Two-Time F1 Champion Fernando Alonso's Kimoa Brand Acquired by SimplyEV Parent Company; Preferred Retailer For North America

·3 min read

- fashionable lineup of sustainable eyewear, sportswear, streetwear and accessories to a global audience

- SimplyEV - the one-stop-shop for stylish, green mobility and gear - is the preferred store in the U.S. for the marque; 50 retail locations to open across North America the next few years

- Parent company, Revolution Brands International, has acquired 70 percent of Kimoa, with Fernando Alonso retaining 25 percent interest and a role as global ambassador

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimoa – the sports-inspired eyewear and apparel brand created by two-time Formula 1 champion, Fernando Alonso – has been acquired by the parent company of SimplyEV – the premier one-stop-shop for stylish, eco-conscious mobility and lifestyle accessories. SimplyEV is the preferred retailer to carry the international star's marque in the U.S. – available through its rapidly expanding network of storefronts and an unrivaled direct-to-consumer online shopping experience.

"We're thrilled to be joining forces with an international superstar in Fernando Alonso and his Kimoa brand – reflecting our shared vision to elevate and promote an environmentally-conscious and vibrant lifestyle through e-mobility and fashionable, sustainable eyewear and gear. It's an honor to be the preferred U.S. retailer for Kimoa and we look forward to growing both brands together as we expand to 50 retail locations across North America in the next couple of years. EVs and an F1 icon make for a winning combination." – SimplyEV President, Mauricio Diaz

Under the agreement, Alonso will retain 25 percent interest in Madrid-based Kimoa and will continue to serve as the global ambassador for the brand as it expands its presence across the continent.

"We created Kimoa with a sustainable soul and a 'never surrender' spirit inspired by sports/motorsports and an active, green lifestyle. I'm excited to be partnering with SimplyEV as a sister company to elevate our story across North America – highlighting organic materials across our product line, advanced eyewear technology and the superior quality of our textile products made in Spain and Portugal. It's an honor to continue carrying the Kimoa banner, building the brand and welcoming everyone that shares our unique vision to the family." Fernando Alonso, Kimoa founder and global ambassador

For more information, or to schedule an interview with senior executives, contact SimplyEV@goDRIVEN360.com.

About Kimoa
Founded by two-time Formula 1 world champion, Fernando Alonso, Kimoa is inspired by the sun, the sea and the light – while kindling a #NeverSurrender spirit that pushes its followers to live life to the fullest. With a wide, fashionable selection of sustainable eyewear, sportswear, streetwear and accessories, the Madrid-based brand is bringing an authentically eco-friendly lifestyle to the globe – while reflecting the racing, skateboarding, surf/watersports, skiing/snowboarding worlds and more. From organic and recycled materials used in garments produced in Spain and Portugal to ecopackaging and superior technology in eyewear, Kimoa is taking the world by storm. For more information, visit www.Kimoa.com.

About SimplyEV
SimplyEV is the premier one-stop-shop for stylish, eco-conscious mobility and lifestyle accessories – featuring the hottest recreational/commute electric vehicles, equipment and wearable gear. The company is the preferred retailer for sister company, Kimoa – the eyewear and apparel brand created by two-time Formula 1 champion, Fernando Alonso – as well as the exclusive distributor for electric bike manufacturer, House of Lithium. Other featured marques include Segway, Minimotors, Swind Bikes, Switch Motorcycles, Trevor Motorcycles, Radinn, GoPro, Aftershokz and more.

SimplyEV's rapidly expanding network of locations across North America, coupled with a superior direct-to-consumer e-commerce approach, is redefining the dealer experience by offering easy financing, insurance, extended warranties and unrivaled customer service/support programs built to earn trust. For more information, visit www.SimplyEV.com and join the #SimplyEV family through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

With eight stores slated to open in 2022, SimplyEV is headquartered in Miami and is a unit of Revolution Brands International, LLC.

About Revolution Brands International
Revolution Brands International, LLC is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of recreational electric vehicles, lifestyle products and mobile connectivity accessories. Headquartered in Miami, the organization operates as the parent company for a diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands across its core segments that include SimplyEV, Simply by Clik and Kimoa – providing consumers with a wide range of high-quality and future-forward products through customer service-focused e-commerce and an expanding network of retail locations. The company is backed by SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS: SOLCF), a diversified private equity firm with major holdings that include investments in e-sports, electric mobility, health and wellness and many more high-growth industries.

Contact:
Simply EV Communications
SimplyEV@goDRIVEN360.com
310.374.6177

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-time-f1-champion-fernando-alonsos-kimoa-brand-acquired-by-simplyev-parent-company-preferred-retailer-for-north-america-301357732.html

SOURCE SimplyEV

