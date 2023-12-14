Two salmonella cases in New Mexico identified in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe

Dec. 14—New Mexico is among 38 states linked to a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes.

Two cases of salmonella poisoning in New have been reported, one each in Doña Ana and Bernalillo counties. Both people have recovered, but 96 people have been hospitalized nationally and three have died during the salmonella outbreak, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes with stickers displaying the number 4050.

"Since New Mexico has two people infected with the ongoing nationwide cantaloupe-related salmonella bacteria outbreak, NMDOH urges the public to check all cantaloupe in your possession, both whole and pre-cut, to make sure your fruit is not among those recalled," Dr. Chad Smelser, deputy state epidemiologist, said in a statement. "If you aren't sure, throw your cantaloupe away."

Food products made with precut cantaloupe from Malichita and Rudy have also been recalled and should not be eaten.

NMDOH and the Centers for Disease Control are recommending people avoid eating precut cantaloupes if they don't know the melons' source. NMDOH also recommends proper hand hygiene and avoiding cross-contamination when preparing food to help prevent salmonella.

People who are 65 and older, children 5 and younger, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to get severely sick from salmonella, according to NMDOH.