $55bn pension fund outflow of low-fee equity index assets expected in 1H21 which mgmt. said would have a minimal impact on base fee revenue. Additionally, total net inflows drove annualized organic base management fee growth of 13%, a quarterly record, on annualized long-term organic AuM growth of 7%. We expect organic base fee growth to exceed organic AuM growth coming into 2021 driven by a flow mix skewed toward higher fee-rate products for now.” To this end, Bedell rates BLK a Buy and his $837 price target suggests the stock has ~18% upside ahead of it. (To watch Bedell’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus tells a very similar story. BLK has received 6 Buy ratings in the last three months, against a single Hold – a clear sign that analysts are impressed with the company’s potential. Shares sell for $710.11, and the average price target of $832.17 gives the stock a 17% upside potential. (See BLK stock analysis on TipRanks) AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) AbbVie is a major name in the pharma industry. The company is the maker of Humira, an anti-inflammatory used in the treatment of a wide range of chronic illnesses including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. The company’s other immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, were approved by the FDA in 2019 as treatments for psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively, and saw combined sales of $2.3 billion last year. AbbVie expects that these drugs will ‘fill the gap’ in profits when the Humira patents expire in 2023, with up to $15 billion in sales by 2025. Humira is currently the main driver of AbbVie’s immunology portfolio, and provides $19.8 billion of the portfolio’s $22.2 billion in annual revenues, and a significant part of the company’s total sales. For the full year 2020, across all divisions, AbbVie saw $45.8 billion in revenues, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $10.56. In addition to its high-profile anti-inflammatory line, AbbVie also has a ‘stable’ of long-established drugs on the market. As an example, the company owns Depakote, a common anti-seizure medication. AbbVie also maintains an active research pipeline, with scores of drug candidates undergoing studies in the disciplines of immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and virology. For investors, AbbVie has a long-standing commitment to returning profits to shareholders. The company has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable – and growing – dividend. In the most recent declaration, made this month for a payment to go out in May, AbbVie raised the dividend 10% to $1.30 per common share. At $5.20 annualized, this gives a yield of 4.9%. Once again, we are looking at stock that embodies some of Dalio’s advice. Pulling the trigger on ABBV in the fourth quarter, Dalio’s firm purchased 25,294 shares. At current valuation, this is worth $2.66 million. Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges covers ABBV, and is impressed with the way that the company is preparing in advance for the loss of US exclusivity on its best-selling product. “Between ABBV’s ex-Humira portfolio’s growth trajectory and a broad portfolio of catalysts across early-, mid-, and late-stage assets, it is hard to find a biopharma company that is better positioned, even with their looming LOE. ABBV is prepared for 2023, and has growth drivers to drive better than industry average top- and bottom-line growth in the period before (2021-2022) and after (2024-2028) 2023,” Porges opined. Porges gives ABBV an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and sets a $140 price target that indicates room for a 33% one-year upside. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 reviews on ABBV shares, and 9 of those are to Buy – a margin that makes the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is trading for $105.01 and has an average price target of $122.60. This suggests an upside of ~17% over the next 12 months. (See ABBV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Airline Stocks Jump As $1.5 Trillion In Extra Cash Waits To Fuel Rebound

    Airline stocks rallied on Monday, as Deutsche Bank said the sector was "back on track" after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out travel demand last year.

  • When the third stimulus checks go out, how much will you get?

    The IRS will follow a formula laid out in a House bill unveiled on Friday.

  • Luxury EV Maker That Drew Elon Musk's Challenge Nears One Of Biggest SPAC Deals

    Churchill Capital Corp IV is reportedly near a deal to take Lucid stock public, adding to intensifying competition for Tesla.

  • Bad money moves: Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Suze Orman on their biggest investing regrets

    Even the most successful investors fall flat. Luckily, we can learn from their mistakes.

  • The Next Amazon Stock Is Already Here

    Last time we talked, I told you about the most exciting project of my investment career… My brand-new research product, called Innovation Investor, which includes a carefully curated and actively managed model portfolio of the market’s most innovative and explosive investment opportunities. Think Catherine Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) – but better.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips I’ll unveil that product to the public – for the first time ever – next Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. Eastern, during my first-ever Exponential Growth Summit. In that Summit, I will also reveal my number one tech stock pick for 2021 – a hyperinnovative company that is nearly identical to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1997… Yes. Buying this stock could be like buying Amazon stock 23 years ago. Before it soared thousands of percent. And I’ll tell you all about this stock – it’s name, it’s ticker, and the key business details – on Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. EST, during my first annual Exponential Growth Summit. Can you tell I’m excited about this new product? Actually, I’m so excited I forgot to tell you something really important: How much this portfolio has already made our VIP subs… We “soft” launched the Innovation Investor portfolio back in early December to our exclusive circle of VIP subscribers. Since then, the portfolio has returned 33% … in just two months. Annualized, that’s a 450% return… That’s mind-boggling – and I will show you the secret to these big gains at the Exponential Growth Summit. But first… let me give you a little preview of what makes this portfolio tick. The overarching strategy is simple: We invest in the most innovative companies, in the most disruptive technology megatrends, with the most explosive long-term upside potential. We are basically looking for the next Amazon, the next Netflix, and the next Tesla. And we have a track-record of doing just that… We said buy shares of electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) back in late 2019, when shares were trading for under $2. Since then, that stock has soared as much as 3,353%. Around the same time, we also recommended shares of charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), and electric delivery van maker Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS)… All three of those stocks have soared more than 1,600% since then. This is not newfound success, or beginner’s luck. Our success in finding explosive investments at early stages dates back years. In 2015, we found chip-maker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) before anyone else… when it was trading for less than $2. It’s a $90 stock today. In 2016, we found digital education startup Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) before it started to be used everywhere… when shares were trading for about $4. Today, that’s a $100 stock. In 2017, we found Square (NYSE:SQ) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) when they were still small and off-the-radar of most investors. Since, both stocks have returned more than 1,300%. The record speaks for itself. We have a history of leveraging our innovation-focused investment strategy to consistently find the market’s biggest winners… before anyone else. And now, for the first time ever, we are going to share how we do it with the general public. At the first-ever Exponential Growth Summit, on Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. EST. Watch the video below to learn more about this hypergrowth opportunity and reserve your seat here! On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s how his Daily 10X Report has averaged up to a ridiculous 100% return across all recommendations since launching last May. Click here to see how he does it. More From Hypergrowth Investing FuboTV Stock Is Heading to $200. Buy It Before It Goes Parabolic The Best Stocks to Buy in the Market Today, According to Jeff Bezos 7 Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy After the Bitcoin Halvening 15 EV Stocks to Buy as GM Goes All-Electric The post The Next Amazon Stock Is Already Here appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • These 2 pipeline stocks are undervalued and pay a fat dividend

    VITALIY KATSENELSON'S CONTRARIAN EDGE Pipelines are undergoing a renaissance, but it’s not the one you think. The previous renaissance of shale oil and natural gas development was anything but a good outcome for this industry.

  • Dow Reverses Higher, But Tech Stocks Sell Off As Bitcoin Dives; Tesla Breaks Key Support On Model Y SR+ News

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 200 points Monday, as Bitcoin dived from record highs. Boeing skidded, while Tesla pulled the Model Y SR+.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2021: Apple Triggers Sell Signal

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of January, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2021 are Apple, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Viatris Stock Sacrifices A Breakout As 2021 Guidance Falls Short

    Generic-drug maker Viatris initiated a dividend on Monday, but VTRS stock plummeted after the company issued a downbeat 2021 outlook. Viatris is a combination of Pfizer's Upjohn and Mylan.

  • 8 Chip Stocks That Are Still Cheap in a Semiconductor Shortage

    The world's economy wants many more chips than companies can manufacture, for use in everything from cars to data centers and videogame consoles.

  • Just Energy Plunges on Going-Concern Warning With Texas Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian retail energy provider Just Energy Group Inc. is the latest company to emerge as a big loser from the recent Texas energy crisis, revealing that it lost about $250 million and may have trouble continuing as a going concern.The company said in a statement Monday that it can’t finalize its fourth-quarter earnings results while it reviews the impact of last week’s freezing weather in the U.S.Just Energy plunged 24% to $4.36 as of 10 a.m. in New York. In Toronto, it dropped 25% to C$5.44.“The financial impact could change as additional information becomes available,” it said in the statement. “Accordingly, the financial impact of the Weather Event on the Company once known, could be materially adverse to the Company’s liquidity and its ability to continue as a going concern.”Extreme gyrations in regional U.S. gas and electricity prices because of the cold weather in Texas have affected the finances of other companies as well. Atmos Energy Corp., one of the largest independent suppliers of gas in the U.S., revealed Friday that it’s looking to raise cash after committing to spend as much as $3.5 billion to secure fuel during the freeze.Just Energy, a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas, announced a recapitalization plan and a board shakeup last July, after concluding a strategic review to remain independent.Amid high debt levels and looming debt maturities, the recapitalization plan included a new equity commitment of C$100 million and converting C$420 million of preferred shares and convertible debentures into new equity. The company said the move would reduce overall debt by about C$275 million.In August it amended its recapitalization plan to issue C$15 million of new notes to holders of its old subordinated convertible debentures. The new debt has a six-year maturity and bears an annual interest rate of 7%.Just Energy also replaced its chief executive officer in 2019, and multiple U.S. power generators bid for the company.Scott Gahn who served on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot) board from 2005 to 2008, was tapped as CEO. Allianz SE is the top shareholder of Just Energy with about 29% of shares outstanding. Other shareholders include Canadian billionaire Jim Pattison’s Great Pacific Capital Corp. and the foundation of Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce.(Updates market price in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Palantir: unlocked and almost loaded

    Palantir is an obvious candidate. Lock-ups are designed to ensure orderly trading in the wake of an initial public offering by preventing early investors, including employees and venture capital firms, from immediately cashing out. Palantir’s direct listing meant it did not have to impose a limit on shares traded.

  • WallStreetBets Trader Keith Gill Appears To Have Bought 50,000 More Shares Of GameStop

    Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) after the price fell by 23%. What Happened: Judging by a screenshot Gill shared on Friday afternoon, he bought 50,000 more shares of the stock. Gill previously showed he owned 50,000 shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, suggesting he has doubled down on his bet. That would put the value of his apparent GameStop holdings at more than $4 million. Gill declined to comment to the Journal about the postings. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Why It Matters: Keith Gill gained popularity in the midst of Reddit’s WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube where he appears under the name "Roaring Kitty." He appeared at a Congressional hearing regarding Reddit's influence on the market on Thursday, along with the CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital. He said he still sees potential in the future of the stock. “I do find that it’s an attractive investment at this price point,” he said when asked about it. Price Action: GameStop stock was trading at $42.88 in the post-market trading on Friday, having lost 22.54% in a week, while Palantir Technologies (PLTR:NYSE) seems to be getting attention from the WallStreetBets traders right now. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood CEO Goes To Confessional: Vlad Tenev Admits Mistakes On Chamath Palihapitiya's Podcast© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Goodyear to buy Cooper Tire for $2.8 billion, nearly doubling China presence

    Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said it would buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co in a $2.8 billion deal to beef up its portfolio in the high-margin light truck and SUV segments and strengthen its presence in North America and China. Shares of Cooper, which has historically had stronger margins than Goodyear, jumped 20% in morning trade while Goodyear stock was up 3.4%. The deal, announced on Monday, nearly doubles Goodyear's presence in China and broadens distribution for Cooper replacement tires through Goodyear's network of 2,500 retail stores in the country.

  • HSBC to announce exit from U.S. retail banking, reshuffles top jobs

    HSBC is set to withdraw from U.S. retail banking, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, as Europe's biggest bank seeks to dispose of a business that has long underperformed. The exit from the U.S. consumer business will form part of the lender's strategy update due on Tuesday, as Chief Executive Noel Quinn seeks to cut costs, boost fee income and continue the lender's shift towards Asia. The sale or closure of its around 150 remaining branches in the United States, after it shuttered 80 last year, would mark the end of HSBC's struggle to turn around a business which has struggled to make inroads against incumbent domestic rivals.

  • Buy-the-Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Xpeng, Plug Power

    These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include Fastly, FuelCell Energy, Virgin Galactic, Plug Power, and more.

  • Bitcoin Briefly Drops Below $48K as Analysts Say Rally Overdone, Yellen Comments

    Analysts are mixed on how low bitcoin might go if a bigger pullback is seen.

  • Allstate boosts dividend by 50%, to yield more than double the S&P 500

    Shares of Allstate Corp. rose 0.2% in morning trading Monday, after the property and casualty insurer said it was raising its dividend by 50%, to 81 cents a share from 54 cents. The new dividend will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 4. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the yield on the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF of 1.77% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.48%, according to FactSet. "Allstate's return on equity is among the highest in the insurance industry and this materially increases our payout ratio and current dividend yield," said Chief Financial Officer Mario Rizzo. "It also demonstrates our commitment to a capital deployment strategy that creates shareholder value." The stock has edged up 3.5% over the past three months, while the insurance ETF has gained 7.2% and the S&P 500 has advanced 9.3%.