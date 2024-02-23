Two years for driveway fraud case

Feb. 22—A Putnam County man pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud in a 2016 incident involving the sealing of a driveway of a Cumberland County resident and received a two-year sentence.

Jack Clifford Lovell, 61, Baxter, entered his plea in Criminal Court on Feb. 5. He is being credited for 166 days already served in jail and as part of the sentencing agreement, must pay $1,500 restitution to the victim.

Lovell was arrested in November, 2021, in connection with the incident that occurred in June, 2016, by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in response to a local citizen's complaint.

The victim reported entering an agreement with a man claiming to represent Dependable Asphalt and Seal after the man showed up at his home. The agreement reached was to have a driveway sealed at a rate of $40 per gallon of sealant for a total of 50 gallons used.

The victim issued a check for $1,500 for the work, which was reportedly done. However, rain that night washed away all the substance identified as sealant.

Numerous efforts were made to contact the suspect but the victim had been given a non-working phone number for the business. CCSO Investigator Bobby Moore in 2021 was notified Lovell was in custody in Putnam County and returned him to Cumberland County to face the charge.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Ashton Elijah Dukes, aggravated assault and domestic assault, bond reduced from $35,000 to $15,000 and set for trial March 27.

Arraignment

—Michael Ralph Daignault, second-degree murder and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to March 8.

—Matthew Gene Russell, possession of meth with intent, simple possession and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to April 22.

Deadline cases

—Kendra's Dashawn Brooks, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license, continued to April 8.

—Joshua Lee Cross, aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to April 8.

—Joseph Daniel Dunn, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of a firearm up to $2,500, altering a serial number, driving on a suspended license and registration and motorcycle helmet law violations, continued to March 8.

—Rebecca Lynn Gibson, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to March 8.

—Michael Paul Kerley, second-degree murder and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to May 3.

—Joshua Matthew Norton, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to March 4.

—David Wade Smith, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to April 22 at which time Smith is to return to court with an attorney.

—Tony Curtis Thompson, vehicular homicide by intoxication, aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence, continued to April 8.

—Joshua Dewayne Tuttle, aggravated assault, domestic assault and violation of a protective order, continued to April 22.

—Douglas Arthur Vickers, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, evading arrest, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession and violation of a protective order, continued to April 8.

Probation violations

—Violet Wilma Atkinson, probation violation hearing continued to March 8.

—William Keith Barnes, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve 60 days in jail at 75% with credit for any time already served.

—Maggie Louise Bellflower, pleaded guilty to probation violation of new charges and agreed to serve balance of her sentence with credit for any time already served.

—Damon Levi Breeding, probation violation hearing continued to April 5.

—David Wayne Chennault, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Chennault and probation violation hearing continued to April 8.

—Jennifer Lynn Garrettson, pleaded guilty to a probation violation with loss of judicial diversion. Sentence now goes into effect.

—Stephanie Leann Gentry, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve six months in jail at 75%, concurrent with White County sentence.

—Ricky Alan Hayes, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Hayes and continued to March 8.

—Samuel Darin Hughes, released from probation.

—Triston Robert Milke, judicial diversion revoked because of probation violation of new arrest and probation violation hearing continued to March 8.

—John Dale Miller, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Miller and probation violation hearing continued to March 8.

—Randi Danielle Reppert, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve one year in jail and then be reinstated back on probation.

—David Edward Seickendick, probation violation, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Carolyn Marie Williams, probation violation, continued to March 8.

