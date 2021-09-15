U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,445.95
    +2.90 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,636.52
    +58.95 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,993.46
    -44.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.57
    +8.59 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.84
    +2.38 (+3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -9.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2960
    +0.0190 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2580
    -0.4220 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,839.70
    +1,495.73 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.94
    +20.73 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.11
    +4.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Two years after launching, Inspired Capital has finished raising its second fund

Connie Loizos
·3 min read

Inspired Capital, the New York-based early-stage venture firm that was founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Alexa von Tobel and Penny Pritzker, is today announcing the close of their second fund with $281 million in capital commitments, an amount that brings the firm's total assets under management to nearly half a billion dollars. (Inspired raised $200 million for its debut fund.)

We talked earlier this week with von Tobel about the portfolio of 25 companies that her firm -- which also counts as cofounders partner Lucy Deland and COO Mark Batsiyan -- helped to fund with its first vehicle. We also talked, of course, about Inspired's new fund, which, like its predecessor, will be used to invest in a wide range of companies, mostly, but not exclusively, in the U.S.

Excerpts from that conversation follow.

TC: You have a larger fund -- will the strategy remain the same?

AV: We're the same team, same strategy, same everything, so [writing] seed to Series A [checks]. We can go from early, early seed -- truly, like a napkin idea -- all the way to writing $15 million checks. We're still really collaborative, so we both lead and co-lead deals. We're a generalist fund investing around the country, so our first fund was equally weighted on East and West Coasts by companies that ranged from many categories.

[Editor's note: some of these include the business banking startup Rho, a LatAm real estate company called Habi, the embedded payments startup Finix, and an autonomous landscaping startup called Scythe that makes all-electric mowers and employs a robots-as-a-service revenue model.]

TC: You rolled out your first fund five months before the coronavirus shut down the U.S. How did that impact you?

AV: We stood up fund one in February, 2019, then I had my third child, then we closed the fund that summer, so yes, we literally went into COVID. But it was a brand-new fund with fresh capital, so by nature, any of the companies that we backed, we'd just backed, so they were in good shape; they had 24 months of runway.

Also, our team has over 55 years of connectivity. Lucy and I have known each other for 20 years. Mark and I have known each other for 11 years. Penny and I have known each other for almost a decade. Our VP of platform has been with me for 12 years. Even [my PR firm] has been with me for almost 12 years, so that allowed us to be extremely nimble to what was happening in the world.

TC: You founded and sold a financial planning company, LearnVest. Inspired isn't funding fintech exclusively, but it sounds like you are investing only in the U.S. when there's a lot happening in fintech elsewhere, too.

AV: We invested 40% of our first fund on the East Coast, 40% on the West Coast, and 20% in the middle of the country, as well as internationally. For example, we have a great [Bogota, Colombia-based] portfolio company called Habi that's on an exceptional course and that just raised $100 million led by SoftBank. I've known [cofounder Brynne McNulty Rojas] for years, and we had a really clear thesis on the category, so I went and tapped her on the shoulder and said, 'Can we back you?'

TC: Which companies have received the most capital from Inspired so far?

AV: Habi is one. Another is Dandy [a company that's trying to modernize the dental lab process]. A third is Orum that we helped incubate. [It aims to speed up interbank transfer and closed on $56 million in Series B funding in June.] It was super early. It was my old team from LearnVest.

TC: Are you planning to incubate more companies, or was that more of an anomaly?

AV: When the stars properly align, you will absolutely see more of that from us.

Recommended Stories

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of last year's biggest coronavirus vaccine hopefuls. The U.S. government invested $1.6 billion in the company's development program last summer. And the shares soared 2,700%, well outperforming those of today's vaccine leaders Moderna and Pfizer.

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Down 55% From Its High, Is This Hypergrowth Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and software company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 55% from their all-time high last December. Similar to other companies that have gone public via special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) or de-SPAC in the past year, ChargePoint is part of a class of stocks that have dramatically underperformed the S&P 500's 20% year-to-date gain. Although it's a hypergrowth company in an attractive industry, there's an argument to be made that ChargePoint's stock price got a little ahead of itself.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the economy at a breakneck pace. This also helps explain why growth stocks have performed so well.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • Breakeven Is Near for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

    Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we...

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in September

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is one of my all-time favorite healthcare stocks, and it's one I write about frequently. Regardless of what the naysayers might think about Teladoc, I still firmly believe that it has significant runway left to explore as it expands its footprint in the highly lucrative digital healthcare space. It's no secret that CEO of ARK Invest Cathie Wood loves a bargain, and Teladoc remains the second largest holding in her ARK Innovation ETF, an actively managed fund that has generated gains more than four times those of the S&P 500 over the past five years.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • 4 Penny Stocks Retail Investors Can't Stop Buying

    Although retail investors have been investing side-by-side with Wall Street investment banks for more than a century, they've truly asserted themselves as a force to be reckoned with this year. When retail investors collectively pile into (or out of) a stock, it tends to move. A penny stock is a company whose shares trade below $5.

  • 10 Technology Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 technology stocks to buy according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Technology Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli. Technology stocks have witnessed a period of explosive growth over the past year or so, mostly […]

  • Is It Too Late to Buy ASML Stock?

    ASML's (NASDAQ: ASML) stock recently hit an all-time high as the global chip shortage highlighted the Dutch company's indispensable role in producing the world's most advanced chips. However, investors might be reluctant to buy ASML after it rallied more than 140% over the past 12 months.

  • 3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in September

    It's scary to invest in stocks from China these days, considering what's going on in the country. There's also concern that accounting practices at Chinese companies lack the level of scrutiny found in other countries, creating an increased potential for fraud -- the downfall of Luckin Coffee being a notable example. Such situations amplify worries that Chinese companies could be delisted from U.S. exchanges.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir is creatively investing in building future revenue streams, making it a great idea for long-term investors.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's no use introducing a company with close to a $2.5 trillion market capitalization and a smartphone that claimed 64% market share in the United States. As it introduces a new lineup of phones, tablets, and accessories this week, everyone knows the company is a powerhouse. According to a survey from mobile phone site sellcell.com, the iPhone 12 boosted the company's brand loyalty to 92%.

  • 2 Hot Growth Stocks That Look Like Long-Term Winners

    Picking stocks for the long-term is a rewarding and wining proposition. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), the manufacturer and seller of connected exercise equipment has doubled revenue in each of the last four years. Peloton's customers have been so enthusiastic about its products that it has been a challenge for the company to make enough of them.

  • Why Support.com Stock Is Crashing

    Support.com's merger with a Bitcoin-mining company isn't powering the gains some investors had hoped for.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy BioNTech Stock?

    If you're considering an investment in the newly famous coronavirus vaccine developer BioNTech, (NASDAQ: BNTX) you're right to wonder if the window of opportunity is still open. On the other hand, BioNTech's decline is far from guaranteed, and it's being supported by a handful of different trends, not to mention probable future developments. The biggest reason why it might be too late to buy BioNTech stock is that the market may have already fully and accurately accounted for its expected vaccine income over the next few years in its stock price.