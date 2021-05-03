Two weeks left to score a $99 pass to TC Disrupt 2021

Building and sustaining a startup is as challenging as it is fulfilling. Doing it during a global pandemic takes unprecedented (oy, there’s that word again) ingenuity, support and expert insight. You’ll find all of that and more at TC Disrupt 2021 on September 21-23.

A shut-the-front-door moment: Want to access all the expert advice, networking, community connection and potential growth opportunities for less than $100? Heck yeah. You have just two left weeks to score the super early-bird price. Buy your pass to Disrupt 2021 before the deadline expires on May 13, 11:59 pm (PST).

Every TC Disrupt features one-on-one interviews, presentations and breakout sessions with tech titans, fascinating founders, top-tier VCs and countless other subject-matter experts spanning the tech ecosystem. We’re building a righteous roster of speakers, and we’ll be announcing them in the coming weeks.

Here’s one example we can share today. Luis von Ahn co-founded Duolingo, a gamified language-learning app used by hundreds of millions around the world. And get this — von Ahn debuted Duolingo on the Disrupt stage nine years ago. He might have a few helpful hints, amirite?

Show of hands — who can’t wait for Startup Battlefield? If you think you have what it takes to win this famously epic global pitch competition, apply right here. Take your shot and you might just walk away with $100,000. Every competing team benefits from intense media and investor exposure. Not ready to throw down? That’s cool — you can learn a lot just by watching the pitches and hearing the questions posed by leading VC judges.

Speaking of Startup Battlefield judges. So far, we’ve tapped Sydney Thomas (Precursor Ventures), Alexa von Tobel (Inspired Capital) and Terri Burns (GV) — with more to come. These folks know their stuff, so get ready to impress the best.

Don’t forget about Startup Alley. We’ve supercharged the exposure opportunities for exhibitors in our virtual expo, including a chance to participate in Startup Alley+ — read about the new Startup Alley benefits and opportunities. Beat the super early bird deadline (only two weeks left!) and you’ll save $100 on a Startup Alley Pass.

Why should you attend Disrupt? Rachael Wilcox, a creative producer at Volvo Cars, tells us why she keeps coming back.

I love Disrupt because it features incredible companies. My work exposes me to lots of companies all over the world but, inevitably, I run across startups at Disrupt I haven't heard of yet. It's always fascinating to explore opportunities and find ways to work together.

TC Disrupt 2021 takes place on September 21-23. Come find the inspiration, opportunities and expert information you need to drive your business forward. And you’ll find it for less than $100 — if you buy your pass before May 13, 11:59 pm (PST).

