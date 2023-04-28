Two-thirds of British households shop with Aldi as discounter ramps up price war

Aldi

Two-thirds of British households are now shopping with Aldi, fresh figures show, as the German discounter said it had overcome “big stores with big prices”.

More than one million shoppers switched their food shop to Aldi in the first three months of the year, according to Kantar figures.

Households carried out around £300m more grocery spending in Aldi stores in the first quarter and bought more items when they visited the discounter’s stores, Kantar said.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK, said: “People are facing difficult choices about how they spend their money and are changing the way they shop.

“Shoppers are switching from big stores with big prices to counter the effects of inflation and keep more of their money in their pockets.”

It comes amid growing pressure on traditional stores to start lowering prices, as shoppers seek to get the best value in the face of spiralling inflation.

Recently, supermarkets and food brands have also been battling claims of profiteering in the market, keeping prices higher for longer even though wider costs are starting to come down.

The Office for National Statistics had earlier this month suggested prices should be starting to come down in stores, after global food prices started to shift lower.

This week, both Marmite maker Unilever and Sainsbury's insisted they were doing all they could to protect shoppers from inflation.

Alan Jope, chief executive of Unilever, claimed the company was not passing on all of its increased costs to customers, saying: “We are not profiteering in any form.” Unilever upped prices by 10.7pc in the first quarter of the year.

Sainsbury's, meanwhile, said it was passing on price cuts where it was seeing them, including bringing down the price of milk recently.

Simon Roberts, the supermarket’s chief executive, said: “I can only speak for Sainsbury's and I absolutely know that we are doing everything possible to save costs across our company, to negotiate with our suppliers and to give the best value to our customers. That's what we are doing every hour of every day and we have been.”

Sainsbury’s suggested more price reductions could be coming in fresh produce soon, given this was the area where prices went up first. Rival Tesco has said shoppers could expect price cuts on baked goods in the coming months, after wheat and oil costs started to ease.

The rise of the discounters has also been piling pressure on supermarkets to push through price cuts and revamp their loyalty schemes. Morrisons and Waitrose cut prices earlier this year, while Sainsbury's has been focusing on offering cheaper prices through its Nectar cards.

Aldi and Lidl have, however, consistently been ranked as cheaper than the traditional stores in Which? figures. This is thought to be because they offer less choice to customers, meaning when they make bigger orders with their suppliers and get a better value.

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy earlier this month said conditions “favour [the discounters] right now” as cost of living pressures weigh on household budgets.