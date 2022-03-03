Two-Wheeler Engine Market to Record a 7.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Rise in Levels of Road Congestion due to Rapid Urbanization to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The two-wheeler engine market is set to grow by 22.24 million units from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% according to Technavio. Also, the market is set to record a 7.20% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022. The two-wheeler engine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Bajaj Auto Ltd., Ducati Motor Holding Spa, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Two-Wheeler Engine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Two-Wheeler Engine Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our two-wheeler engine market report covers the following areas:

Two-Wheeler Engine Market 2022-2026: Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The rise in levels of road congestion due to rapid urbanization, growth of multinational two-wheeler OEMs in emerging countries, and increasing electronic content in two-wheelers will offer immense growth opportunities. The major trend driving the global two-wheeler engine market growth is the engine management system for two-wheelers to maintain the ignition timing and amount of fuel injected into the combustion chamber. However, the stringent emission norms for two-wheelers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Two-Wheeler Engine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Two-Wheeler Engine Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Region

The two-wheeler engine market share growth by the motorcycles segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the increase in the adoption of motorcycles for commuting in emerging economies, such as India, owing to increasing traffic congestion. In addition, with growing disposable income, a high proportion of the younger population is increasing the demand for mid-premium and premium motorcycles, which will further drive the segment growth and the concerned market.

73% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand are the key markets for two-wheeler engines in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high adoption rate of two-wheeler engines owing to the high demand for two-wheelers in countries such as India and China will facilitate the market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Story continues

Two-Wheeler Engine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist two-wheeler engine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the two-wheeler engine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the two-wheeler engine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of two-wheeler engine market vendors

Two-Wheeler Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% Market growth 2022-2026 22.24 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.20 Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled Bajaj Auto Ltd., Ducati Motor Holding Spa, Hero

MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki

Heavy Industries Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Polaris

Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., and

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast

period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

