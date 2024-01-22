Two Virginia men claim $1 million prizes from New Year's raffle

Scott Nalevanko won $1 million from Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

An avid lottery player couldn't believe he won $1 million from the Virginia Lottery New Year's Millionaire Raffle, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Scott Nalevanko of Leesburg won $1 million after one of his several tickets hit the jackpot. He bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven on East Market Street in Leesburg.

Nalevanko told the Virginia Lottery that he buys several lottery tickets for the raffle every year, some of which he gives away as Christmas presents. On New Year's Day, he was excited to hear that a $1 million winning ticket was bought in a Leesburg 7-Eleven.

"You've got to be kidding me!" he told the Lottery. "When I saw that address, it had to be!"

Nalevanko, who claimed his prize on Jan. 2, was one of five $1 million winners in the annual raffle. The other four winning tickets were purchased in Arlington, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Stafford.

On Monday, the ticket won in Fredericksburg was claimed. The Virginia Lottery announced Jerome T. of Fredericksburg as the $1 million prize winner in the New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

Jerome told lottery officials he was relaxing on a New Year's cruise in the Caribbean when he went online and found out his raffle ticket was a winner.

"My wife screamed and fell off the bed," Jerome recalled to the Lottery. "I still haven’t wrapped my head around it yet."

What is Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle?

Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle is a computer-generated raffle game. Players receive one play per ticket and hope to win a prize through a random drawing.

From Oct. 31, 2023, to Jan. 1, 2024, a raffle was held with a $20 cost to enter.

What are the odds of winning the Raffle?

The Raffle offers a one in 618 chance of winning any prize, with a one in 125,000 chance of winning the top prize of $1 million.

Seven tickets won $100,000 each and were bought in Henrico, Lynchburg, Manassas, Poquoson, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Yorktown. A further 1,000 tickets won $500 each.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

