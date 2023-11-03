Two New York residents claim $1 million prizes from Powerball drawings on same day

Two New York residents visited lottery headquarters on Wednesday to claim million-dollar prizes. Both players guessed five white balls correctly to win the second prize in the Powerball jackpot.

Cirilo Rodriguez of the Bronx won $1 million after purchasing his ticket at AMG Retail located at 295 E Sandford Blvd. in Mount Vernon. He matched the first five numbers in the Aug. 5 drawing.

The winning numbers for that evening's drawing were 18, 42, 44, 62, 65, and the Powerball was 23.

After the necessary withholdings were calculated, Rodriguez was given a lump sum of $612,240 as payment.

Rodriguez claimed his prize on Thursday while another winner was collecting her winnings. Felecia Selmensberger of Lancaster walked into New York Lottery headquarters to claim her $1 million prize.

She guessed the first five Powerball numbers correctly on Sept. 2, which were 25, 38, 42, 66, and 67. She just missed the Powerball, which was 19.

Felecia Selmensberger of Lancaster has claimed a $1,000,000.

Selmensberger received a one-time lump sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings. She purchased the ticket at Obsidio AAA, located at 1390 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo.

Powerball winning numbers: 11/01/2023

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 22, 26, 39, 47 and 63. The Powerball was 12, and the Power Play was 3X.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY network.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

While there were no Powerball jackpot winners or Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners, there were Match 5 $1 million winners in California, Florida and Washington.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $173 million jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

