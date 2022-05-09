Two-Wheeler Insurance Market Global Market Report 2022 - Growing Number of Traffic Accidents and Regulatory Requirements for Adoption of Two-Wheeler Insurance

Company Logo

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Two-Wheeler Insurance Market by Policy Type, Distribution Channel and Vehicle Age: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Although two-wheeler insurance requirements vary from state to state, bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage has been mandated in many jurisdictions before using or keeping a vehicle on public roads. The two-wheeler insurance market exhibits high growth potential, as the number of road accidents is increasing in most countries across the globe.



Furthermore, along with the mandatory coverage, the Motor Vehicle Act revised penalties against violation of possession of a basic compulsory third-party policy, which has brought many uninsured vehicles in the insurance domain. All these factors contribute toward increase in the sales of two-wheeler insurance policies.



A rise in the number of accidents, implementation of stringent government regulations for adoption of two-wheeler insurance and an increase in automobile sales globally due to a surge in per capita income of consumers are the major factors that drive growth of the global two-wheeler insurance market. Moreover, adoption of autonomous vehicles hamper growth of the market. Furthermore, implementation of technologies in existing products and service lines and rise in demand for third-party liability coverage in emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.



The global two-wheeler insurance market is segmented into policy type, distribution channel, vehicle age, and region. In terms of policy type, it is fragmented into third party liability coverage and comprehensive coverage. By distribution channel, it is segregated into insurance agents/brokers, direct response, banks, and others. As per vehicle age, it is divided into new vehicle and used vehicle. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

