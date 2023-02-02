Two Weeks Remain to Register for Understanding REACH and RoHS Compliance & Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance Virtual Seminar (February 16-17, 2023)

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Understanding REACH and RoHS Compliance & Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2 day virtual seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.



REACH and RoHS have been referred to as `one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU.` Do not miss this 2 day seminar to find out why.



Learning Objectives:



After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:

Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.

Review case studies.

Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.

RoHS and REACH guidelines

REACH Registration of Substances

Introduction to REACH

Articles and REACH

Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

Supply chain communication

Compliance enforcement

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

International requirements of RoHS

WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

Material testing methods

Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs

Reporting to management and government agencies

Areas Covered:



Topics covered in this seminar include:

Who will Benefit:

Manufacturing Professionals

Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations.

Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance.

Quality Managers,

Environmental Managers,

Purchasers,

Buyers.

from the following industries:

Automotive,

Electronics,

Medical devices,

Chemical,

Toys,

Industrial machinery





Key Topics Covered:



DAY 01(7:00 AM TO 1:00 PM PST)

Introduction to REACH Regulation, Articles, Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

REACH Registration of Substances

Supply Chain Communication, Compliance Enforcement, Case Studies

Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

Managing suppliers with procurement contracts

Effective using technology for tracking and managing compliance

Introduction/Review of RoHS, Background, Responsibilities, International Requirements

Shared Requirements between RoHS and WEEE, International WEEE requirements

DAY 02(7:00 AM TO 11:00 AM PST)



7:00 am-7:30 am - Day 1 Revision

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

International requirements of RoHS

WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

Material testing methods

Compliance enforcement Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed

RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance

REACH Compliance

US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting

10 Steps for Building REACH/RoHS Compliance Programs, Examples and Case Studies



Best Practices for Data Collection, Review of Manual and Automated Processes, Industry standards, Software Tools



Building Compliance Policies, Templates, and a Documented Due Diligence Process



Adding Compliance Procedures to Your Quality Management System, ISO 9001:2015





For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n055pt

