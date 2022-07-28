U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

TWO THIRDS OF CLUBBERS WANT TO SEE A SHIFT TO GREATER INCLUSIVITY ON THE DANCE FLOOR

·3 min read

Desperados partners with Peggy Gou to showcase the future of partying through gamified initiative that sees dance steps turned in to cash for inclusive charities

  • 40% would go out more if the party scene was more inclusive

  • 65% of people would like to see the future of partying more diverse and inclusive

  • Over half of people would like to see more opportunities in the party scene for women (62%), ethnic minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community (54%)

  • Six in ten would like to see the party scene do more to support charities

AMSTERDAM , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -Two-thirds of people want to see more diversity and inclusivity in the party scene, according to new research conducted by Desperados, with more than 50% of people wanting to see more opportunities for ethnic minorities and the LGBTQ+ community, and over 62% want to see more done for women. What's more, it's affecting the night life scene, with four in ten people saying that would go out more if it was more inclusive.

Peggy Gou played a sunset set in Ibiza for lucky party goers who danced the most steps the night before at Elrow, and unlocked the reward invite
Peggy Gou played a sunset set in Ibiza for lucky party goers who danced the most steps the night before at Elrow, and unlocked the reward invite

To highlight the importance of inclusivity on the dance floor and to harness the power of dance to raise money for charities, Desperados has teamed up with internationally renowned DJ Peggy Gou, iconic party producer Elrow and music industry leaders Beatport to create a series of innovative parties that will travel around the world this year. Utilising their innovative Rave to Save app and wearable tech, Desperados enables party goers to convert their dance steps into donations for global and local charities that champion inclusivity, including Women in Music and Stonewall.

Peggy Gou, globally renowned DJ, said: "I feel it's important we continue to talk about gender, sexuality & race inequality in the music industry and on the dancefloor, as it is important that we continue to encourage and celebrate diversity within the party scene. I remain committed to taking steps to make partying more inclusive, so everyone can enjoy it, equally, both in front of and behind the decks. Music is powerful, and to see people literally dancing for change is amazing."

For every 100 steps danced at each event, €1 will be donated by Desperados to support inclusive charities, with the brand pledging to convert up to €200,000 over the whole party season. These funds will be used to advance the awareness, equality, diversity, and opportunities of women and the LGBTQ+ community worldwide. As well as the financial stake in the ground, Desperados is driving change from within, as it commits to 60% of the DJs they work with directly, identifying as female or LGBTQ+.

Nicole Barsalona, President of Women in Music, said: "We're excited to partner with Desperados to encourage inclusivity and to drive representation in the electronic music space. The Rave to Save campaign highlights the fact that every partygoer has the power to positively impact the future of entertainment - by dancing to raise funds, and in their conduct on the dance floor. Together, we can make the party going experience safer for all."

As well as raising money for charity, Desperados is shining a light on the potential future of the party going experience – as over half (54%) of people said that festivals and club nights felt repetitive – by showing how technology can allow attendees to unlock rewards and experiences through the power of their dance steps. Prizes can range from free Desperados to tickets to exclusive experiences which can be claimed through the app. The more levels they unlock the more epic the night gets for everyone on the dancefloor. Kicking off a series of 10 parties, the launch event held in Amnesia Ibiza, rewarded those who danced the most with an exclusive afterparty headlined by DJ Peggy Gou, and this weekend alone saw almost 4 million steps danced and raised €30,000 for charity.

Rutger van der Stegen, Global Marketing Manager for Desperados, said: "We've always been pioneers of the party scene, but we believe we have a responsibility to positively impact it, by evolving and enhancing the ways we come together. We're thrilled to Pour Some Love on the dancefloor and unite partygoers through our Rave to Save app rewarding them the more they move. By dancing together, we can all support inclusive causes and work towards making the dancefloor an equal place for all."

This latest series of events are part of Desperados' global Pour Some Unusual on Your Usual creative platform, which includes a new brand film that embraces the brand's playful and experimental spirit and celebrates people who aren't afraid to be themselves.

For more information about the series of events, watch back the exclusive Ibiza afterparty here or check it out on social - #RavetoSave #Desperados.

Notes to Editors:

For more information about Desperados, visit www.desperados.com

About Desperados:
Born 20 years ago, Desperados is a distinctive combination of full-bodied lager with a boost of Tequila flavor, targeted to young adults. Since its origin, Desperados has been igniting the brand's playful and experimental spirit through innovative product launches, epic nights out and bold advertising. Desperados has become an international success, now sold in 84 countries across the world. www.desperados.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867600/Peggy_Gou_Sunset.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867598/Rave_to_Save.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867599/Desperados_Donations.jpg

Peggy Gou helped people Rave to Save for charities that champion inclusivity, at her set in Ibiza with Desperados
Peggy Gou helped people Rave to Save for charities that champion inclusivity, at her set in Ibiza with Desperados
Partygoers’ steps are turned into donations for charity by Desperados
Partygoers’ steps are turned into donations for charity by Desperados
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-thirds-of-clubbers-want-to-see-a-shift-to-greater-inclusivity-on-the-dance-floor-301594581.html

SOURCE Desperados

