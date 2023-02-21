U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,052.75
    -34.75 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,575.00
    -291.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,268.00
    -122.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.80
    -19.90 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.28
    +0.94 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.00
    -8.20 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.41
    +2.24 (+11.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6400
    +0.3800 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,683.27
    -205.46 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.79
    +17.46 (+3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,991.59
    -22.72 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Two Weeks Until the cGMP Regulatory Inspections Course - Through the Eyes of FDA, EMA and PMDA (March 7, 2023)

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "cGMP Regulatory Inspections - Through the Eyes of FDA, EMA and PMDA" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

GMP-compliance is a must for manufacturers of finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) according to the different national legislations. The related GMP rules are typically valid for one country based upon the anchoring in the respective national laws. However, at the same time the GMP rules are more or less internationally harmonized such as e.g. the ICH Q7 Guidelines representing the "Good Manufacturing Practice Guide for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients" being adopted by the regulatory bodies of the European Union (EU), Japan and USA.

Why Should You Attend

It has often been stated that "FDA inspects for compliance; European inspectors inspect for adequate science". Yet GMPs have been enshrined into law for many countries and a drug/biologic/medical device manufacturer should have a reasonable expectation of all inspections being the same.

ICH Q7 was established by US / EU and Japan to harmonize inspections in their respective countries. This webinar will cover the key areas of how ICH Q7 was established, it's goals and objectives, expectations of the healthcare authorities involved and practical differences that you will experience in a GMP inspection of a facility by FDA, an EU Competent Authority or PMDA.. After this event, you will be fully prepared for cGMP regulatory inspections in those countries.

Who Should Attend:

  • Manufacturing

  • Quality Control

  • Quality Assurance

  • Senior Management

  • Project Managers

  • Qualified Persons (QPs)

  • Regulatory Compliance

  • CMC Personnel

  • Packaging Experts

  • Auditors and Staff

  • IT Subject Matter Experts

Key Topics Covered:

Session 1:

U.S., EU, and Japan GMPs - Status of Harmonization& Future Trends

  • Current status of harmonization of GMP requirements

  • Future Trends

Where Inconsistencies Become a Problem: WHO, ICH, Countries

  • Discrepancies in global expectations

  • Alignment issues

Key Chapter Reviews

  • ICH GMP organization

  • Category reviews

Compliance with ICH Guidelines for GMPs

  • Understanding and Insight into Healthcare Authority expectations

  • How GMP requirements/inspections can differ with a single ICH Standard

  • How regulators (from 3 regions) will assess/enforce compliance with Q7

Session 2:

APIs

  • Auditing API facilities

  • Typical audit agenda

  • ICH Area differences

Finished Products

  • Auditing finished product facilities

  • Typical audit agenda

  • ICH Area differences

Excipients

Sterile products

Biologics

Clinical Packaging

Session 3:

Area GMP Inspections

  • Differences on how GMP inspections are conducted

  • Areas of GMP inspection focus by area

  • Modifying your self-inspection systems to customized area concerns

Outsourcing Management Regional Perspective on:

  • Contract manufacturing

  • Contract packaging.

  • 3rd Party Contract testing

Auditing Your Facilities for Global Considerations

  • Importance of pre-audits to regional GMP focus.

  • How to focus your internal audits to a US, EU and Japan compliance system.

Speakers:

Kelly Thomas
Vice President
Stallergenes Greer

Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.

Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e81hmu-regulatory?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-weeks-until-the-cgmp-regulatory-inspections-course---through-the-eyes-of-fda-ema-and-pmda-march-7-2023-301751604.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Tencent in Talks to Sell Meta’s Quest 2 VR Headset in China

    China’s biggest videogame company is seeking to be the country’s exclusive seller of the Facebook parent company’s popular virtual-reality headset.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Newest Weapon to Nab Western Technology—Its Courts

    Rulings have nullified patents in industries China deems important, including technology, pharmaceuticals and rare-earth minerals. “It is puzzling that so many cases went wrong at the same time,” said one Western executive.

  • Amazon’s Stock Slump Is Hitting Employee Pay

    The company's use of restricted stock units for a large part of staff compensation is leaving pay for 2023 between 15% and 50% lower than the forecasts given to workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under

  • Can I Really Retire With $1 Million?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Hackers Start Selling Data Center Logins for Some of World’s Largest Corporations

    (Bloomberg) -- In an episode that underscores the vulnerability of global computer networks, hackers got ahold of login credentials for data centers in Asia used by some of the world’s biggest businesses, a potential bonanza for spying or sabotage, according to a cybersecurity research firm.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tension

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • A New Retirement Plan for Millions of Americans Ready for Something Different

    ¿ 92% of employees want their retirement plans to travel with them from job to job without a rollover or change in plan. "With over $100 billion cashed out every year, and another $1.3 trillion in lost accounts, it's not surprising that employees are unhappy with the current offerings or that the median retirement savings balance is $2,500," the report stated. Add to the mix that just 10% of small and medium plans offer a 401(k) plan and that high costs, regulatory complexity, and fiduciary requirements discourage companies from offering retirement plans to employees, and it's no surprise that 81 million U.S. workers don't have access to a retirement plan, according to Icon.

  • Philips management will not receive bonuses for 2022

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips' top management will not take any bonuses for 2022 after a global recall of respiratory devices resulted in a 70% plunge in the company's market value, it said on Tuesday. Given the company's performance and negative experience of shareholders and other stakeholders, the current management board has waived any 2022 annual incentive payouts, the company said in its annual report. "2022 was a very disappointing year for Philips and its stakeholders," it said.

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Regulatory Headwinds, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Volkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsuit

    A German court on Monday ruled in favour of an environmental NGO's lawsuit against the federal motor authority for releasing cars with software on exhaust gas recirculation it argues is illegal, in a judgement which could lead to a wave of recalls. The NGO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, is calling for Volkswagen Golf vehicles to be recalled because of software manipulation to emissions mechanisms, alleging the KBA authority should never have allowed these vehicles to be released to the market. The DUH is planning further cases against the KBA involving BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles which, if successful, could mean up to ten million cars which KBA authorised would need to be recalled, the NGO said.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Rally in Thin Volume

    The crude oil market has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday as markets would have been very small in the futures pits due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.