U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,564.11
    +752.96 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Two-Wheeler Lubricants Market to reach US$ 21.84 Bn by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Two-Wheeler Lubricants Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two-wheeler lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.3% during the forecast period (2022-2028). Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new publication, offers actionable insights on future prospects of the Two-Wheeler Lubricants Market for the period between 2022 and 2029. As per the study, the global sales of two-wheeler lubricants reached ~2,300 KT, equalling revenues worth US$ 16.94 Bn in 2022.

Attribute

Details

Two-wheeler lubricants Market Size Value in 2013

US$ 11.92 Bn

Two-wheeler lubricants Market Size Value in 2022

US$ 16.94 Bn

Two-wheeler lubricants Market Size Value in 2028

US$ 21.84 Bn

Two-wheeler lubricants Market Historical CAGR (2013-2021)

3.9%

Two-wheeler lubricants Market CAGR (2022-2028)

4.3%

The emergence of two-wheelers as a primary mode of transportation in developing countries has been weighing on the same scale as the rapid adoption of two-wheeler lubricants. However, growing prominence of electric vehicles, in the view of increasing consumer interest towards a carbon-free future via zero-emission transport, may pose as a potential threat to the market growth.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10121

Meeting ever-tightening VOC emission limits while maintaining the durability of the vehicle component has been a hard balance to strike for the two-wheeler lubricants market players. FMI study finds that manufacturers are heavily investing in the development of additive technology that not only ensures the delivery of required fuel economy but also maintains high friction, hardware protection, and durability.

Synthetic Oil to Emerge as the Preferred Option

The study opines that two-wheeler lubricants market is likely to record a volume CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. While mineral oils continue to account for relatively high sales, manufacturers are focusing on increasing the production of synthetic and semi-synthetic oils to capitalize on growing demand for premium synthetic two-wheeler lubricants. Considering the incorporation of advanced engine technologies in modern vehicles along with greater consumer awareness regarding the performance advantages of synthetic lubricants, manufacturers are specifically focused on non-mineral oils.

Moreover, a shift towards premiumization of products for increased warranty and extended oil drain interval is likely to necessitate the increased adoption of synthetic content in two-wheeler lubricants. Further, to address growing greener fuels and sustainable requirements, a number of market players are targeted towards the development of effective bio-based lubricants.

According to the study, the use of two-wheeler lubricants in motorcycles, especially mopeds and standard varieties, has been on a higher side as compared to scooters. With the emergence of next-gen motorcycles that facilitate efficient clutch operation and require multi-functional lubricants, manufactures are focusing on product innovations and new developments to deliver optimal ride experience.

Report Preview with TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/two-wheeler-lubricants-market

The study finds that aftermarket sales of two-wheeler lubricants account for relatively high share than OEM sales, and are expected to record a volume Y-o-Y growth of 4.3% in 2022 over 2021. The need for regular and periodic servicing for two-wheelers for their smooth functioning and durability, even in poor road infrastructure, will continue to drive the aftermarket sales of two-wheeler lubricants.

As per the study, developing countries in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa continue to offer greater opportunities due to increased mobility and rising disposable income in these regions, which are directly correlated to the successful penetration of two-wheelers. Although North America and Europe two-wheeler lubricants markets are not likely to show dramatic growth in terms of volume, FMI study finds that penetration of synthetic or premium lubricants in these regions will be high in the future.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10121

According to the study, one of the key growth drivers of the two-wheeler lubricants market is lack of public transportation in rural areas which has led to a surge in the adoption of two-wheelers. Although motorcycle sales have shown a sharp decline in developed nations over the years, rising interest in motorcycle riding for recreational purposes have contributed to the soaring need for two-wheeler lubricants in these nations.

The business asset highlights the competitive landscape in two-wheelers lubricants market by assessing business development strategies of key players. The market shows a fair level of consolidation, with leading stakeholders placing their strategic focus on product innovations and firmer geographical footprint.

Scope of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Historical Data Available for

2013-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Bn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA

Key Countries Covered

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product, Application, Two-Wheeler type, Sales Channel, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• BP PLC

• Pertamina

• Petronas

• PTT Lubricants

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• Total S.A.

• Chevron Corporation

• Petron Corporation

• Motul

• Morris Lubricants

• Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

• China National Petroleum Corporation

• FUCHS

• Others

Request Discount@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-10121

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Colloidal Alumina Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, colloidal alumina market is set to witness stable growth, registering a CAGR of 2.2% for the period of 2021-2031.

Airlaid Textile Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Airlaid Textile market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

AKD Emulsifier Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, AKD emulsifier market is set to witness healthy growth, registering a CAGR of 4.8% for the period of 2021-2031.

Bio Rational Fungicides Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Bio rational Fungicides market is set witness remarkable growth with CAGR between 10 to 13% during the forecast period.

Acetyl Serine Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Acetyl serine market demand is all set to witness significant market rise during the forecast period, at a projected CAGR of 4-6% during 2021-2031.

Coumarin Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, coumarin market is set to witness steady expansion, growing at a CAGR of 5-7% during 2021-2031.

Crotonic Acid Market: According to the latest research study published by Future Market Insights, Crotonic Acid Market is projected to witness stable growth during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Fiber Optic Labels Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Fiber Optic Labels market is set to witness tremendous growth during 2021-2031 with CAGR of 10.0% between 2021 and 2031.

Epoxy Paint Thinner Market: According to the latest research study published by Future Market Insights, Epoxy Paint Thinner market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Cyclic Ketones Market: According to latest research conducted by Future Market Insights, the global market of ketones is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% to 6% during the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/two-wheeler-lubricants-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/two-wheeler-lubricants-market


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged 14% on Friday

    The deal is an advance purchase agreement between Novavax and Israel's Ministry of Health. The Novavax jab is not yet authorized or approved for use in Israel; so far, the country has only approved fellow biotech Moderna's mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and Comirnaty from Pfizer and BioNTech. In its press release on the matter, Novavax wrote that it "will work with the Ministry of Health to obtain the necessary authorizations and finalize plans for distribution in Israel pending regulatory approval."

  • The Real Brake on America’s Electric-Vehicle Revolution

    Capital is pouring into U.S. EV and battery plants, but not into the foundations of a domestic battery industry, leaving the supply chain uncomfortably dependent on China

  • New England Is Burning the Most Oil for Electricity Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- New England is relying on oil-fired generators for the most electricity since 2018 as a frigid blast boosts demand for power and natural gas prices soar. Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsOi

  • Why one area of the economy isn't seeing inflation

    Inflation may be hot, but there's one are where pricing has been held down by competition. Have you examined your mobile phone bill lately?

  • Oil Prices Could Reach $100 This Year. It’s Bad for Oil Producers, Too.

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels. “It isn’t in OPEC+’s best interest to see prices go through $90 [a barrel] this year and move higher,” says Bob Ryan, chief commodity and energy strategist at BCA Research. “The potential for demand destruction is high at these levels, especially if the [U.S. dollar] remains strong,” he adds, as local currency costs will become “prohibitive,” especially in emerging market economies.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric car stocks are down sharply in 2022, but this pair of electric vehicle makers represents a good value for the next 10 years.

  • Steel Market Cools as Supplies Expand

    Steel production in the U.S. rose by 19% last year from 2020, as surging demand followed Covid-19-related shutdowns of mills and depleted the country’s steel supply.

  • SES Holdings Founder & CEO on Next-Generation EV Batteries, Going Public

    By: Alan Hatfield Electric vehicle battery producer SES Holdings Pte. announced in July that it plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Ivanhoe […]

  • Chevron Still Has Gas in Its Tank

    Chevron’s record-breaking results weren’t enough to keep up with its record-breaking share prices. With the strongest balance sheet among peers, though, it will have more flexibility to woo investors later in the year.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Is Well Worth Watching Ahead of Q4 Earnings

    Exxon Mobil will benefit from rising oil and gas prices in the fourth quarter.

  • Australian Dollar Continues to Look Very Threatened

    Australian dollar traders have seen quite a bit of negativity over the last couple of days, and it looks like we will continue to see more.

  • Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. to invest $1B for manufacturing operations at former Philip Morris site in Concord

    The project, which was approved for state incentives, calls for a manufacturing campus and will create 589 jobs.

  • Chevron kicks off oil industry's Q4 results with a miss

    Chevron Corp on Friday reported a fourth quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates and offered a weak outlook for this year's oil and gas production, sending its shares lower. The first major oil company to report fourth quarter results posted earnings of $5.1 billion, or $2.65 a share. The below-par profit came despite higher oil and gas prices that were expected to lift results for the top energy companies.

  • McDonald's Crosses $10 Billion in Annual Income

    McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) rebound is still in full swing. The fast-food titan this week announced fourth-quarter earnings results that included record sales growth as it bounced back from its pandemic-related slump in 2020. Investors were worried that the latest coronavirus variant might disrupt McDonald's growth rebound, but that fear was overblown.

  • Is Etsy Crafting an Attractive Price Level?

    Well, the stock did not dip to $270 until early December so hopefully traders did not go long ETSY. If they did go long ETSY, they should have been quickly stopped out at $245. In the updated daily bar chart of ETSY, below, we can see that the shares have declined sharply the past two months.

  • JPMorgan Executives Ousted in a $200 Million Probe Land New Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Streeters shuddered as the news broke last year that U.S. regulators were examining whether bank employees were using personal phones to text about business with each other and clients -- a rule that just about everyone seemed to be breaking.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsTech Giants Drag Down Stocks While Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New

  • Chevron Profit Falls Short of Forecasts Despite Oil’s Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. posted disappointing profits after slumping values for some long-held fields hurt the oil giant’s ability to take full advantage of surging energy prices. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapMegacap Tech Drives Stocks Toward Best Day in

  • 1 Sector to Watch as the EV Market Heats Up

    The lithium rush is on. As that demand accelerates, lithium miners stand to benefit – but only if they can gear up production fast enough to meet demand. Lithium prices rose strongly during 2021 – up anywhere from 250% to more than 400%, depending on the form of lithium, between the start of the year and mid-December.

  • Recently leaked footage appears to show Tesla’s latest Cybertruck prototype

    Recently leaked footage appears to show Tesla’s latest Cybertruck prototype in a 360º walkaround.

  • Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990

    Rigzone's regular market watchers look at a notable gas price increase, new oil price highs, rising geopolitical temperatures and more.