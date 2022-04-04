Two new ways to attend TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 — in person or online

Well, the early-bird has left the building and taken substantial savings right along with it. Did you miss out? Don’t despair — we're still committed to making TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 available and accessible to as many mobility fanatics as possible. How? Listen up.

We’ve added two new pass types: Expo Only and Online Only. Here’s how they work and what they offer.

The Expo pass is for folks who want to head over to San Mateo and attend the event in person. The Online Only pass is, well, self-evident. No matter your geographic location, you can access outstanding online content on May 20.

Pick your pass: Buy an Expo pass for $75 (after May 15 the price goes up to $125). Buy an Online Only pass for $45.

Here’s what you can access with a $75 Expo pass:

2-days of in-person access to the expo area, where you’ll find 50+ innovative early-stage mobility startups showcasing their tech with hands-on demos

All the breakout sessions — smaller, expert-led and topic-focused discussions that let you get to the heart of mobility tech, trends and challenges

Plus access to exclusive analyst content online with replays of the breakout sessions you might have missed on May 20 only.

Here’s what you can access with a $45 Online Only pass:

Analyst commentary alongside all recorded videos from the entire event starting on May 20 for 1 week.

The online sponsor expo

Network with other attendees online

TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 takes place live in San Mateo, California, on May 18-19 — with online analyst commentary on May 20. You may have missed the early-bird savings, but you have two new budget-friendly ways to attend.

Buy your pass today and prepare to explore the rapidly changing world of mobility tech, expand your network and grow your business.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

