U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,595.25
    -30.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,022.00
    -238.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,900.00
    -84.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.50
    -14.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.54
    -1.59 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.20
    -4.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    -0.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9702
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +1.96 (+6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1023
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6210
    -0.0700 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,080.56
    -335.73 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.09
    -11.05 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,902.82
    -56.49 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Two Volvo trucks fall head over wheels for each other in new film

·2 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A beautiful love affair between two trucks: this is Volvo Trucks' unusual approach to highlight the driveability and fuel efficiency of its bestseller, the Volvo FH.

Fuel efficiency and the joy of driving are often seen as two opposites among truck drivers. Simply put, you can't have both. But with Volvo's fuel saving innovations, fun and efficiency can indeed be combined. This is illustrated in the company's latest animated film, which centres on a love story between two Volvo FH trucks.

The film highlights the product features that make up the fuel efficient I-Save package, including the turbo compound engine, I-Shift, I-See, I-Torque, as well as an improved aerodynamic design – demonstrated in a way that you have never seen before.

The I-Save package was introduced to customers in 2019 and has since been a sales success for Volvo Trucks. Its features combined can cumulate in improvements to fuel economy of up to 13%.*

"We are very proud of the I-Save features, and with this love story we want to give those features the attention they deserve. For our customers, I-Save has come to stand for outstanding fuel economy and great driveability, and the majority of the Volvo FH trucks we sell today are equipped with I-Save," says Peter Franzén, Product Manager Engines at Volvo Trucks.

The film was shot in Croatia and all real-life driving was done under safe conditions in a closed-off area.

*Compared to consumption levels before I-Save was introduced in 2019.

Press images and films are available in the Volvo Trucks image and film gallery at http://images.volvotrucks.com.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. In 2021 approximately 123,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HayNvnr1MYQ
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917064/Volvo_Trucks_A_Love_Story.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658359/Volvo_Group_Logo.jpg

For further information, please contact:
Jan Strandhede
Media Relations Director
Volvo Trucks
jan.strandhede@volvo.com
+46 31 3233715
+46 765 533715

Volvo Trucks A Love Story In the Clouds
Volvo Trucks A Love Story In the Clouds
(PRNewsfoto/Volvo Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Volvo Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-volvo-trucks-fall-head-over-wheels-for-each-other-in-new-film-301644634.html

SOURCE Volvo Trucks

Recommended Stories

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Elon Musk and The Boring Co. waiting on green light for SA tunnel plan

    Nearly seven months after Alamo City officials said they were advancing discussions with The Boring Co. regarding a proposed underground transit tunnel connecting San Antonio International Airport with the downtown area, Elon Musk's venture has yet to strike a deal. As the company focuses on other Texas projects, local stakeholders are still seeking more clarity on a San Antonio project that could cost upwards of $290 million to construct.

  • Rivian announces big recall; Tesla hits sales record in China: EV roundup

    EV stocks are on the move today as third quarter earnings season approaches. Here are two big stories that have investors' attention.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Nio Stocks Are Falling Today

    It was yet another difficult day for automotive investors. This morning, share prices of Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) were sliding after a UBS analyst downgraded the automotive stocks. Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors weren't having much of a better morning either, as the Chinese automaker's stock was falling likely on news that fellow EV maker Rivian issued a significant recall of most of its vehicles.

  • Why Boeing Stock Took Flight Today

    A Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX appears to have flown in China for the first time in nearly four years. The idea of the company's most important plane resuming operations in the world's most important market was enough to give the stock an initial lift, sending Boeing shares up as much as 4.6% on Monday morning. Boeing's 737 MAX has created a lot of turbulence for investors.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • Changes to tax credits could mean 52% of car sales will be electric by 2030, study says

    The switch to electric vehicles won’t be linear. It will speed up day by day, a new report says, making up more than half of new car sales by 2030.

  • Tesla, BYD Break China Delivery Records as EV Rivalry Goes Global

    As Elon Musk’s company seeks to regain the lead in the Chinese market, the new-energy auto battle is also heating up overseas.

  • Many U.S. drivers treat partially automated cars as self-driving - study

    Drivers using advanced driver assistance systems like Tesla Autopilot or General Motors Super Cruise often treat their vehicles as fully self-driving despite warnings, a new study has found. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), an industry funded group that prods automakers to make safer vehicles, said on Tuesday a survey found regular users of Super Cruise, Nissan/Infiniti ProPILOT Assist and Tesla Autopilot "said they were more likely to perform non-driving-related activities like eating or texting while using their partial automation systems than while driving unassisted." The IIHS study of 600 active users found 53% of Super Cruise, 42% of Autopilot and 12% of ProPILOT Assist owners "said that they were comfortable treating their vehicles as fully self-driving."

  • EV Roundup: F's September EV Sales Triple, NIO Expands in Europe & More

    Ford's (F) US EV sales jump 197.3% year over year to 4,691 units in September. Meanwhile, NIO forays into four more European countries, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden.

  • Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months

    U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to reach $45,622, a 6.3% increase from September 2021, according to J.D. Power. "Car prices are rising due to global supply chain issues," J.P. Morgan noted in a recent research report.

  • Buy This EV and Get Some Fuel Free on Sunny Days

    Sono Group just launched its Sion electric vehicle in New York. With typical New York weather, the vehicle's panels will deliver about 13 miles of driving range a day.

  • The automotive empire fugitive Carlos Ghosn once held together may slowly be unraveling

    Ahead of a key Renault strategy update next month, Nissan is pressing its controlling shareholder to finally sell most of its 43% stake back to the Japanese carmaker.

  • BYD to launch first passenger EV in India amid global push

    Warren Buffet-backed Chinese electric carmaker BYD will launch its first passenger car in India on Tuesday, an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV), marking its entry into the mainstream market amid a broader global expansion. BYD, which already sells electric buses and electric vehicles (EVs) for corporate fleets in India, will launch its Atto 3 electric SUV in the world's fourth-largest car market where domestic carmaker Tata Motors dominates electric car sales. The move comes amid a wider global push by the Chinese carmaker which has already started selling electric cars and plug-in electric hybrids in markets around the world, including Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, Costa Rica and Colombia.

  • Renault and Nissan in talks that could reshape autos alliance

    PARIS/TOKYO (Reuters) -Renault and Nissan said on Monday they were in talks about the future of their alliance, including the Japanese automaker considering investing in a new electric vehicle venture by its French partner. The talks, which could prompt the biggest reset in the alliance since the 2018 arrest of longtime executive Carlos Ghosn, have included consideration of Renault selling some of its Nissan stake, two people with knowledge of them said. Negotiations are expected to continue ahead of a Renault investor presentation in early November, when the French carmaker is expected to give an update on its new EV unit, which is code-named "Ampere".

  • Tesla China-Made Deliveries Hit Record. But Wholesale Numbers Don’t Matter.

    The electric-vehicle maker delivered 83,135 vehicles from its Shanghai plant last month, according to data from the China Car Passenger Association.

  • Student-Pilot Was Flying Small Plane When It Crashed, Killing Instructor, Police Say

    Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, died on Thursday when the plane operated by a student stalled during take-off and crashed in Virginia

  • Putin tasks FSB with oversee Crimean bridge after blast, journalists say

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has instructed the FSB security service to “organize and coordinate security measures” of the Crimean bridge after a huge blast partly destroyed sections of its roadway on Oct. 8, BBC News Russian said on Telegram.

  • 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 First Drive Review: One for the home team

    We drive the 2023 VW ID.4 electric crossover, which has been updated as production for the U.S. model shifts to Chattanooga. Here's what we think.

  • View Photos of the 2023 Kia Niro EV

    Kia's entry-level EV is pragmatic, if not exciting.