Two Weeks Remain to Register for Understanding REACH and RoHS Compliance & Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance Virtual Seminar (February 16-17, 2023)
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Understanding REACH and RoHS Compliance & Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2 day virtual seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.
REACH and RoHS have been referred to as `one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU.` Do not miss this 2 day seminar to find out why.
Learning Objectives:
After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:
Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.
Review case studies.
Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.
RoHS and REACH guidelines
REACH Registration of Substances
Introduction to REACH
Articles and REACH
Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
Supply chain communication
Compliance enforcement
Basics of RoHS
Background and content of RoHS
Responsibility for RoHS
International requirements of RoHS
WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements
Material testing methods
Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs
Reporting to management and government agencies
Areas Covered:
Topics covered in this seminar include:
Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed
RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance
REACH Compliance
US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting
Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752
Managing suppliers with procurement contracts
Effectively using technology for tracking and managing compliance
10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program
Determining best practices for collecting data
Understanding compliance software platforms
Manual and Automated Data Collection
Building Management Reports for Sourcing Decisions
Incorporating compliance into standard business practices
Building templates for policy and procedures
Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation
Building a documented system for proof of due diligence
Who will Benefit:
Manufacturing Professionals
Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations.
Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance.
Quality Managers,
Environmental Managers,
Purchasers,
Buyers.
from the following industries:
Automotive,
Electronics,
Medical devices,
Chemical,
Toys,
Industrial machinery
Key Topics Covered:
DAY 01(7:00 AM TO 1:00 PM PST)
Introduction to REACH Regulation, Articles, Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
REACH Registration of Substances
Supply Chain Communication, Compliance Enforcement, Case Studies
Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752
Managing suppliers with procurement contracts
Effective using technology for tracking and managing compliance
Introduction/Review of RoHS, Background, Responsibilities, International Requirements
Shared Requirements between RoHS and WEEE, International WEEE requirements
DAY 02(7:00 AM TO 11:00 AM PST)
7:00 am-7:30 am - Day 1 Revision
Basics of RoHS
Background and content of RoHS
Responsibility for RoHS
International requirements of RoHS
WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements
Material testing methods
Compliance enforcement Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed
RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance
REACH Compliance
US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting
10 Steps for Building REACH/RoHS Compliance Programs, Examples and Case Studies
Best Practices for Data Collection, Review of Manual and Automated Processes, Industry standards, Software Tools
Building Compliance Policies, Templates, and a Documented Due Diligence Process
Adding Compliance Procedures to Your Quality Management System, ISO 9001:2015
