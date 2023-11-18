TX Group AG (VTX:TXGN) insiders have significant skin in the game with 55% ownership

Key Insights

Significant insider control over TX Group implies vested interests in company growth

The top 5 shareholders own 51% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls TX Group AG (VTX:TXGN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 55% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of TX Group regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of TX Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TX Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in TX Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at TX Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in TX Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Severin Coninx with 13% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, Rena Supino and Hans Coninx are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of TX Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of TX Group AG. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of CHF988m, that means insiders have a whopping CHF541m worth of shares in their own names. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to discover if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 20%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for TX Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

