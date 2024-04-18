Two years after foreclosure, movement toward Valley West Mall redevelopment remains slow

Almost two years after its foreclosure, Valley West Mall may still be as much as a year and a half away from going on the market, West Des Moines' economic development director says.

In May 2022 U.S. Bank foreclosed on a $42 million loan it made to the mall's then-owner, Watson Centers of Minneapolis. The following month, a Polk County judge approved a plan to auction the mall. But instead of going ahead with the sale, the court-appointed receiver, Krista Freitag of Los Angeles-based E3 Advisers, has allowed the mall to continue operating.

West Des Moines ― eager to see redevelopment of the prime, 58-acre property just off the Valley West Drive interchange with Interstate 235 ― began talks last fall with Freitag's office. But on Wednesday, the city's economic development director, Ryan Moffatt, said the receiver indicated in February it will spend upward of 18 months preparing the mall for sale.

The remnants of the Von Maur and Younkers names remain where their names have been removed the sign at the Valley West Mall, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

"We don’t anticipate any immediate action with the ownership status until then," he said.

Opened in 1975, Valley West was once Des Moines' premier mall. But it's since been eclipsed by Jordan Creek Town Center, also in West Des Moines, which opened 5 miles away in 2004. In 2018 Younkers closed its department store at Valley West, and the Von Maur store there moved to Jordan Creek inn 2022, leaving JCPenney as the older mall's sole anchor tenant.

The Polk County Assessor's Office valued the buildings at the mall at just $100 last year.

A report issued by West Des Moines and neighboring Clive in 2022 described the declining mall with its aging tenant mix as a "liability" that hinders growth on the nearby University Avenue corridor.

Demonstrating the area's potential is West Bank's soon-to-be completed headquarters between the mall and the interstate, next to where health care plan administrator ClaimDOC remodeled a long-vacant health club to serve as its home office. Across Valley West Drive from the mall are still-thriving Hy-Vee and Target stores, and an empty motel to their south is slated for demolition.

The city is taking steps to get ready for redevelopment, but the process will be slow, Moffatt said. In recent conversations with the receiver and leasing agent Spinoso the city has said it wants to rezone the property from commercial use to a planned unit development, a zoning type permitting a combination of residential, commercial, and office uses.

The former Von Maur storefront at the Valley West Mall sits vacant, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

That would allow the city to provide potential developers with "more predictability" about what could be built on the property, Moffatt said. Some companies have expressed early interest in the property, he said, and once city leaders get a better idea of possible projects for the site they will discuss tax incentives.

"Taking this step in the near future would be predicated on an attempt to better position (the) property when it comes time to market the mall and put it up for sale," Moffatt said. "I view this as the first 'enabling step' that’s necessary to get some movement on selling the property and getting it out of the bank’s hands that holds it in receivership."

